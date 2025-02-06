Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

My love for travel has always been more than just reaching the destination – instead, it’s about making the journey something to remember. It’s the reason I became a travel content creator, and why last year I took on an extraordinary challenge, becoming the first woman to drive solo from London to Lagos. That adventure taught me so much including how we as humans are resilient and can push past what we think are our limitations. For my next chapter, I wanted to try something a bit different by embracing the future of travel. Going fully electric felt like the perfect way to explore the joys – and challenges – of sustainable exploration.

And where better to test this out than Scotland’s legendary North Coast 500? Not only would this be a lengthy road trip from my home in London, but I was drawn to its wild beauty and epic landscapes. The NC500 also has a reputation for being tricky for EV drivers; while the number of charging stations has ramped up in recent years, there are still issues with chargers temporarily out of action. But I was up for the challenge. With the Peugeot e-208 as my trusty companion, I set out to see just how well Scotland’s rugged roads and electric travel mix.

open image in gallery After her epic London to Lagos drive, Pelumi Nubi decided her next trip would be closer to home ( Pelumi Nubi )

I knew I wanted to collaborate with Peugeot on this adventure – having travelled to Lagos in my Peugeot 107, driving to Scotland in its electric vehicle was a natural extension. Together, I hoped to show that adventure and leadership aren’t limited by gender or technology. Embarking on a 3,000km drive through the wild landscapes of Scotland in an electric car was not just a road trip – it was an exploration of new ways to journey, connect, and prove that adventure doesn’t have to fit into the traditional mould.

Over the span of a week, I travelled Scotland’s most iconic routes, from winding coastlines to mountainous landscape, admiring not only the scenery, but the epic Highland cattle that roamed free.

Scotland’s timeless beauty

Scotland’s natural beauty is something I’ll never forget. One of the highlights was Durness Beach, where the crystal-clear sea and white sands took my breath away, even under stormy skies. Its raw, untamed beauty was captivating.

Taking a detour off the North Coast 500, I found myself at the Old Man of Storr, a striking remnant of volcanic activity from around 2,800 million years ago. Standing beneath this renowned rock formation on the Isle of Skye, I couldn’t help but feel humbled by the sheer scale of geological history and the majestic scenery around me.

Then there was the Wailing Widow Waterfall, where water tumbles dramatically from a narrow gorge into a tranquil pool below. The crisp, cool air carried a sense of peaceful solitude, as if I’d stepped into a mythical, fairytale world – well, apart from my EV quietly parked nearby.

open image in gallery Scotland’s rugged landscapes encourage detours and slow travel ( Pelumi Nubi )

A different pace of travel

One of the defining aspects of this trip was the rhythm that came with driving an electric vehicle. Unlike petrol travel, where stops are usually rushed and functional, charging an EV required me to slow down, to pause and take in my surroundings fully. Each charging point became a checkpoint of sorts. Some stops were nestled along breathtaking cliffs or quaint village corners, and they gave me the space to reflect, recharge, and appreciate the slower pace that’s often missing from road travel. I was reminded that the value of the journey isn’t just in arriving but in how you get there, the connections you make, and the moments you let yourself savour.

During these breaks, I met fellow travellers who shared stories of why they chose electric vehicles, each with their own motivation and outlook on travel. There’s a unique connection that comes from navigating new technologies together. Sharing the experience of driving an EV – and perhaps a common mission to do better for the environment – gives a sense of camaraderie that you just don’t find at the petrol pumps.

In these conversations, I found a community of people who valued intentionality and connection in a way I hadn’t fully expected. We shared conversations about the road ahead, challenges with route planning, and stories of beautiful detours we’d found along the way. These moments of exchange, fostered by the slower rhythm of EV travel, brought a sense of community to the journey that I hadn’t expected. It was a stark reminder that while the EV may take a little longer, it gifts you moments that otherwise would have been overlooked – that are as much a part of the journey as the destination.

open image in gallery Some of the charging points were found in surprisingly pleasant spots ( Pelumi Nubi )

Breaking boundaries

Driving an electric vehicle through Scotland’s challenging terrain was perhaps a daring choice. EVs are still viewed by some as suited only for city driving or short distances, so the idea of navigating remote landscapes over 3,000km in an EV might raise a few eyebrows. But that was part of the appeal – to push back against the idea that these adventures are only for petrol engines.

I planned my journey based on charging point locations. I’ll admit, I started out with a bit of range anxiety on day one, but that quickly faded. As someone new to driving an EV, there was a learning curve – from figuring out which apps to download to discovering the best and fastest charging points. I ended up using ZapMap, which was great for finding out where charging points were. Like anything in life, experience is the best teacher. I soon developed a strategy, treating 20 per cent battery as my personal ‘zero.’ This simple rule kept me from ever finding myself in a tricky situation and made the journey so much smoother.

open image in gallery Pelumi never let her car fall below 20 per cent charge to beat the range anxiety ( Pelumi Nubi )

Driving through Scotland in an electric vehicle brought a new dimension to my travel experience. One early morning, driving through the ancient, mist-covered valleys of Glencoe, I felt as if I’d entered another world. The car’s silence melded with the mist, without the loud, constant hum from the engine, I felt more connected to my surroundings than ever. At times, I found myself stopping not for a charge, but simply to step out, to feel the wind that swept down from the hills or just to take in the incredible view. These were the kinds of moments I might have missed had I not chosen to travel this way.

This journey challenged me in ways I hadn’t anticipated. It was a reminder that the adventure lies not just in arriving but in how we choose to get there. My time on Scotland’s roads wasn’t just about proving what an electric vehicle could do but about embracing a new kind of travel, one that values connection, purpose, and the beauty of taking the road less travelled.

Pelumi was travelling in collaboration with Peugeot.

