Golden Globes 2026: Who is likely to be nominated and when is the ceremony?

Anticipation is building for Monday's Golden Globe nominations, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another already tipped as a major awards season frontrunner.

Its stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Regina Hall, are all in contention for individual nods.

Other films widely expected to secure nominations include the musical Wicked: For Good, Shakespeare drama Hamnet, Timothee Chalamet’s ping pong film Marty Supreme, and the Michael B Jordan-led vampire feature Sinners.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are likely to land nominations for their roles as Elphaba and Glinda in the sequel to Wicked, which has proved to be a box office smash.

Leonardo DiCaprio and movie One Battle After Another are expected to nominated several times over ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hamnet, the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s book about William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, is tipped to land plaudits for the film’s Irish stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, while Chalamet is considered a frontrunner for a nod for his role in Josh Safdie’s eagerly anticipated Marty Supreme.

Other stars thought to be in contention for Golden Globes include George Clooney and Adam Sandler, for their roles in Jay Kelly, about a famous film star and his devoted manager, and Ethan Hawke for his turn as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon.

Eight films will be nominated for the Globes’ box office and cinematic achievement race, which recognises some of the more popular films that do not always receive awards recognition.

In the TV categories, Netflix drama Adolescence, about a young boy accused of killing a classmate, and Hollywood comedy The Studio are likely to be frontrunners.

This year also sees the introduction of a podcast category for the 2026 ceremony.

The nominees will be chosen from the list of 25 most-listened-to podcasts, determined by data from podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify, which were announced in October. They include Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, SmartLess and The Joe Rogan Experience.

The nominees for the 2026 ceremony will be announced by actors Marlan Wayans and Skye P Marshall at 1.15pm.

The winners will be revealed during the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, on January 11.