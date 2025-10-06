Thomas Skinner speaks out after Strictly elimination: ‘I move like a fridge’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Skinner has spoken for the first time since his Strictly Come Dancing elimination on Sunday evening.

The former apprentice star, 34, said he was not “good enough” for the show and moves “like a fridge”.

Skinner and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden became the first couple to leave the series on Sunday after failing to win over the judges with their salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden.

Skinner told Strictly spin-off programme It Takes Two: “I know I’m not the best dancer, but we had such a laugh out there.”

He added: “I was second from bottom, weren’t I, and I do move like a fridge, so let’s have it right, I was trying but I weren’t good enough.”

Skinner continued: “Obviously, I’d have loved to carry on going further, but it’s a dancing competition, and I’m lucky to be here.

“I’m lucky to meet Amy. I’ve got a new friend. My family loves her, and it’s been a great experience, it’s been good fun.”

Thomas Skinner has reflected on his exit from the show ( Guy Levy/BBC )

Reflecting on their partnership, Welsh dancer Dowden, 35, said: “I am so impressed. An absolute beginner in terms of the entertainment world. Not an actor, not a performer.

“The performances you (Skinner) pulled out both Saturdays. I was so glad, and I also saw the development from day one, learning it to getting it on the dancefloor. And he worked so hard, but also we had so much fun.

“But best of all, who would have thought that Thomas Skinner would fall in love with dancing, including the salsa.”

Skinner, who has made his name as a social media star, ended Saturday’s show with a joint score of 29, combining his score from week one as well as week two.

Before giving him a two, judge Craig Revel Horwood said of the dance: “It looked like you were competing at a weightlifting competition in Skegness, darling, it was all just powerlifts.”

Ahead of this year’s series, Skinner hit the headlines after he admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with The Sun, having previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a press event for Strictly midway through.

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week for movie week when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.05pm on Saturday October 11, on BBC One and iPlayer.