Golden Globes 2026 nominations live: Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet among expected frontrunners
Film and TV awards ceremony is an open race this year
The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes are set to be announced today (8 December), kicking off this year’s awards season in earnest.
Films such as One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, and Sinners are expected to compete this year, with Hollywood heavyweights such as Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio vying for individual prizes.
The nomination ceremony will begin at 1.15pm GMT, with Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall presenting.
Hailed as one of the decade’s best films, One Battle has been tipped for awards success, with stars DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn potentially set to be nominated.
Hamlet, an emotional drama starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, is another potential frontrunner. Several blockbusters are also in the running, including Avatar: Fire & Ash, and Wicked: For Good.
In the TV categories, expected frontrunners include Apple TV’s Severance, Emmy-winning medical drama The Pitt, and hit comedy Hacks.
The Golden Globes ceremony itself will take place in Los Angeles on 11 January.
Follow below for live updates.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog. A few hours yet until the Globes nominations are announced. Stay tuned!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments