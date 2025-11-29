Ariana Grande issues ‘loving reminder’ to fans amid body-shaming comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande is calling for her fans and others to think before they speak.

Along with a clip from last year’s Wicked press tour, Grande wrote on her Instagram Story: “Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.” The clip is from a 2024 interview with French reporter, Sally, in which Grande is asked about the negative comments made about her body.

“I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it — what’s wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” said a teary Grande, who has been in the public eye since she was a teen.

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” she continued.

“I think in today’s society there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have, at all, commenting on others’ looks, appearance… what they think is going on ‘behind the scenes’ or health or how they present themselves,” she explained.

open image in gallery Grande [pictured on the Wicked: For Good press tour] wrote on her Instagram Story: ‘Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.’ The clip is from a 2024 interview in which Grande is asked about the negative comments made about her body ( Getty Images for Universal Pict )

open image in gallery ‘I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore,’ said in the 2024 interview ( Ariana Grande/Instagram )

“I think it’s dangerous, for both parties involved.”

Grande also said she no longer invites the commentary, stating firmly: “It’s not welcome.”

“I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

Grande’s reminder comes on the heels of the release of Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year’s Wicked: Part I, both of which she stars in as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Their slim appearances in the film have drawn criticism, prompting Grande to speak out.

But this isn’t the first time the “Side to Side” singer has been forced to address her appearance.

In April 2023, the pop star took to TikTok to address recent comments about her body in an intimate three-minute video that gave fans a candid glimpse into her struggles with health and well-being.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it,” she started the video. “But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.”

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she said in the video. “And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starred in both ‘Wicked’ films ( Getty )

Grande went on to explain that during the time people now consider her “healthy,” she was actually at her lowest point.

“I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life,” she shared. “But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

This wasn’t the only time the “God is a woman” singer addressed body-shaming culture. Back in 2015, she responded to a comment comparing her appearance to that of another actress.

“We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, and anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are,” she wrote, urging fans to reject comparisons and focus on self-love.