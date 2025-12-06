Sydney Sweeney confesses that her silence made divisive jeans advert worse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence regarding the backlash to an American Eagle jeans advert she featured in, admitting that staying quiet on the matter has "widened the divide".

The 28-year-old US film star faced scrutiny following the launch of the "Great Jeans" campaign, which sparked a race debate over its use of "jeans" as a play on the word "genes".

Critics interpreted the wordplay as a reference to eugenics, the discredited theory of improving humanity through selective breeding. However, American Eagle has maintained that the advert solely refers to its denim products.

Speaking to US magazine People, Sweeney expressed her surprise at the reaction. "I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she stated. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney in the divisive American Eagle advert ( American Eagle )

“Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness."

She continued: "In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realise that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

The advert, released in July, featured Sweeney saying: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue."

In November, Sweeney had previously addressed the criticism in an interview with GQ magazine, stating: "I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear."

She added: "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Sweeney also found it "surreal" that US President Donald Trump reacted to the advert.

open image in gallery Trump defended Sweeney in wake of the backlash ( AP/Youtube )

American Eagle defended the campaign in an August Instagram post, clarifying: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans looks good on everyone."

Sweeney, known for her role in the HBO hit teen drama Euphoria, is currently promoting her upcoming film The Housemaid, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel, which also stars Amanda Seyfried.