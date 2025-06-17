Ariana Grande announces the death of her ‘Nonna’ Marjorie Grande at 99 in heartbreaking post
The ‘Wicked’ star frequently posted about her grandmother on social media
Ariana Grande has announced the death of her grandmother, Marjorie Grande. She was 99.
On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer reshared a statement posted by her mother, Joan Grande, about Marjorie’s death. Ariana frequently posted about her grandmother, whom she affectionately called “Nonna,” on social media and even took her to see her movie, Wicked, in November.
“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the statement signed by Ariana and her family reads.
“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed away peacefully in her home and was surrounded by family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”
Ariana always had a close bond with her grandmother. In 2014, Marjorie accompanied the singer as her date to the VMAs, where they wore coordinating black-and-white outfits and shared hugs on the red carpet. Marjorie has since joined the pop star for numerous events, including the 2015 American Music Awards and the 2016 Time 100 Gala.
When Marjorie went to see her granddaughter play Glinda in Wicked at a Cinemark 20 in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana made sure to join her.
“Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend,” the “Side to Side” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories in November. Her post included a photo of her leaning close to her grandmother, while her brother, Frankie Grande, smiled in the background.
“Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo Nonna exclaimed loudly, ‘Oh I LOVE that,’” Ariana added, along a picture of her grandmother smiling while watching the film.
While Ariana’s boyfriend, Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, wasn’t pictured at the outing, she did tag him in the post, hinting that he might have been the one taking the pictures of her family.
