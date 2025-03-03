Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo kicked off the 97th Academy Awards with a performance that seemingly warmed hearts everywhere.

On Sunday, Hollywood’s best gathered to celebrate their accomplishments of the last year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Prior to this year’s host Conan O’Brien taking the stage, the two actors came together to sing notable songs from both The Wizard of Oz and their own movie Wicked.

Grande was the first to step out as she sang the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” specifically wearing a ruby red dress reminiscent of the signature slippers during the movie. Erivo then transitioned into singing the song “Home” from The Wiz as she wore a white gown covered in flowers.

The two of them then sang “Defying Gravity” together, causing many people to turn to X to gush over how comfortable they are with each other in addition to how much they loved the performance.

“Ariana’s and Cynthia’s first time performing defying gravity and absolutely magical… completely speechless,” one post read.

open image in gallery Ariana Grande lovingly looks at Cynthia Erivo during the Oscars’ opening ( ABC )

Another person on X agreed, writing, “like actual tears fell.”

“My heart is screaming,” a third person wrote.

Throughout the lead-up to Wicked’s premiere, many people pointed out how close Erivo and Grande are. The “Break Free” singer revealed in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter that there has been speculation that she and Erivo are more than friends or even co-stars.

“People think we're secretly married,” she told the publication.

Grande continued, saying that she has seen some “Gelfie stuff” or edits of their two characters from the Wicked movie, Glinda and Elphaba, and didn’t realize how detailed some fans could be in picturing the characters in some type of romantic relationship.

“I wish I could unsee some things,” the “we can’t be friends” singer said. “I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn't know it would be on this scale or this graphic.”

open image in gallery The two did a selection of songs from the Wizard of Oz franchise to open the 2025 event ( Getty Images )

Although the two of them are not in a romantic relationship, they have constantly gushed and praised each other.

“To work with someone who is just absolutely in their own league as a talent in the world — there's no one like her,” Grande said about Erivo on Penn Badgley's podcast Podcrushed in June 2024.

“To just feel like we somehow speak the same language and somehow we're destined to do this together and to feel safe every single day together and hold space.”

“To have that — the love that we have and trust that we have and deep love that we have for each other is — I think it all kind of happened the way it did because of that and because we were supposed to be in each other's lives, I really do,” she added.

Despite the two actors both being in relationships — Grande began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater in 2023 and Erivo has reportedly been dating Lena Waithe since 2020 — the Victorious alum has previously opened up about a theory she had regarding Glinda’s sexuality.

In an interview with The Gay Times ahead of the movie’s premiere, Grande and Erivo discussed the inherent queerness of both Wicked and the world of Oz created by author L. Frank Baum.

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” the pop star said. “Even, like, the chickens. Those chickens are gay.”