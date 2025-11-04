Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande has addressed fans who are upset with her for missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The pop star turned to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to speak about her absence from the movie’s premiere in São Paulo after experiencing an issue with her flight.

“Please don’t wish danger on us,” her social media statement read. “We did everything we could and I promise you no one is more upset than I am … no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try.”

Grande continued, explaining that she could not fly out to Brazil any earlier because she was filming her upcoming movie Focker-in-Law until October 31, before having other work engagements on Saturday and Sunday.

“I have been looking forward to this moment for a year,” she concluded. “I love Brazil, I always have, I always will.”

‘We did everything we could, and I promise you no one is more upset than I am,’ Grande wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images for MTV )

In a statement on her Instagram Story a few hours prior, the “Break Free” singer revealed to her fans that she would be missing the premiere following a maintenance issue on her scheduled flight.

“A few hours ago, my team and [I] had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue,” she wrote, adding that the plane would not be able to take off again until the following morning, making it impossible for her to attend the premiere on time.

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” Grande continued. “We've searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

“I am so heartbroken that [I'm] unable to be there with you all,” Grande concluded, asking fans to show their support for the cast members in attendance. “We sincerely tried everything we could and [I] apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated sequel, out later this month, arrives a year after the release of Wicked: Part One, which welcomed Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their respective Oscar-nominated roles as Glinda and Elphaba.

Wicked: For Good finds Elphaba banished into exile and demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda enjoys a life of fame and popularity in the Emerald City. As an angry mob unites to take down Elphaba, she must team up with Glinda to transform herself for good.

The sequel will also see the return of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: For Good will be available to watch in theaters on November 21.