The mountains are charcoal black and rust red. The sea cloudy blue, always translucent. The sand gleaming, running the spectrum from tablet gold to cockleshell white. These are the colours of the Isle of Skye, located off the northwest coast of Scotland, and they help set the scene for the Inner Hebridean island’s most memorable hotels.

Some are located where mountains crash into the sea. Others offer dreamlike reverie beside beaches. But they all have one thing in common: whether you take the Skye Bridge or ferry across the Sound of Sleat to get there, they all rank among the most unforgettable in Scotland.

The thing is, Skye is now such a colossal hit with travellers that finding the right place to stay can be a challenge. So whether you want a cosy spot to “coorie doon”, or a hotel where you can pig out on best-in-Britain shellfish, here’s our indispensable guide.

Skye is one of Britain’s ultimate all-season destinations. In beautiful late summer sun, its landscapes are golden. Yet, equally, in autumn rain or on a cold winter’s day, this island of mist is a wellspring of melancholy landscapes that haunt the soul.” Mike MacEacheran

The best hotels on the Isle of Skye

At a glance

1. Flodigarry Hotel

Northern Trotternish

open image in gallery Visitors should head north of Staffin to this riot of a boutique hotel ( Flodigarry Hotel )

When ashen skies loom on Skye, visitors should head north of Staffin to this riot of a far-flung boutique hotel for its Brigadoon-via-Bali design — the suites and lodges are amongst the finest rooms in the Hebrides. Following a recent change in ownership, the hotel is now under the keen eyes of the Wickman family (who also own Portree’s Cuillin Hills Hotel, see below), but you’re here for the deliciously stylish restaurant and bar, with heart-pumping views across to Torridon on the mainland. In fact, both are worth a visit regardless of whether you are a guest or not, and the location represents the ultimate layover for hikes to The Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.

Address: Isle of Skye, Flodigarry, Portree IV51 9HZ

Highlights: Best luxury hotel

2. Kinloch Lodge hotel

Sleat Peninsula

open image in gallery This lodge is perfect for a couples’ weekend ( Kinloch Lodge )

With a reputation built on its kitchen (then, in the 1970s, home-cooked wonders from original owner Claire Macdonald, now Michelin-star flair from experimental chef Jordan Webb), it’d be easy to forget the romance of this five-star boutique. First, there’s the location, overlooking the mesmerising Loch na Dal and Sound of Sleat. Then there’s the sophisticated, soft-tartan rooms and the exquisite service, be it fireside with a single malt or out in the heather with the hotel ghillie on a sunrise deer stalk (shooting with cameras, not guns). Also worth a mention is the nearby abandoned ruin of Leiter Fura, a wonderfully alluring yomp along the coast.

Address: A851, Sleat, Isle of Skye IV43 8QY

Highlights: Best hotel for romantic couples retreats

3. Hotel Eilean Iarmain

Sleat Peninsula

open image in gallery Stay in one of Eileen Larmain’s 12 historic bedrooms ( Eilean Larmain )

Named after a Gaelic seafaring hero, this 16-bed Sleat hotel used to be the gateway to the island. Flora MacDonald, of Bonnie Prince Charlie fame, departed Skye from its pier. The same jetty used to be the busiest port in the northwest Highlands, and the largest store outside Glasgow was once based here. Which is to say it brims with history and ambience at every turn, from the grandstanding lobby portrait of Sir Iain Noble of Ardkinglas, hotel patron and far-sighted founder of Skye’s Gaelic college, to the dovetailed locals’ pub Am Pràban, with trad music sessions, open arms vibe and signature range of blended Gaelic whiskies. The sense is this is a creaky hotel with history, retaining what brought people to Skye in the first place. As of summer 2025, the hotel is under the stewardship of The Original Collection, a boutique portfolio with properties across the UK.

Address: Sleat, Isleornsay, Isle of Skye IV43 8QR

Highlights: Best hotel for history

4. Cuillin Hills Hotel

Portree

open image in gallery Is there a better view to have with your breakfast? ( Cuillin Hills )

First things first: the panorama from the lawn of this family-run hotel is almost incomprehensible, scrolling across Portree to the black peaks of the Cuillins in the distance, leaving all comers in complete awe. There are 39 rooms and suites, making it the largest property on the island, but what also comes with the carousel of check-ins is investment and here-and-now mod cons: monster TVs, Nespresso machines, luxe amenities and QR code room service (also a first for the island). An infinity pool is in the works, plus co-owner and manager Edward Wickman is an absolute gent. Note, unlike many other Skye hotels, the Cuillin Hills is open all year round.

Address: Scorrybreac Rd, Portree IV51 9QU

Highlights: Best hotel for views

5. Three Chimneys and The House Over-By hotel

Colbost

open image in gallery There’s something for everyone at the Three Chimney’s restaurant ( Three Chimneys )

Even if you have never seen the point of a hiking or biking holiday (Skye’s stock in trade), you have to come to the island just to experience this sublime restaurant with six rooms. The seafront accommodation is subtle, not shouty, with a Noughties-Scandi feel and mini terrace for al fresco drinks, but, really, you’re coming for the near-zero-mile tasting menu or an à la carte lunch. Once a croft, the kitchen has recently been taken over by Scottish wonder chef Paul Green following Scott Davies’ departure to The Old Manse in Blair Atholl. Regardless, creel langoustines are still pulled from traps out the front, shellfish is picked up from Dunvegan harbour, and the beef comes from Vatten farm six miles away. It’s popular — and expensive — for a reason.

Address: Colbost, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye IV55 8ZT

Highlights: Best hotel for foodies

6. Sligachan Hotel

Sligachan

open image in gallery The best spot for hiking up the mountains ( Sligachan Hotel )

Perhaps only the Highlands could have come up with such a fantastical proposition. A slick hotel in almost the middle of nowhere (cue hit or miss 4G signals) and with an onsite craft brewery, fabulous pub and in walking and biking distance to stunning sea lochs and the Black and Red Cuillin, the most astonishing mountains in all of Britain. The landscape here is ripe for adventures, which explains why the place is muddy-boot and backpacker territory, but also for those seeking solitude and escape. Rooms-wise, doubles are a serious upgrade on what the outdoors crowd typically expects — think rolltop tubs, Smeg fridges and luxe toiletries.

Address: Sligachan, Isle of Skye IV47 8SW

Highlights: Budget-friendly

7. Duisdale House Hotel

Sleat Peninsula

open image in gallery Travelling with the kids doesn’t need to be a headache at this family-friendly hotel ( Duisdale House )

The Sonas Collection operates three hotels on Skye, including Toravaig House Hotel and Skeabost House Hotel (see below), but this 22-bed property is the standout for families. Once a stately home built in 1867, then appropriated by the British army during the Second World War, it’s a sort of rambling place, with expansive lawns and gardens, beach access, a grand piano lounge and Hamish the hotel dog. For parents, babysitting services and children’s menus come as standard, while young ones get treated to a soft toy cuddly otter — the mascot of the hotel and a good excuse to visit the International Otter Survival Fund in nearby Broadford, a 10-minute drive away. For Mums and Dads, an indulgent interlude comes courtesy of the Chart Room bar, with a nautical theme, and cocktails made with garden fruits.

Address: Aird of Sleat, Isle of Skye IV43 8QW

Highlights: Best for families

8. Skeabost House Hotel

Loch Snizort

open image in gallery Coming with your dog? Consider the Skeabost ( Skeabost House Hotel )

Anyone for a round of golf? No, you’re not in St. Andrews, Carnoustie or Troon, but this old-school all-rounder comes with the premier nine-hole golf course on the island, as well as more country sports than you could shake a stick at. That’s thanks to full-time ghillie Danny Docherty, who’s a fly-fishing expert and dab hand at tickling salmon and trout that swim the rivers of the surrounding glens. Inside, the period features (sweeping staircase, high ceilings, stag-head lamps) measure up well against more sophisticated rooms and garden suites with balconies, while there are plenty of other highlights. How about 23 acres to explore, electric car chargers and dog-friendly treats?

Address: Skeabost Bridge, Isle of Skye IV51 9NP

Highlights: Best hotel for country sports

9. Edinbane Lodge

open image in gallery Edinbane Lodge can be found near Loch Greshornish ( Caroline McQuistin )

Not a hotel per se, but a delicious restaurant with six rooms, this former hunting lodge, first built in 1543, is a destination in its own right. Besides the newly renovated rooms, furnished with subtle tweeds, tartans and local arts and crafts from the owners’ friends and family, the main reason to book is to dine at the table of Calum Montgomery — he’s Skye-born and bred and one of Britain’s most acclaimed young chefs (his resume is a deluge of awards, TV appearances and rosettes). Naturally, the food is a distillation of the island on a plate, while the lodge is in the thick of things, between Portree and Dunvegan.

Address: Old Dunvegan Road, Edinbane IV51 9PW

Highlights: Best for Skye tradition

10. Hame Hotel

open image in gallery Hame Hotel looks out onto Pool Roag towards Loch Vatten ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Where Skye starts to crumble into the North Atlantic Ocean, looking towards Colbost and Neist Point, you’ll find this 10-bed guesthouse, with minimalist Scots-meets-Scandi rooms that come in a dolly mixture of kings, doubles and twins. Through the whole affair runs attention to detail and personality: from haggis toast with Talisker whisky jam at breakfast to seasonal game and veg three-course meals, plus drams at the bar after a day’s exploring. Aptly, it’s close enough to the Talisker Distillery at Carbost, while Dunvegan Castle is just up the road.

Address: Hame Hotel, Roag, Orbost by Dunvegan IV55 8GZ

Highlights: Best for whisky

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent’s expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Edinburgh-based Mike MacEacheran has nurtured lifelong connections to the island, visiting regularly for the past four decades and becoming a travel expert on the Inner Hebrides. When picking which hotels to include, he considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

What is special about the Isle of Skye?

The Isle of Skye is unique for its geological landmarks, such as the rock pinnacle Old Man of Storr, landslips like The Quiraing and The Fairy Pools. Aside from its varying nature and wildlife, the Isle of Skye is also famous for its whisky distilleries, such as Talisker.

What is the best month to visit the Isle of Skye?

May to September offers the best weather on the island.

How long does it take to drive around the Isle of Skye?

It only takes around two hours to drive the length of Skye, but you will inevitably need more time to take in and stop at the island’s best sites.

What was filmed on the Isle of Skye?

Films such as Macbeth (2015), The BFG (2016), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), as well as The Wickerman (1973) all used the Isle of Skye as a location on set.