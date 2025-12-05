Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full list of film and TV nominees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Critics Choice Awards have unveiled its slate of film and television nominees for its 2026 ceremony.

Leading the film categories is Ryan Coogler’s inventive vampire thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, with 17 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another trails with 14 nods, and will go head-to-head in most of the same categories. Other notable nominees include Danish-Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s gripping limited series Adolescence, about a schoolboy accused of a grisly crime, tops the TV categories with six nominations. The show’s young star, 16-year-old Owen Cooper, has received recognition in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his portrayal of Jamie. The streamer’s comedy series Nobody Wants This also earned five nominations, followed by All Her Fault, Hacks, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, The Pitt, The Diplomat and Severance, which all earned four nods apiece.

Winners will be announced at a live ceremony, taking place Sunday, January 4. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the show will air live on E! and USA Network.

The full list of nominations for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards are below.

open image in gallery (L-R) Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners' and Owen Cooper in 'Adolescence' ( Warner Bros. / Netflix )

Film Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor/Actress

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ ( Warner Bros )

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Casting and Ensemble

Nina Gold – Hamnet

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler – Sinners

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

open image in gallery Ariana Grande received a nomination for her work in ‘Wicked: For Good’ ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – F1

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite

Stephen Mirrione – F1

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman

open image in gallery Brad Pitt leads the sports-action F1 as a fictional driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rookie

Best Stunt Design

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another

Andy Gill – Sinners

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Belén

Best Song

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners

Laia Casanovas – Sirāt

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare

TV Nominees

open image in gallery Adam Scott in ‘Severance’ ( AP )

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

open image in gallery Carrie Coon has been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Bertha Russell in ‘The Gilded Age’ ( HBO Max )

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbet

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge Mountainhead

Nonnas Summer of '69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

open image in gallery Sarah Snook stars as a desperate mother in ‘All Her Fault’ ( Peacock )

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai

Standing Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park Your

Friendly Neighborhood

Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special