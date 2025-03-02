Cynthia Erivo wears her most Wicked look yet on the Oscars red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cynthia Erivo wore a deep velvet green gown by Louis Vuitton on the Oscars red carpet.

The Wicked star wore a pluming ballgown with a high neck and pillowy off-the-shoulder sleeves.

It seemed apt for the star to sport bottle green in homage to her on-screen persona, Elphaba the witch.

“Green was necessary,” Erivo explained on the Oscars red carpet.

Speaking to ITV, she said: “I haven’t really worn much green on the carpet … and green was necessary.

“So this bottle green is very much like Emerald City (a fictional setting in the Wicked film).

“I wanted something that felt very old Hollywood, and that’s what this feels like.

“I look very, very special in it. We took a long time to plan it, and this is it.”

Erivo has been nominated in the best leading actress category for the musical film where she plays green witch Elphaba.

The 38-year-old added to the look with her signature accessory: an impressive manicure.

Erivo sported a green and gold embellished manicure, with three diamond rings to complete the look.

This is not the first time Erivo has showed off a showstopping manicure, thanks to her nail technicians Shea Osei and Rose Hackle, who have been in charge of the star’s nails throughout the Wicked press tour.

“More is more with Cynthia,” Hackle told Elle.

“She really loves nails and is always shopping for little jewels and trinkets to add to her designs … She is adamant about wanting my energy and my creative freedom to be expressed on her hands.”

Erivo has frequently sported all-green nails in honour of her film, for which she counts herself lucky, telling Vogue: “It’s actually my favourite colour. I love it and I will always love it.

“In terms of my casting, it’s given me an excuse to buy more green clothes.”

At the Baftas in February, Erivo sported burgundy and cream nails adorned with silver and emerald jewels – a subtler nod to her on-screen persona, Elphaba.