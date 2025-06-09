Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will each have new, original songs in the forthcoming Wicked: Part Two.

Officially titled Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated second half welcomes back both stars in their respective roles as Glinda and Elphaba. It will follow a now powerful Elphaba who’s been declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

Ahead of the trailer release, Chu spoke to Vanity Fair about the sequel to his Oscar-nominated Wicked: Part I.

He assured fans who might not be as familiar with the second act’s score that “there are some bangers.”

“‘No Good Deed’ is just a f***ing banger,” he said. “I don’t even know how to use safe words for that. Cynthia on that thing is just ridiculous. And ‘As Long as You’re Mine’ — it’s just gorgeous.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo (left) as Elphaba and Ariana Grande (right) as Glinda in ‘Wicked’ ( Universal Pictures )

“I think it’s been reported we have two new songs,” Chu added, teasing: “They’re great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story.”

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz returned to pen the new songs after writing the music and lyrics for the stage production, which opened on Broadway in 2003.

“To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it’s pretty extraordinary to watch him work,” Chu noted.

Recalling the first time he met with Grande and Erivo, the Crazy Rich Asians director remembered “the girls came to my house in person and sang ‘For Good’ on my piano.”

“The other half of the story that we never tell is that Stephen played their songs for them for the first time there as well,” he said. “He’s sitting there, and he is like, ‘Would you guys like to hear the songs I’m thinking of for you?’ And they were like, ‘Yes, please.’”

open image in gallery Jon M. Chu has revealed more details about ‘Wicked: For Good’ ( Invision )

In April, the first trailer of Wicked: For Good was screened exclusively at CinemaCon. The clip, which was released later to the general public, introduced classic Wizard of Oz characters Dorothy, the Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow to the story.

It additionally included a brief portion of Erivo and Grande singing popular Wicked second-act songs, “For Good” and “No Good Deed.”

The first Wicked film, based on the first act of the hit Broadway musical, was a box office success but divided critics.

“Wicked looks like every other film now. That’s its problem. It may be the screen adaptation of the stage musical — itself based on a 1995 novel — but, within moments, it also tethers itself directly to the classic 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz,” The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey wrote in a three-star review.

“And while that film’s Emerald City and Land of Oz have been cemented in the public imagination as brilliant-hued dream worlds, and the most famous demonstration of the Technicolor process, Wicked is shot and lit like we’re being sold an Airbnb in Mykonos.”

Wicked: For Good is out in theaters November 21.