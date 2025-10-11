Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Strictly Come Dancing live: Stefan Dennis forced to pull out of tonight’s ‘Movie Night’ episode

All the updates from week three of the BBC competition

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 11 October 2025 06:25 EDT
Strictly 2025 First Dance-off Contestants Announced

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its third live show of the series – but one celebrity won’t be taking part in Movie Week.

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has been advised to rest by doctors and will not be performing his planned Waltz to “It Is You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek. He and partner Diane Buswell will automatically make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Last week, businessman and former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner became the first star to be eliminated from the 2025 series alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden.

Skinner said he was gutted to be the first out, but admitted his dancing skills left much to be desired.

Tonight’s episode will see the return of “Movie Week” – a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, which sees the couples perform to film soundtracks. Vicky Pattison will be dancing the Charleston with Kai Widdrington to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe are performing a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada, with YouTube star George Clarke’s Couples Choice with partner Alexis Warr to “Soda Pop” from the Netflix smash hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Meanwhile, Ross King, who is the favourite to be eliminated this weekend, lays it all on the line with a Paso Doble to the Thunderbirds theme tune.

Follow the latest updates below:

What is Cynthia Erivo's history-making role on Strictly?

The 38-year-old, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the musical fantasy Wicked, will be Strictly’s first ever guest mentor for movie week.

Erivo previously appeared as a stand-in judge on the show in 2021, and will return on 11 October in the new role.

More information here:

Oscar nominee confirmed for special Strictly Come Dancing return

Star previously appeared as a guest judge in 2021
Annabel Nugent11 October 2025 11:21

Alex Kingston opens up about her shock womb cancer diagnosis

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, the Strictly star talks about her uterine cancer journey.

Alex Kingston reveals shock womb cancer diagnosis: ‘I haemorrhaged on stage’

Exclusive: For the first time, the actor has opened up about the uterine cancer journey that led her to say yes to appearing on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. She sits down with Helen Coffey to talk recovery, repping for superwomen over 60, and resisting the urge to get embroiled in social media drama
Annabel Nugent11 October 2025 10:54

Who is dancing what during tonight's Movie Week episode?

Movie Week is a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, with couples performing to famous tunes from iconic films across the decades.

See below for a sneak peek at what you can expect tonight:

  • La Voix and Aljaž Skojanec– Waltz to “Feed The Birds” from Mary Poppins
  • Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – American Smooth to “Sixteen Going On Seventeen” from The Sound Of Music
  • Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola – Samba to “Dance The Night” from Barbie
  • Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to “The Plaza Of Execution” by The Mask Of Zorro
  • Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington – Charleston to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby
  • Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer – Salsa to “I Always Wanted A Brother” from Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe – Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada
  • Ross King and Jowita Przystal – Paso Doble to “Thunderbirds Theme” from Thunderbirds
  • George Clarke and Alexis Warr – Couple's Choice to “Soda Pop” by KPop Demon Hunters
  • Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – Cha Cha to “She's A Lady” from Miss Congeniality
  • Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova – Paso Doble to “Sweet Child O'Mine” from Thor
  • Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” from Swing Time
  • Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley – Samba to “No Time To Die” from James Bond
Annabel Nugent11 October 2025 10:28

ICYMI

See below the marks and total scores from week one and week two, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin - (7+7+7+6) + (8+7+7+7) = 56

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - (7+7+7+7) + (7+7+6+7) = 55

George Clarke and Alexis Warr - (6+6+6+6) + (7+7+8+8) = 54

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - (4+6+5+6) + (7+8+8+8) = 52

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - (6+7+7+7) + (6+6+6+7) = 52

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - (7+8+8+8) + (4+5+5+6) = 51

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - (5+6+6+6) + (6+6+6+6) = 47

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - (4+4+4+5) + (7+8+8+7) = 47

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - (4+5+5+5) + (6+7+6+7) = 45

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - (6+6+6+6) + (4+5+5+5) = 43

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - (4+4+4+5) + (5+6+6+6) = 40

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - (4+6+6+6) + (4+4+4+5) = 39

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - (3+4+3+4) + (3+4+4+5) = 30

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - (2+4+5+5) + (2+3+4+4) = 29

Ross King and Jowita Przystał - (2+3+2+3) + (2+4+4+5) = 25

Annabel Nugent11 October 2025 10:25

Why is Stefan Dennis not performing tonight?

During an announcement on Friday night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, a statement read: “Due to illness over the past few days. Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend.

“In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”

Stefan Dennis pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing due to illness

‘Neighbours’ star will not perform in this weekend’s live show after doctors advised him to rest
Annabel Nugent11 October 2025 10:23

Thank you for registering

