Gwyneth Paltrow has recalled the awkward moment she offered unsolicited skincare advice to her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet after mistaking his character’s makeup for his actual skin.

Chalamet, 29, leads Josh Safdie’s new 1950s sports drama as Marty Mauser, loosely based on the real-life American table-tennis champion Marty Reisman. Paltrow, 53, stars opposite the Dune actor as Mauser’s love interest, Kay Stone, a married movie star.

For the film, out Christmas Day, the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name actor wore face makeup to give the illusion of pockmarks, small indented scars often left behind by acne and chickenpox.

“And it’s all makeup. And he has in real life, he has beautiful skin,” Paltrow revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

Admitting that because she had “never done anything like that where I’m really transformed in the face,” she wasn’t aware of the extent of Chalamet’s face makeup, leading to an embarrassing exchange on set.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet leads Josh Safdie’s sports drama ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 )

open image in gallery Gwyneth Paltrow stars opposite Chalamet as Kay Stone in 'Marty Supreme' ( A24 )

“He made a comment, and I was like, ‘Oh, you know, you can do microneedling for that,’” the Goop founder laughed. “And he’s like, ‘This is makeup!’ I was like, ‘Oh, s****’ I didn’t realize. The makeup was so good that I thought he had little acne scars.”

Paltrow clarified that Chalamet, in fact, has “beautiful skin,” adding: “His skin in real life, you’re like, oh my gosh.”

In addition to the realistic face makeup, Paltrow shared that Chalamet wears contacts and glasses to make his eyes appear beady.

The movie has already garnered critical acclaim from early reviewers, who have lauded it as a “powder keg of a ping-pong movie.”

Singling out Chalamet’s performance, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey declared it a “career-best.”

“If Marty Supreme exists to prove that Timothée Chalamet could have easily kicked it with the New Hollywood icons of the Seventies, the Harvey Keitels and the Gena Rowlandses, then point proven. He’s truly one of our greatest talents,” she wrote in a four-star review.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 )

During a Q&A following an October screening of the movie, Chalamet was joined by Safdie, Paltrow and fellow cast members Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator) and Odessa A’zion.

“This movie — in many ways, beyond being about Marty Mauser — is a love letter to New York,” Chalamet told the audience.

“I went to high school down the street,” he added, referring to LaGuardia High School. “This is f***ing awesome to be here.”

Marty Supreme premieres in North American theaters Christmas Day, followed by a December 26 release in the U.K.