Strictly 2025 First Dance-off Contestants Announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its third live show of the series – but one celebrity won’t be taking part in Movie Week.

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has been advised to rest by doctors and will not be performing his planned Waltz to “It Is You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek. He and partner Diane Buswell will automatically make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Last week, businessman and former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner became the first star to be eliminated from the 2025 series alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden.

Skinner said he was gutted to be the first out, but admitted his dancing skills left much to be desired.

Tonight’s episode will see the return of “Movie Week” – a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, which sees the couples perform to film soundtracks. Vicky Pattison will be dancing the Charleston with Kai Widdrington to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe are performing a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada, with YouTube star George Clarke’s Couples Choice with partner Alexis Warr to “Soda Pop” from the Netflix smash hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Meanwhile, Ross King, who is the favourite to be eliminated this weekend, lays it all on the line with a Paso Doble to the Thunderbirds theme tune.

Follow the latest updates below: