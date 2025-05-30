Meet the Parents 4 casts pop star in lead role alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro
Hot off the back of major ‘Wicked’ success, Ariana Grande is joining the beloved family film franchise
The fourth entry in the Meet the Parents comedy franchise has reportedly cast pop star Ariana Grande to co-lead alongside returning cast members Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.
The news comes a mere months after Grande, 31, landed her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role as Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s critically acclaimed Wicked.
Reports about the untitled sequel broke in December 2024. De Niro later confirmed the project earlier this year. The forthcoming movie will be the first time De Niro and Stiller have worked together since the film series’ third movie, Little Fockers (2010).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meet the Parents 4 will center around the adult son of Stiller’s Greg and his wife, Pamela (Teri Polo), who gets engaged to a woman completely wrong for him. Grande will play the fiancée, sources told the outlet.
Polo and Blythe Danner, both of whom starred in the first three movies, are also expected to return.
John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three of the original movies, has written the screenplay for the new film. He will also helm it. Meanwhile, the director of the initial two titles, Meet the Parents (2000) and Meet the Fockers (2004), is attached as a producer.
Universal Pictures has scheduled Meet the Parents 4 for a theatrical release on November 25, 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments