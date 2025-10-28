Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wicked: For Good is already earning rave reviews from early viewers, who say it not only “exceeds all expectations,” but might even outshine its Oscar-snubbed predecessor.

Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated sequel, out next month, arrives a year after the release of Wicked: Part One, which welcomed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their respective Oscar-nominated roles as Glinda and Elphaba. While the first film, an adaptation of Act One of the Broadway musical, grossed over $700 million at the global box office, surpassing Mamma Mia! to become the highest-earning musical movie adaptation, it only earned two of its 10 Oscar nominations at the March ceremony.

However, according to early reactions from journalists and critics who screened For Good ahead of its release, it appears to be tipped for far greater award success, with likely nominations and potential wins for Grande and Erivo, who return as Glinda and Elphaba.

“Get ready because #WickedForGood exceeds all expectations. Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close,” Variety’s Jazz Tangcay declared on X. “Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end.” While Tancay found Erivo’s performance “magnificent,” it was Grande’s performance that impressed her the most.

“She takes this performance to the next level and is a tour de force,” she said, further praising the behind-the-scenes creatives: “And wow, the world building, the costumes, and Alice Brooks’ cinematography deserve your attention. Can not wait to see it again. I sobbed hard. Wicked: For Good is sheer musical greatness.”

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo returns to lead ‘Wicked: For Good’ as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

Deadline’s Destiny Jackson similarly hailed it as “an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history.”

“Believe me when i say that it expands and deepens the original source material in generally exciting and innovative ways,” Chris Murphy of Vanity Fair gushed. “Cynthia and Ari take their performances to the next level with jaw dropping performances. The film fully sticks the landing.”

“Bring your tissues and watch out cause Ariana Grande is gonna win??! that Oscar,” Theatrely’s editor-in-chief, Kobi Kassal, predicted.

open image in gallery Ariana Grande’s performance as Glinda is being hailed as a ‘tour de force’ ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

“If Wicked part one was faithful to the blueprint of the stage, Wicked: For Good builds out the world to create a full and different (but the same) and extremely emotional version of act 2,” added TheatreMania’s editor-in-chief, David Gordon. “It’s a thrill ride and a heartbreaker and it’s sexy and everything you want it to be.”

Out in theaters November 21, Wicked: For Good finds Elphaba banished into exile and demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda enjoys a life of fame and popularity in the Emerald City. As an angry mob unites to take down Elphaba, she must team up with Glinda to transform herself for good.

The sequel will also see the return of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.