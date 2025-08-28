Ariana Grande announces first world tour in six years on heels of Wicked success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande is returning to her pop music roots with her first world tour in six years.

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated Wicked actor will launch The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June 2026, more than two years after the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

Grande will kick things off June 6 in Oakland, California, before continuing on to cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and London, with multiple shows scheduled in each city.

Presale begins September 9, with general tickets on sale September 10. Tickets for the U.K. dates will be available to purchase from September 16.

Grande, who announced the news Thursday morning in an Instagram post, last toured in 2018 following the release of her Sweetener album.

Her return to touring will follow her big screen turn as Glinda in both installments of Wicked. The first film debuted in theaters in November 2024, with the second slated to follow this November. Grande received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominations for her work in the 2024 film, entitled Wicked: Part I.

While she hasn’t been seen onstage to flaunt her pop vocals in recent years, the Wicked films put her skills to use with songs including “No One Mourns the Wicked” and “Popular.”

Described by Grande as a “concept album,” the name of her seventh studio album and its heartbreak themes, as well as the music video for “We Can’t Be Friends,” are loosely inspired by the 2004 science fiction romance film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, the film follows a couple who break up and decide to erase each other from their memories by way of a medical procedure.

When Grande released Eternal Sunshine in 2024, fans were convinced the album’s cryptic lyrics offered insight into Grande’s personal life — particularly her split with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez, as well as her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Challenging tabloid gossip that Grande and Slater had an affair (he was in an estranged marriage at the time), the record appeared to hint that Gomez was unfaithful.

At the time of its release, Helen Brown wrote in a three-star review for The Independent that the album was “full of questions.”

“From the sweetly bewildered ‘How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?’ to the defiant ‘Yes, and?’ of its lead single, Eternal Sunshine frequently finds the 30-year-old in a palms-up mood as she tries to float like a harp-backed butterfly over the tabloid storm raging around her personal life.”

“Although there’s a gently retro disco-funk sound to ‘Bye,’ its conscious uncoupling vibe can’t quite take the song into pose-striking ‘I Will Survive’ territory,” Brown continued. “There’s no big hook approaching the tangy squelch of ‘Yes, And?’ And while there’s a moreish quality to the off-key guitar of ‘Imperfect for You’ and an unexpectedly golden flush of brass on ‘Ordinary Things,’ Grande’s delicately conversational tone is often left having to compensate for her lack of strong melodic snags.”