Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With some of the most epic scenery on the planet, the finest fresh produce and a proud reputation for extending visitors a warm welcome, Scotland is the perfect destination for a luxury hotel stay. And what remarkable luxury hotels the country boasts. Posh places to stay sprang up as long ago as the 19th century, when Queen Victoria fell hopelessly in love with the Highlands, forging her castle home at Balmoral and spearheading tourism in Scotland.

Today, Scotland is supremely well set up for discerning travellers, with luxury hotels dotted throughout the length and breadth of the country. Think hot tubs amongst the heather, cosy drams by the fire after Michelin-starred feasts, and a tough choice to make between a round of golf on one of the world’s top courses, or a sumptuous spa treatment using organic Scottish seaweed products.

And most come surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery – a unique ingredient that makes Scotland’s luxury hotels such a joy to discover.

Best luxury hotels in Scotland 2025

At a glance

The best of Scotland’s luxury hotels are up there with the finest hotels in the UK, but they are not cheap at the peak of the summer holiday season. If you want to make substantial savings, consider visiting in the quieter shoulder seasons; May and September into October often offer cheaper room rates, plus the weather is often drier with less chance of midgies too. Robin McKelvie

1. The Caledonian Edinburgh hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Edinburgh

open image in gallery The Caledonian Edinburgh enjoys a pitch-perfect position next to the city’s castle ( The Caledonian Edinburgh )

An old favourite of legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery, ‘The Caley’ has been at the top of the Edinburgh luxury hotel tree for decades. First opened in 1903 as a grand railway hotel, this palatial retreat has constantly upped its game, continually renovating and improving. Book a room with an epic view of Edinburgh Castle before treating yourself to fine dining at Dean Banks at the Pompadour. Alternatively, opt for the creative six-course tasting menus (new in 2025) conjured up at The Court x Mark Greenaway, with the eponymous chef showcasing some of the highlights from his latest cookbook Progression. Indulge in the spa, with its indoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre, complete with a steam room and sauna. Treatments come courtesy of Ishga, the organic Scottish seaweed treatment brand from Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.

Address: Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 2AB

Read more: A Midsummer Night’s Dream on acid: Celtic tradition comes to life at Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival

2. Kimpton Blythswood Square, Hotel & Spa

Glasgow

open image in gallery Fancy some pampering? Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa is the place to go ( Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa )

Housed in the former headquarters of the Royal Scottish Automobile Club, the Kimpton Blythswood Square is undoubtedly Glasgow’s grandest luxury option. It sits on Blythswood Square, which was once part of the city’s red-light district. These days, the square is far more salubrious, as is this glorious luxury hotel. Think lashings of marble, mood lighting and plush furnishings at a hotel that seamlessly weaves the old world with the ultra-modern. Unusually for Glasgow, the Kimpton boasts a sizeable swimming pool, as well as a steam room and a jacuzzi in its excellent spa, which guests can frequent twice a day. And you will want to.

Address: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

Read more: The Scottish city break that you probably haven’t considered – filled with history, whisky and mystery

3. Cameron House hotel

Loch Lomond

open image in gallery Home to everything from an in-house cinema, to a championship golf course, you won’t be short of things to do at Cameron House ( Cameron House )

Cameron House may only lie a 30-minute drive from Glasgow, and an hour from Edinburgh, but it feels a world away. This luxurious resort lies on the famously bonnie banks of Loch Lomond. You can stay in the main hotel, with its grand stone castle-esque building and impressive new annexes, or head a few miles up the road to stay at the Cameron Club. Here, the Loch Lomond Apartments offer plenty of space and lashings of luxury close to the resort’s famous spa, where you’ll find a swimming pool and outdoor infinity pool gazing over the loch, as well as superb beauty and spa treatments. The main hotel offers a leisure club with a large swimming pool, plus flumes, which are a hit with kids.

There are plenty of options for getting active around the loch and on its waters too: for an adventure, take a four-by-four drive with 4x4 Adventures Scotland, or savour a champagne-kissed speedboat ride on the hotel’s own Jacobite Warrior. The food and drink offerings are excellent as well; La Vista is a superb new Italian right down on the water, while the Cameron Grill offers the best of Scottish beef and seafood. And if that’s not enough, Cameron House also sports its own cinema and championship golf course

Address: Loch Lomond, Alexandria, G83 8QZ

Read more: The spellbinding Scottish destinations that deliver the magic of Harry Potter

4. Trump Turnberry hotel

Ayrshire

open image in gallery Golf aficionados will adore Trump Turnberry ( Matthew Shaw )

Donald Trump may be a Marmite figure in the political world, but there is no disputing the level of luxury and spellbinding location of Trump Turnberry, his luxury hotel in Ayrshire. Turnberry enjoys a truly magical setting, gazing out across the rugged coastline towards the mountainous Isle of Arran. Colin Montgomery, one of Scotland’s most famous golfers, said in 2025 that he believed The Ailsa is Scotland’s finest golf course, making a round here a dream for any true lover of the game.

The Turnberry Spa offers a host of beauty and massage treatments, with an infinity pool, hot tub, saunas, steam rooms, ice fountain and experience showers. There is also a state-of-the-art fitness centre – look out for the unusual, but rewarding cold therapy, a non-invasive way to rejuvenate your skin. There are a glorious sweep of eating and drinking options too. At Trump Turnberry, you’ll soon appreciate how Ayrshire produced one of the world’s most romantic poets, Robert Burns.

Address: Maidens Rd, Turnberry, Maidens, Girvan KA26 9LT

Read more: Swap the North Coast 500 for this under-the-radar Scottish road trip

5. Glenapp Castle hotel

Ayrshire

open image in gallery Live out your royal fantasies at Glenapp Castle ( Glenapp Castle )

Ever dreamt of staying in your very own Scottish Castle? Well, now you can. Enter the glorious world of the 1870s, when this remarkable fortress was built, complete with dreamy turrets and battlements, in the southern extremities of Ayrshire. The castle reopened after a massive revamp in 2021, which brought an enhanced level of luxury and a top floor four-bedroom suite that might be the most luxurious hotel suite in Scotland – or anywhere in the UK. For decor, think marble, hardwoods, antiques and chandeliers.

Enjoy fine-dining with a six-course dinner, or try out their new for 2025 Azalea Glasshouse. Glenapp reclines in 36 acres of gardens and rich woodland overlooking the coast and the islands of Arran and Ailsa Craig. Activities include archery, croquet, tennis and mountain biking, with myriad trails to hike too; the walled garden by Gertrude Jekyll is glorious. For a sublime luxury treat, combine your stay with their ‘Hebridean Sea Safari’, which whisks you off to the isles in their boat to glamp on remote island shores with a private chef in tow.

Address: Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, Girvan KA26 0NZ

Read more: 10 best cheap UK holiday destinations, including Liverpool and Lake District staycations

6. Gleneagles hotel

Perthshire

open image in gallery The Gleneagles Hotel has been a luxury destination for nearly a century ( Gleneagles Perthshire )

Quite simply, Gleneagles is Gleneagles. There is no comparable luxury resort in Scotland – and it’s arguably one of the finest luxury oases anywhere in Europe. Whether you want to play golf on one of a choice of championship golf courses (in 2014, Gleneagles hosted the 40th Ryder Cup), dine in Scotland’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, Andrew Fairlie, or simply relax in a health spa that offers myriad treatments, as well as a chance to bubble away outdoors, you will find all at Gleneagles.

This resort hotel in the heart of Perthshire works equally well for couples seeking a romantic escape, groups desperate to play golf and families seeking true relaxation. Some of the experiences on offer at Gleneagles are uniquely Scottish, with a chance for kids to drive mini Land Rovers, train gun dogs and experience a bird of prey swooping in to land on their arm. Whatever your age, Gleneagles delivers a simply unforgettable experience.

Address: Auchterarder, Perthshire, PH3 1NF

Read more: Driving the North Coast 500 in an EV: The joys – and challenges – exploring Scotland’s wilderness

7. SCHLOSS Roxburghe, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel

Borders

open image in gallery Make a splash, whatever the weather, at SCHLOSS Roxburghe ( SCHLOSS Roxburghe )

The Schloss Roxburghe is housed in the grand old country house of the Duke of Roxburghe, one of Scotland’s richest figures. It underwent a massive revamp in 2023 that has since elevated it to one of the most luxurious hotels in the country. All 78 rooms and suites are bathed in luxurious fittings with decadent textiles, beautiful colours and sumptuous fabrics. Opt to stay in the main castle or one of the self-catering cottages dotted around the expanse of grounds. Food and drink options are excellent, as are the leisure facilities, but the highlight is the outdoor swimming pool with its adjacent hot tubs; swimming from inside to out is a sublime experience. A close second and third is playing golf on the estate around the hotel, or fishing, which is great fun for all the family.

Address: Heiton, Kelso, TD5 8JZ

Read more: 7 castles in the UK where you can enjoy a Traitors-style getaway

8. The Fife Arms hotel

Braemer, Highlands

open image in gallery The Fife Arms is holder of two Michelin Keys ( The Fife Arms )

There is no hotel anywhere quite like the Fife Arms. Remarkably, this luxurious Braemar bolthole was conjured up when the owners were struggling to find a gallery suitable for their vast and deeply impressive art collection. Naturally, they opened a luxury hotel that doubles up as a world-class art gallery. Surround yourself with such luminaries as Salvador Dalí and Man Ray, plus sketches by Queen Victoria, alongside myriad artists from around the world.

An art lover’s dream, this is also an oasis for anybody who appreciates the finer things in life: superb food and drink, smooth service and luxury. Opulent touches abound across the property with each bedroom bathed in real character – and there is real attention to detail from the owners; passion and a sense of drama too. This old hunting lodge is one of the most characterful – and surreal – places you will ever stay and the perfect base for exploring Royal Deeside. Indeed, this lavish oasis is a regal rival to nearby Balmoral Castle, home to none other than British royalty.

Address: Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater, AB35 5YN.

Doubles from £374

Book now

Read more: 8 of the best Scottish islands for rugged coastlines and picturesque villages

9. The Torridon hotel

Loch Torridon, Highlands

open image in gallery Loch Torridon sits within 58 acres of parkland and enjoys breathtaking views of towering mountains ( The Torridon )

It’s hard to imagine a hotel with a more spectacular setting than the Torridon, located deep in the Highlands in the wilds of Wester Ross. You’ll spend a lot of your time here just gazing out of the massive windows: peering out over Loch Torridon and marvelling at the kilometre-high mountains that soar spectacularly across the loch’s cobalt waters. This is the sort of hotel where Highland cows might wander past, or even a deer. Take a wander in the grounds; that splash you hear on the shore may well be an otter.

The Torridon also offers myriad active adventures, including hiking in the local mountains, providing you have the experience and the gear. The hotel restaurant offers proper fine dining laced with local produce, while the adjacent inn offers more informal pub-style dining. Expect proper old school Scottish luxury run by a couple whose reputation stretches back decades. This is the Highlands condensed neatly into one hotel.

Address: Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross, IV22 2EY.

Doubles from £454

Book now

Read more: The best beaches in Scotland to visit this summer

10. Kinloch Lodge hotel

Isle of Skye

open image in gallery The family-run Kinloch Lodge is a former 17th century hunting lodge ( Kinloch Lodge )

Kinloch Lodge is a magical hotel on the Isle of Skye with serious history. It grew up as a hunting lodge for Scottish clan royalty and in recent decades has been a brilliant restaurant with rooms run by Skye clan royalty, with the Macdonalds overseeing things brilliantly. Today, Jordan Webb is the star in the kitchen. Criminally, they no longer hold a Michelin star, but the restaurant offers one of the finest meals you can possibly have on Skye which, by default, is one of the best meals you’ll have in Scotland.

Kinloch feels unique and exclusive too, with your own private beach where you can paddle with a gorgeous view gazing back towards the hills of the mainland. Make sure to book (through the hotel) a foraging trip with the Skye Ghillie, who will come to you to help you discover delights such as chanterelles amidst the lush nature surrounding the hotel. A real family sense of luxury permeates here, with the presence of Macdonald clan adding to real sense of intimacy.

Address: A851, Sleat, Isle of Skye IV43 8QY

Read more: How to visit Balmoral Castle: Transport and tickets for a trip to the royal family’s Scottish home

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Robin McKelvie has been travel writing his way around his native Scotland for over two decades and has stayed in over 500 Scottish hotels. When picking which hotels to include, Robin considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to travel to Scotland?

Compared with other countries, the weather in the UK is not usually the main attraction; however, the British summertime, with the sunniest days occurring between June and August, is likely the best bet.

If you are travelling to the capital, the busiest month is usually August, when the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival take place. Unless you’re heading there specifically to catch a comedy show or theatre performance, it may be best to avoid this month due to the inflated prices, limited accommodation and teeming crowds.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Scotland?

The top places on your Scottish bucket list should be the main cities, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as the rugged mountains and vast landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, and the wild natural beauty found on its islands, such as the Outer Hebrides, the Isle of Mull and the Isle of Skye.

Where do celebrities stay?

The Fife Arms has hosted celebrities such as Judi Dench and Rita Ora. The Balmoral in Edinburgh has seen many A-listers coming through its doors, including Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Taylor, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton, as well as Tom Hanks who based himself there while filming The Da Vinci Code.

Read more: The UK’s best road trips, from the North Coast 500 to the Atlantic Highway