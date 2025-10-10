Stefan Dennis pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing due to illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stefan Dennis will not dance in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing show due to illness.

The Neighbours star will instead receive a pass to next week's programme when it is hoped he will be well again.

During an announcement on Friday night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, a statement read: “Due to illness over the past few days. Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend.

“In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”

Dennis, 66, best known for playing the villainous businessman Paul Robinson on the Australian soap Neighbours, is partnered with Dianne Buswell, who won last year’s competition with comedian Chris McCausland.

After the news was announced, Buswell said on Instagram that Dennis is “such a trooper” who will hopefully be back in full force next week.

She wrote: “Sending Aussie love to wonderful @stefandennis7 you are such a trooper and I know how much you wanted to dance.”

Dennis’s illness is the latest blow to this year's series after fellow contestant Dani Dyer was forced to leave the competition when she fractured her ankle in rehearsals ahead of the first live broadcast. She was replaced by Love Island star Amber Davies, who was brought in as Nikita Kuzmin’s last minute celebrity partner.

open image in gallery Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell on ‘Strictly’ ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Earlier this week, Vicky Pattison and partner Kai Widdrington were forced to miss a scheduled appearance on It Takes Two as they were both unwell. Pattison shared a picture of recovery essentials, including lozenges, cough syrup, ginger shots, oranges and juice, but said she would be well enough to dance on Saturday night.

In August, Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew from the series due to medical reasons and was replaced by Emmerdale star Lewis Cope.

During last week’s series, Dennis and his partner scored a combined sum of 39 for their two dances, in 12th place on the leaderboard.

open image in gallery Stefan Dennis will miss this week’s ‘Strictly’ broadcast due to illness ( BBC )

At the top of the leaderboard was Davies and Kuzmin. The pair secured 29 points for their samba to “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, which in combination with their 27 points from week one, saw them take the top spot.

Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, who placed fifth on the leaderboard, scored the highest mark of week two, with judges handing her a huge 31 points for her “brilliant” samba to Connie Francis's “La Bamba”.

Divisive internet personality Thomas Skinner and his professional partner Amy Dowden were the first couple to be eliminated from the competition last week. After his departure, the Apprentice star said he was not “good enough” for the show and moves “like a fridge”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.05pm on BBC One