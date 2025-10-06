Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week two of the BBC dance competition
Look back at what the judges thought of the ‘Strictly’ couples in week two
Week two of Strictly Come Dancing saw the celebrity contestants become more at ease on the ballroom floor as they delivered another set of impressive performances on Saturday night (4 October).
At the top of the leaderboard was Amber Davies and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin. The pair secured 29 points for their samba to “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, which in combination with their 27 points from week one saw them take the top spot.
Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, who placed fifth on the leaderboard, scored the highest mark of week two, with judges handing her a huge 31 points for her “brilliant” samba to Connie Francis's “La Bamba”.
EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal shocked the judges with an impressive Charleston to “Been Like This” by Meghan Trainer, which saw her almost double her score from 17 points in week one to 30 points in week two.
The soap star finished in eighth place on the leaderboard, followed by Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey with a week two score of 26 and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix with 19.
See below the marks and total scores from week one and week two, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:
Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin - (7+7+7+6) + (8+7+7+7) = 56
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - (7+7+7+7) + (7+7+6+7) = 55
George Clarke and Alexis Warr - (6+6+6+6) + (7+7+8+8) = 54
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - (4+6+5+6) + (7+8+8+8) = 52
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - (6+7+7+7) + (6+6+6+7) = 52
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - (7+8+8+8) + (4+5+5+6) = 51
Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - (5+6+6+6) + (6+6+6+6) = 47
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - (4+4+4+5) + (7+8+8+7) = 47
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - (4+5+5+5) + (6+7+6+7) = 45
La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - (6+6+6+6) + (4+5+5+5) = 43
Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - (4+4+4+5) + (5+6+6+6) = 40
Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - (4+6+6+6) + (4+4+4+5) = 39
Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - (3+4+3+4) + (3+4+4+5) = 30
Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - (2+4+5+5) + (2+3+4+4) = 29
Ross King and Jowita Przystał - (2+3+2+3) + (2+4+4+5) = 25
