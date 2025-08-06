Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home to two of the world’s most famous golf courses and set overlooking Scotland’s east coastline, Fairmont St Andrews offers a superfluous option for golf lovers or those looking to find excellent service and genuine luxury.

Location

The hotel is a short hop from St Andrews town centre in Fife. It offers beautiful views of the town, the sea and the Fairmont estate, which comprises two championship golf courses and a modern, glass-fronted clubhouse with a smart restaurant and bar.

St Andrews itself is a charming university town with plenty of great bars and restaurants, as well as a beach. It’s also famously the birthplace of golf, and if you’ve ever watched the best players in the game attempt to win The Open and lift the Claret Jug on the 18th green at The Old Course, you’ll know how significant a place it is.

For people flying in, Dundee Airport is the closest at 14 miles away, while Edinburgh Airport is around 50 miles away.

The vibe

Aesthetically, the hotel achieves an assured mix of airy modern design, mixed with subtle nods to Scottish heritage and tradition – take the contemporary, tasteful ‘light sculpture’ made up of steel discs that drape across the ceilings in the enormous annex at the hotel’s centre, next to the wood-lined Kittocks Den bar tucked away from reception, feeling more like a traditional room in a grand old golf club.

It’s newer than most hotels in town, having opened in 2001, and will suit those looking for a more contemporary feel alongside the traditional elements. This is a golf hotel, so expect to see plenty of golfers in the lobby with clubs in tow, but don’t let this put you off. There’s an air of relaxed sophistication here that transcends just whacking a ball around a field.

Service

Expect excellent service. Staff are helpful and attentive, from valet parking to the attention to detail in the restaurants and at the receptions for both golf courses.

Bed and bath

Rooms here feature clear nods to the hotel’s Scottish heritage, but all done with modern elegance, and never in a twee way. Expect tasteful nods to tradition with original art depicting the Highlands, as well as sporrans and other snapshots of Scottish iconography. Of course, there are tartan accents everywhere, too.

Generously sized bathrooms are plush and airy, kitted out with Le Labo Rose 31 soaps and toiletries. All bedrooms have baths and walk-in showers, except for accessible rooms, which do not have baths, but instead have larger floor space and larger showers.

Suites are also available with separate living and dining areas, while groups looking for more space can book the Manor Home, a self-catering four-bedroom property with open-plan living, five bathrooms and a large farmhouse-style kitchen. If you’re staying in the main hotel, the sea view rooms from the North Wing look out across the golf courses towards the sea.

Facilities

Golf, inevitably, is the main offering here. There are two courses on the property – The Kittocks and The Torrance. Both offer Championship tests for golfers of all abilities and some of the best conditioning you’ll find in Scotland, as well as brilliant practice facilities including a grass range and short game area.

Aside from the golf, there’s plenty of wellness facilities on offer here too, including a 16-metre spa pool with hot tubs, an excellent steam room and sauna, as well as smart changing facilities with showers and fresh towels. Fairmont St Andrews has 10 treatment rooms with a wide list of treatments available, and the state-of-the-art gym boasts top-end machines and free weights. Guests can also book dynamic fitness or yoga classes.

Food and drink

The hotel is enormous and offers lots of dining options. There’s Zephyr Sports bar, complete with pool and a golf simulator and Kittocks Den where you can sample a dram or two. The Atrium Lounge Cafe has afternoon tea options, and Italian restaurant La Cucina offers hearty dishes in a more casual setting. Breakfast in the Squire restaurant serves a luxurious buffet, with a full Scottish and plenty of other options cooked to order.

The real gem is the St Andrews Bay Clubhouse restaurant, which offers stunning sunset views along the coast, towards St Andrews and beyond. Succulent lamb cutlets were a highlight, but seafood is the star of the menu here; the oysters are some of the best you’ll find anywhere. There’s a superb wine list, too. Secure a table in the far corner for superb sunset views over St Andrews.

Disability access

The hotel offers accessible rooms with doors wide enough for wheelchair access, with roll-in showers, non-slip mats and night lights. Wheelchairs are also available to borrow from the reception area.

Pet policy

The hotel welcomes pets and they are allowed in the lobby, atrium and hallways, alongside certain pet-friendly rooms.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 4pm. Check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Cots are available on request, and there are family rooms and suites here. Kids under 5 can stay free in the same room as their parents and eat free when ordering from the children's menu.

At a glance

Best thing: Excellent golf

Perfect for: Golf and spa fans

Not right for: People looking to experience St Andrews on a budget

Instagram from: The Clubhouse

Address: Kingask House, St Andrews KY16 8PN

Phone: 01334 837000

Website: fairmont.com