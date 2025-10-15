It’s almost time to return to Oz. Wicked: For Good, the second part of the Broadway musical’s film adaptation, lands in theaters this November, picking up exactly where Elphaba and Glinda’s story left off.

But you don’t need to wait for opening weekend to catch it on the big screen. As part of a limited-time offer, Amazon Prime subscribers can snag tickets to an exclusive early screening at select theaters across the country on 17 November, meaning you’ll be defying gravity before everyone else.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want to see Wicked: For Good before everyone else, you’ll need to move fast. Below, we’ve explained how to claim your spot for Amazon’s early screening.

How to get Wicked: For Good early screening tickets

Wicked: For Good releases in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 21, but if you can’t wait to see what happens next, you can catch the movie four days early on Monday, November 17. To do so, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member ($14.99 per month, Amazon.com), and if you haven’t been a Prime member before, or in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Once you sign up for Amazon Prime, you can book early Prime screening tickets through Amazon’s website. Tickets are being sold from October 8 to November 17, but only a limited number of tickets are available, so you’ll need to be fast on your broom to secure a seat to see one of the biggest movies of the year.