Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full list of film and TV nominees

The Critics Choice Awards have announced the nominees for its 2025 film ceremony, with Jon M. Chu’s popular Wicked adaptation and Edward Berger’s religious thriller Conclave leading nominations with 11 nods apiece.

The forthcoming ceremony will celebrate the best contributions made in both film and television over the past year.

Film nominees were announced on Thursday (December 12), just a week after the TV nominees.

Samurai epic Shōgun picked up the most nominations in the television categories with a total of six.

All the awards will then be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The historical drama Shōgun has already dominated at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, where it swept up 14 awards and set a record for most Emmy wins in one year.

Several other shows landed four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’ and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ ( Focus Features and Universal Pictures )

The full list of nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are below:

Film Nominees

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

open image in gallery Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated for Best Actress in ‘Emilia Pérez’ ( Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÃ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÃMA )

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Director

open image in gallery Director Coralie Fargeat has been nominated for her sci-fi horror ‘The Substance’ ( AP )

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

Best Editing

open image in gallery Marco Costa is competing for Best Editing for her work on ‘Challengers’ ( © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

Beat Costume Design

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

Best Hair and Makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

Best Visual Effects

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Visual Effects Team – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Comedy

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film

open image in gallery Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed Indian-language ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film ( AP )

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Song

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – EmiliaPérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Best Score

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

TV Nominees

open image in gallery Anna Sawai is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Shōgun’ ( Copyright 2024, FX. All Rights Reserved. )

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

open image in gallery Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Best Comedy Series nominee ‘Hacks' ( Max )

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

open image in gallery ‘Baby Reindeer’ is nominated for Best Limited series ( Netflix )

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall

It’s What’s Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

V/H/S/Beyond

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

open image in gallery Cristin Milioti is nominated for her performance as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’ ( BBC )

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Hugh Grant – The Regime

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Leila George – Disclaimer

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina (Hulu) The Law According to Lidia Poët

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Senna

Squid Game

open image in gallery ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is nominated for Best Animated Series ( Twentieth Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Best Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Invincible

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings