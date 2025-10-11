Strictly Come Dancing live: Stefan Dennis forced to pull out of tonight’s ‘Movie Night’ episode
All the updates from week three of the BBC competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back for its third live show of the series – but one celebrity won’t be taking part in Movie Week.
Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has been advised to rest by doctors and will not be performing his planned Waltz to “It Is You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek. He and partner Diane Buswell will automatically make it through to the next stage of the competition.
Last week, businessman and former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner became the first star to be eliminated from the 2025 series alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden.
Skinner said he was gutted to be the first out, but admitted his dancing skills left much to be desired.
Tonight’s episode will see the return of “Movie Week” – a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, which sees the couples perform to film soundtracks. Vicky Pattison will be dancing the Charleston with Kai Widdrington to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby.
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe are performing a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada, with YouTube star George Clarke’s Couples Choice with partner Alexis Warr to “Soda Pop” from the Netflix smash hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.
Meanwhile, Ross King, who is the favourite to be eliminated this weekend, lays it all on the line with a Paso Doble to the Thunderbirds theme tune.
What is Cynthia Erivo's history-making role on Strictly?
The 38-year-old, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the musical fantasy Wicked, will be Strictly’s first ever guest mentor for movie week.
Erivo previously appeared as a stand-in judge on the show in 2021, and will return on 11 October in the new role.
Alex Kingston opens up about her shock womb cancer diagnosis
Who is dancing what during tonight's Movie Week episode?
Movie Week is a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, with couples performing to famous tunes from iconic films across the decades.
See below for a sneak peek at what you can expect tonight:
- La Voix and Aljaž Skojanec– Waltz to “Feed The Birds” from Mary Poppins
- Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – American Smooth to “Sixteen Going On Seventeen” from The Sound Of Music
- Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola – Samba to “Dance The Night” from Barbie
- Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to “The Plaza Of Execution” by The Mask Of Zorro
- Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington – Charleston to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer – Salsa to “I Always Wanted A Brother” from Mufasa: The Lion King
- Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe – Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada
- Ross King and Jowita Przystal – Paso Doble to “Thunderbirds Theme” from Thunderbirds
- George Clarke and Alexis Warr – Couple's Choice to “Soda Pop” by KPop Demon Hunters
- Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – Cha Cha to “She's A Lady” from Miss Congeniality
- Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova – Paso Doble to “Sweet Child O'Mine” from Thor
- Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” from Swing Time
- Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley – Samba to “No Time To Die” from James Bond
See below the marks and total scores from week one and week two, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:
Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin - (7+7+7+6) + (8+7+7+7) = 56
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - (7+7+7+7) + (7+7+6+7) = 55
George Clarke and Alexis Warr - (6+6+6+6) + (7+7+8+8) = 54
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - (4+6+5+6) + (7+8+8+8) = 52
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - (6+7+7+7) + (6+6+6+7) = 52
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - (7+8+8+8) + (4+5+5+6) = 51
Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - (5+6+6+6) + (6+6+6+6) = 47
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - (4+4+4+5) + (7+8+8+7) = 47
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - (4+5+5+5) + (6+7+6+7) = 45
La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - (6+6+6+6) + (4+5+5+5) = 43
Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - (4+4+4+5) + (5+6+6+6) = 40
Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - (4+6+6+6) + (4+4+4+5) = 39
Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - (3+4+3+4) + (3+4+4+5) = 30
Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - (2+4+5+5) + (2+3+4+4) = 29
Ross King and Jowita Przystał - (2+3+2+3) + (2+4+4+5) = 25
Why is Stefan Dennis not performing tonight?
During an announcement on Friday night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, a statement read: “Due to illness over the past few days. Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend.
“In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”
