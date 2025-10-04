Stefan Dennis: From memorable Neighbours villain to Strictly 2025 star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Neighbours was cancelled earlier this year, Stefan Dennis found himself freed up to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dennis, 66, was one of the Australian soap’s longest-serving stars, playing Ramsay Street’s villainous businessman Paul Robinson in its very first episode in March 1985.

After officially leaving the show in 1993, he returned in 2004, playing Paul right up until the show’s ending, amassing an overall tally of more than 6,000 episodes.

Neighbours afforded Dennis plenty of career opportunities and, after leaving the soap in the early 1990s, he moved to the UK and became a staple on the pantomime scene, in which he’d play the baddie.

Speaking about playing such a memorable villain, Dennis said people often “shy away” from him as “they actually think I am like him in real life”, something he views as “a real compliment”.

He originally auditioned for the roles of Shane Ramsay and Des Clarke, characters who were ultimately played by Peter O’Brien and Paul Keane, respectively.

Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson in ‘Neighbours’ ( Amazon )

After Dennis’s short stint in BBC Scotland soap River City in 2002-03, he returned to Australia and resumed his Neighbours role for what he believed would be just two weeks. He remained on the soap for another 22 years.

Speaking about the show’s cancellation, Dennis told Loose Women: “Not to get into the politics of it, but none of us really know why it got axed this time around because it was rating really well all over the world, so we're all scratching our heads, going, ‘Why?’”

The show was previously saved from cancellation in 2022.

Away from acting, Dennis, a skilled pipe organist, embarked upon a music career in 1989, releasing two singles: “Don’t It Make You Feel Good” and “The Love Affair”.

He also set a kart racing world record in 1995 after participating in a 24-hour endurance test. His team, which included David Brabham, Russ Malkin and Steve Malkin, managed 1,664.7 km (1,034.397 mi) on a 1.3 km (0.808 mi) track at Brooklands in Surrey.

Dennis, who once dated his Neighbours co-stars Natalie Imbruglia and Gayle Blakeney, has been married twice.

His 10-year marriage to model and The Price Is Right star Roz Roy ended in 1989 and, in 2000, he wedded Gail Easdale, with whom he has three children.

Dennis is Strictly 2025’s oldest contestant and, speaking about his participation, he said: “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television.”

He also said it’s a privilege to “learn a new talent”.