Timothee Chalamet reveals he was ‘fried’ via text by Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet has shared the hilarious text he got about his recent haircut from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 29-year-old recited the message from the Oscar-winning actor as part of Lucid Motors’ new ad for the Lucid Air Sapphire sedan, in which he did fast-paced interview with New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

When Hart asked Chalamet, the brand ambassador for Lucid, to name the “greatest person” that sent him a text out of the blue, he responded with DiCaprio.

“[DiCaprio] fried me today. He said, ‘I heard they shaved your head. Say it ain't so,’” the actor recalled.

Hart then defended Chalamet’s look, saying, “You’re good though. You rocking it.”

Timothee Chalamet says Leonardo DiCaprio texted him about shaving his head ( Getty Images )

Chalamet revealed his shaved head in October during an Instagram livestream promoting his new film, Marty Supreme, in which he plays professional table tennis player Marty Mauser. During the livestream, Chalamet was in a clear box surrounded by orange ping pong balls as he removed a headpiece and showed viewers his new hair.

Before that, he was photographed filming in New York City, rocking the buzz cut under a blue cap while dressed in casual jeans and a sweatshirt.

Chalamet’s friendship with DiCaprio dates back to the 2021 film they co-starred in, Don’t Look Up. In 2022, the Dune star shared the career advice he got from DiCaprio.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet told British Vogue.

In 2021, he mentioned being given the same advice, but didn’t specify who shared the wisdom. “One of my heroes—I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass—he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” he told Time.

Chalamet’s new film, Marty Supreme, is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day. The movie, directed by Josh Safdie, has already received extremely positive reviews, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey giving it four stars.

“Chalamet jerks his limbs around and leans in hungry, and he has the same irresistible, volatile energy that drove those early Al Pacino performances,” Loughrey wrote. “The way the camera closes in on pockmarked skin, an elegantly etched unibrow, and permanent wireframe glasses, only draws our attention to the actor’s eyes, where, like Pacino, all the vulnerability lies.”

“Off screen, the actor has wrestled in the public eye with the meaning of achievement (“I want to be one of the greats,” he said in an awards speech earlier this year),” she added about Chalamet. “And maybe it’s because he sees a little of himself in Marty that he can understand that more fragile, sympathetic side to him.”