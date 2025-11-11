Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made a striking appearance at the European premiere of Wicked: For Good, stepping out hand-in-hand in dramatic Gothic-inspired gowns.

The highly anticipated sequel continues the narrative from the first film, charting the years following the separation of Erivo’s green witch Elphaba, 38, and Grande’s Glinda.

Their sartorial choices for the Monday event marked a notable shift from the 2024 press tour, where the duo frequently honoured their characters by donning their signature colours.

Grande, 32, opted for a sophisticated one-shoulder black dress adorned with shimmering polka dots, while Erivo showcased a dark blue and black ensemble featuring distinctive PVC-look detachable sleeves.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ European Premiere ( Getty Images )

The premiere, hosted at Cineworld in Leicester Square, transformed the venue with an abundance of pink and white floral arrangements, replacing the traditional red carpet with a vibrant yellow brick road.

Among the notable attendees was US actor Jeff Goldblum, 73, who portrays the Wizard in the film. He posed for photographs in a long overcoat and green waistcoat, accessorised with a silver brooch.

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum at the premiere ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

British star Jonathan Bailey, playing Prince Fiyero, wore an all-grey outfit, completed with a red poppy in observance of Remembrance Day. Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who stars as Madame Morrible, and director Jon M Chu, in a classic black suit, were also present.

Celebrity guests included The Celebrity Traitors stars Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross, alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

The two-part film adaptation draws from the acclaimed Broadway musical, which earned Idina Menzel a Tony Award for best leading actress as Elphaba in 2004.

For Good delves into Elphaba’s demonisation by the inhabitants of Oz, leading to her transformation into The Wicked Witch Of The West, as depicted in L Frank Baum’s original novel.

The films trace their lineage from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, itself inspired by Baum’s 1900 children’s story, famously adapted into the 1939 film starring Judy Garland.

The film has already earned rave reviews from early viewers, who say it not only “exceeds all expectations,” but might even outshine its Oscar-snubbed predecessor.

The next instalment of Wicked is scheduled for release in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from November 21.