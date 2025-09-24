Dani Dyer left ‘heartbroken’ and ‘devastated’ after being forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing
‘I was having the best time ever,’ reality star said
Strictly Come Dancing star Dani Dyer has said she’s “heartbroken” and “devastated” after being forced to pull out of the BBC dance competition.
The 29-year-old Love Island winner, who was partnered with professional Nikita Kuzmin, announced she was heartbroken to be withdrawing from the series after a fall in rehearsals left her with a fractured ankle.
“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show,” Dyer said in a statement on Instagram.
In her first social media post since the news was released, Dyer said in a tearful video she was “so heartbroken” and hadn’t felt this “devastated” in “such a long time”.
Dyer continued: “I was having the best time ever...I am probably just going to have a few days off my socials just to process things.”
She added: “But I just wanna thank you all for all of your love and support. But yeah, I am gutted, I am absolutely gutted. I love everyone at Strictly, I am going to miss them so much.”
The former reality star added she will “eventually” attend one of the live shows to cheer the rest of the Strictly contestants on. “But I just want to thank you for all of the love,” she concluded.
In her statement announced her withdrawal from the competition, Dyer said she was “so going to miss” dancing with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.
It’s unknown whether the BBC will replace Dyer with another celebrity to dance with Kuzmin for the remainder of the 2025 series.
Representatives for the programme declined to comment when approached by The Independent.
Sarah James, executive producer for BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.
“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.
“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”
Meanwhile, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas told Dyer: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”
