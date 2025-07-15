Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland could scarcely be better set up for spa hotels. The tree-shrouded hills, silvery lochs and aquarium-clear seas speak of renewal even before you’ve stepped foot in a spa. There are city slickers, but the real joy is escaping into all that gloriously wild and beautiful countryside.

There is nothing quite like bubbling away in an outdoor hot tub overlooking a loch as the sun shines down through the trees. The country’s spa hotels offer far more than just deeply dramatic locations, though. Local spa products and treatments with a Caledonian tinge add authenticity.

Scotland’s spa hotels come in all shapes and sizes, from old-school Victorian-era grand dames that formerly attracted patrons seeking to take the waters, through to swish state-of-the-art hideaways in modern five-star hotels built seemingly with no budget ceiling.

Scotland’s spa hotels are not oases that take your hard-earned cash for granted, though, and they are constantly nipping and tucking what they offer to keep up with trends and expectations. It’s no wonder, then, that at the country’s best spa hotels, you are likely to meet so many returning guests.

Best spa hotels in Scotland 2025

At a glance

1. Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Sink into the Sheraton’s hydropool before a trip to the bio sauna ( Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa.jpg )

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa is worth a visit for its outdoor hydropool alone, which boldly stretches across the rooftop. Peer over the Scottish capital’s skyline, and you’ll turn office workers green with envy. The hydropool is part of their signature spa experience ‘Escape at One’, which offers full access to that rooftop Hydropool and a Thermal Suite with a smorgasbord of water, salt and heat experiences, “designed to help you rebalance and refresh your body and mind.” It is no 20-minute gimmick, with a Himalayan dry rock-salt room, bio sauna, crystal steam room and rock sauna, plus a laconicum and hammam. Chill out in the quiet room afterwards. ESPA beauty and massage treatments are on offer too, along with gel nail polish treatments. Scotland’s best thermal circuit experience, though, is enough for many visitors. There’s also a very inviting 19-metre indoor infinity-edge swimming pool.

Address: 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR

Book now

Read more: Experience Scotland’s most magical islands with this cruise – following William and Kate’s anniversary trip

2. The Balmoral hotel

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Be pampered with Irene Forte Skincare at The Balmoral’s spa ( The Balmoral )

The stately 187-room Balmoral has presided over the Scottish capital since 1902, oozing old-world class and charm. It’s very Edinburgh – J.K Rowling has a suite here, where she finished writing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Rocco Forte Wellness forgoes flashy technology, opting instead for an old-fashioned focus on you. It eschews the big international brands, using in-house Irene Forte Skincare, which uses plant extracts to treat skin conditions – ideal for sensitive skin. The certified vegan ingredients hail from an organic farm in Sicily. Longer ‘Rituals’ include the two-hour ‘Time in the Med’, which starts with a foot soak and chat with your Irene Forte Skincare Therapist to tailor your treatment using skincare designed to “nourish the skin from the outside in”. Backing up the massage and beauty treatments are a 15-metre swimming pool, Turkish steam room and Finnish sauna.

Address: 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ

Book now

Read more: The best spa hotels in Edinburgh - where to stay for luxury pools and rejuvenating treatments

3. Glasgow's Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel

Glasgow

open image in gallery Glasgow's Kimpton Blythswood Square sets the mood with its dim lighting ( Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa )

This stately luxury hotel in the city centre – housed in the grand old RAC Headquarters – looks old world on the outside, but exudes modern, urban cool in its slick interior. Think marble, mood lighting and lush fabrics; curated art too. The Spa at Blythswood Square stakes a fair claim to being Scotland’s largest city’s finest spa, too. The vibe is spot on as they whisk you away from the stresses and strains of modern life to the life-affirming Scottish Hebrides. The colours, fabrics and decor all evoke this most magical of archipelagos, and the treatments use Hebridean brand Ishga too, alongside skincare from London’s OSKIA. Upscale your romantic rendezvous in Glasgow with the ‘Couples Refresh and Relax’, with two glorious hours, firstly enjoying their thermal experience, before a 55-minute treatment for two of your choice.

Address: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Edinburgh for a city break

4. Gleneagles hotel

Auchterarder, Perthshire

open image in gallery Gleneagles Perthshire has a whole range of therapy pools to discover ( Gleneagles Perthshire )

Scotland’s most famous resort hotel is a world of cosseted luxury, golf courses and Michelin-starred dining. The Resident Spa is as exclusive as it sounds – a 20-treatment-room haven with a steam room, sauna cabin and dark vitality pool. As well as their own ‘Wellness at Gleneagles’ treatments they partner with some illustrious brands, including the first UK residency for Dr. Barbara Sturm outside London, with state-of-the-art medically inspired spa treatments incorporating Dr. Sturm’s Molecular Cosmetics skincare collection, with ‘Queen of Green’ Tata Harper’s range of bespoke treatments too. The Spa and Garden Cafés have menus that keep up the healthy vibe. Other attractions include a large family pool, adult-only pool, and bubble and jet kissed outdoor oasis; stay cosy while the frost glistens in your hair. The aquathermal suite features all the usual hot and cold treats in this massive temple to the pursuit of pleasure. The new Beauty Lodge in the grounds is an exclusive retreat with a nail bar, hair salon, treatment rooms and a coorie (cosy in Scots) relaxation lounge.

Address: The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF

Book now

Read more: The Scottish city break that you probably haven’t considered – filled with history, whisky and mystery

5. Crieff Hydro hotel

Crieff, Perthshire

open image in gallery Get transported back to Victorian-era high society with Crieff Hydro’s opulent spa ( Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels )

The story of this stately 200-room hideaway sounds like PR spin – it was set up in 1868 by Dr Thomas Henry Meikle, who was so inspired by the spa concept following a trip to Austria, that he decided to bring it home to Highland Perthshire. The concept was simple – rejuvenate people through water, exercise, fresh air and the balm of Mother Nature. Those are still key attractions in this wonderfully mountainous part of Scotland. Ponder what the high society of the time would have made of the Victorian Baths, with their decadent communal saunas and steam rooms, while Decleor and Aromatherapy Associates products lace the beauty and massage treatments. Handily, they have a range of snack-sized 20-minute treatments if you fancy a bit of reflexology, as well as a scalp massage, back massage and foot rub during your stay. If you stay in one of their self-catering lodges, they can arrange for your spa treatment to come to you.

Address: Ferntower Rd, Crieff PH7 3LQ

Book now

Read more: A Midsummer Night’s Dream on acid - Celtic tradition comes to life at Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival

6. Cameron House hotel

Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire

open image in gallery Find the rooftop infinity pool at Cameron House ( Cameron House )

Park your sports car by the bonnie bonnie banks and then enjoy a dram at the whisky bar, play a round of golf or munch popcorn in the cinema at this 208-room resort – an all-rounder dramatically perched right on Loch Lomond. Don’t be distracted by the large swimming pool and flume complex in the main hotel – the real spa action is to the north at the Cameron Spa, which was revamped in summer 2025. You won’t forget a dip in the rooftop infinity pool, peering over the loch’s bonnie banks. There is a 20m indoor pool too, part of a hydro and thermal experience that includes a hydrotherapy pool, experience showers and an ice fountain, plus a flurry of saunas and steam rooms, along with ESPA and Made for Life Organics products. If you are desperate to be close to the spa action book into one of the spacious Loch Lomond Apartments next door. A revamp in 2025 has helped keep the Cameron Spa near the top of the Scottish hotel spa tree.

Address: Loch Lomond, Alexandria G83 8QZ

Book now

Read more: A guide to the Scottish island where William and Kate celebrated their wedding anniversary

7. Portavadie hotel

Portavadie, Argyll

open image in gallery Portavadie Resort’s pool overlooks the shores of Loch Fyne ( Portavadie Resort )

The Portavadie Spa heated infinity pool on the shores of Loch Fyne is a divine experience for young and old – it has two al fresco hot tubs, too. Inside, a large family swimming pool beckons, with a baby pool and a sauna for adults, too. The poolside café does decent coffee, and pizzas are cooked in front of you. Afterwards, stroll the loch’s shores to the play park and a shop with toys tempting wee ones. If you get any solo time, the adult-only second floor of the spa has plunge pools and a sweeping array of massage and beauty treatments. Book a two-hour ‘Spa Experience’, or a treatment using products from local brand Ishga, sourced from the Outer Hebrides. Aware of environmental impact, the spa is powered by a woodchip biomass generator, while the outdoor hot tubs are switched off in winter, with the infinity pool usually still open right on the loch’s shores. A sublime, life-affirming experience.

Address: Loch Fyne, Portavadie, Tighnabruaich PA21 2DA

Book now

Read more: The spellbinding Scottish destinations that deliver the magic of Harry Potter

8. Old Course Hotel St Andrews

St Andrews, Fife

open image in gallery Get a massage in of one the 13 treatment rooms at the Old Course Hotel ( Old Course Hotel )

While golfers from all over the planet make pilgrimages to the famous beachfront course that this five-star resort offers a grandstand view of, smarter souls take it easy in the Kohler Waters Spa (the first of its kind outside the US when it first opened in 2006). Indulge in one of the 13 treatment rooms – there’s even a couple’s room for the romantics – or enjoy the 20m spa pool, steam rooms, ice fountain, cold plunge pool and sauna. Lunch awaits in the Spa Café, while yoga devotees should look out for regular yoga retreats. There is, of course, a ‘Golfer’s Recover Massage’ for hackers battered by the Old Course bunkers. The Kohler Waters Spa is currently undergoing a major revamp, re-opening in late summer 2025.

Address: Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Book now

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Edinburgh - where to stay if you’re on a budget

9. Marine North Berwick

North Berwick, East Lothian

open image in gallery For a simple spa that does the job, book in at Marine North Berwick ( A Baxter )

This grand 84-room hotel – designed by Edinburgh architect Frederick Thomas Pilkington – opened way back in 1875, when North Berwick was hailed as the ‘Biarritz of the North,’ with stressed-out Londoners flocking north on direct trains, in search of a cure. Today, the stone walls echo those times, and views of the golf course and offshore are little changed. This simple spa’s highlight is swimming into the outdoor section of the 18-metre main pool, to enjoy the views. Don’t miss the “thermal suite” with its sauna, rock sauna, aroma steam room and experience showers. There are six treatment rooms too, using renowned Scottish spa brand Ishga. For romantic souls, an irresistible treat is the ‘Couples Duo Day Spa’.

Address: 18 Cromwell Rd, North Berwick EH39 4LZ

Book now

Read more: Swap the North Coast 500 for this under-the-radar Scottish road trip

10. Auchrannie Resort

Brodick, Isle of Arran

open image in gallery Soak your muscles at Auchrannie Resort’s spa ( Auchrannie Resort, The ASPA )

Scotland’s seventh-largest island is eulogised as ‘Scotland in miniature’, and it really is, with mountains and all the ‘Big Five’ wildlife, whisky distilleries, castles, beaches and superb food. The Auchrannie, the only real resort in the Scottish Isles, is the place to stay. Although it sits next to a large family swimming complex that is open to the public, the spa feels much more exclusive, using both ESPA and Ishga products; the latter Scottish brand infuses its treatments with seaweed. One of the few spas in Scotland to offer a full body bamboo massage. Book a plush ‘Spa Resort Suite’ for exclusive access to the private Stronach Lounge, with its terrace with an outdoor hot tub and complimentary drinks and snacks.

Address: Auchrannie Rd, Brodick, Isle of Arran KA27 8BZ

Book now

Read more: Best boutique hotels in Edinburgh - where to stay for romance and Old Town views

11. Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa

Craignure, Isle of Mull

open image in gallery Get a spa treatment whilst admiring the views at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa ( Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa )

A massive rebirth in 2021 transformed this waterfront hotel into the finest spa hotel in the isles. More than £3m was spent, and it shows in the Driftwood Spa. With treatments using Hebridean brand Ishga, savour a dip in the 17m swimming pool, warm up in the steam room, enjoy a session in the Rasul Thermal Mud Room, or savour the sauna with the ‘Thermal Experience’, then venture outside for a hot-tub session under big skies. There are few spa hotels where you’ve a better chance of spotting an otter or deer, while, for romance, book the Wilderness Deck. Saunter down to your private oasis in your robes and enjoy your own private deck with its hot tub and sauna. Here, you can gaze up at the heavens, dram in hand, and toast to one of Scotland’s finest spa hotels. With an oasis like this it’s no wonder William and Kate chose to spend their 14th wedding anniversary on Mull in 2025.

Address: Craignure, Isle of Mull PA65 6BB

Book now

Read more: Driving the North Coast 500 in an EV - the joys – and challenges – exploring Scotland’s wilderness

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

When is the best time of year to travel to Scotland?

Compared to other countries, the weather in the UK is not usually a draw; however, the British summertime, with the sunniest days occurring between June and August.

If you are travelling to the capital, the busiest month is usually August, when the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival take place, so unless you are travelling to the Scottish capital to specifically catch a comedy show or theatre performance, it may be best to avoid this month.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Scotland?

The top places on your Scottish bucket list should be the main cities, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as the rugged mountains and vast landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, and the wild natural beauty found on its islands, such as the Outer Hebrides, the Isle of Mull and the Isle of Skye.

What is Scotland famous for?

Aside from its beautiful natural landscapes dotted with ancient castles and spellbinding views over lochs, Scotland is known for its hearty food and drink, such as haggis, neeps and tatties and its world-famous whisky blends.

Outside of Edinburgh, home to some of Scotland’s most famous landmarks and the annual performing arts Fringe Festival, the country is also a good place to visit for golf courses, road trips on the North Coast 500 route, or to seek out small villages and museums to learn more about Scotland’s folk legends and heritage.

Read more: The best hotels in Glasgow