Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson among podcast hosts eligible for new Golden Globe Award

The podcasts eligible for the inaugural Best Podcast award at next year’s Golden Globes have been announced, with major stars including Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson in the running.

The award will be presented to one of the 25 most-listened to podcasts “that have made a significant impact over the past year, celebrating the creativity and influence of creators worldwide.”

Those podcasts are, in alphabetical order: 20/20 (from ABC News), 48 Hours (from CBS News), Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Candace, Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, Morbid, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, Pardon My Take, Pod Save America...

Rotten Mango, Shawn Ryan Show, SmartLess, Stuff You Should Know, The Ben Shapiro Show, The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Daily (from The New York Times), The Joe Rogan Experience, The Megyn Kelly Show, The Mel Robbins Podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and Up First From NPR.

This list of eligible podcasts, generated from data from Apple, Spotify and YouTube, among other sources, will be whittled down to a shortlist ahead of next year’s ceremony. Winners will be announced on Sunday, January 11, 2026, during the awards show hosted by Nikki Glaser. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Podcast titans Joe Rogan and Tuckler Carlson ( Getty )

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, previously announced the new award in a statement, saying: “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling. Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

Last year’s Golden Globes ceremony, which was the first hosted by Glaser, was well-received by critics.

“She may not have taken home the award for best stand-up comedy performance, but otherwise Nikki Glaser had a dream night at the Golden Globes,” wrote The Independent.

“The 40-year-old stand-up turned in a note-perfect performance as first-time host of the awards show, delivering a genuinely funny monologue along with playful skits like a musical number that saw her mash-up Wicked and Conclave: ‘You’re gonna be Pope-ular.’

“Glaser did so by pulling off the delicate balance act of poking fun at some of Hollywood’s biggest names without bruising any egos - while toning down her typical risque quips.”