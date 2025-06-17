Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande has announced the death of her grandmother, Marjorie Grande. She was 99.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer reshared a statement posted by her mother, Joan Grande, about Marjorie’s death. Ariana frequently posted about her grandmother, whom she affectionately called “Nonna,” on social media and even took her to see her movie, Wicked, in November.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the statement signed by Ariana and her family reads.

“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed away peacefully in her home and was surrounded by family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Ariana always had a close bond with her grandmother. In 2014, Marjorie accompanied the singer as her date to the VMAs, where they wore coordinating black-and-white outfits and shared hugs on the red carpet. Marjorie has since joined the pop star for numerous events, including the 2015 American Music Awards and the 2016 Time 100 Gala.

When Marjorie went to see her granddaughter play Glinda in Wicked at a Cinemark 20 in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana made sure to join her.

Ariana Grande says her grandmother ‘was surrounded by family and loved ones’ while announcing the 99-year-old’s death ( @frankiegrande / @arianagrane / Instagram )

“Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend,” the “Side to Side” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories in November. Her post included a photo of her leaning close to her grandmother, while her brother, Frankie Grande, smiled in the background.

“Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo Nonna exclaimed loudly, ‘Oh I LOVE that,’” Ariana added, along a picture of her grandmother smiling while watching the film.

While Ariana’s boyfriend, Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, wasn’t pictured at the outing, she did tag him in the post, hinting that he might have been the one taking the pictures of her family.

More to follow