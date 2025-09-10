Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning a wedding can feel like a full-time job, and choosing the perfect venue is often the most daunting part. Hotel weddings can help to take the pressure off, with dedicated onsite teams to coordinate every detail, beautiful event spaces that can be tailored to your vision, and rooms for guests to stay over - making it easy to turn your big day into an entire weekend of celebrations.

Across the UK, there are hotels to suit every style of celebration. From honey-hued Cotswold manors in fairytale settings to glamorous city pads and windswept coastal retreats backdropped by ocean views, there’s plenty of range on offer – and lots of opportunity to put a personal spin on your big day. Whether you’re planning an intimate gathering or a grand, show-stopping celebration with all your nearest and dearest, here’s our curated pick of the very best hotels to get married in across the UK.

Where the hotel included below does not mention a wedding package, it is advisable to get in touch directly.

The best wedding hotels for getting married in the UK

South East

1. The Gallivant

East Sussex

open image in gallery The Gallivant hotel in East Sussex is perfect for a small wedding ( The Gallivant )

For relaxed coastal celebrations, The Gallivant’s dune-wrapped perch by Camber Sands offers an idyllic seaside setting for smaller gatherings with a guest list between 30-80. More akin to a private home than hotel, The Gallivant has a clutch of intimate spaces for celebrating, along with expanses of golden sand on your doorstep - nearby, you’ll discover historic Rye along with sprawling English vineyards that only add to the area’s charm.

Wedding packages start from £13,500 for 24 hours (exclusive use) and £19,500 for 48 hours (exclusive use).

2. Monkey Island Estate

Berkshire

open image in gallery Monkey Island Estate sits on the riverfront in Bray, Maidenhead, and makes for a stunning setting for a grand wedding ( Monkey Island Estate )

This former high-society playground turned luxury hotel sits on its own private island along a tranquil stretch of the River Thames: a secluded countryside haven framed by perfectly manicured gardens. The white, wedding cake-esque mansion offers spaces for every kind of celebration, from smaller ceremonies inside one of the chic lounges to lavish ballroom receptions for up to 300 guests.

Book your wedding day at Monkey Island Estate and enjoy a luxury honeymoon compliments of YTL Hotels. This offer applies to weddings over £55,000 (incl. VAT) at Monkey Island Estate and the booking dates are subject to availability. Flights or any other services are not included.

3. Heckfield Place

Hampshire

open image in gallery Heckfield Place makes a stunning backdrop for a UK wedding ( Heckfield Place )

A genteel Georgian manor set within 438 acres of untamed Hampshire wildland, weddings at Heckfield Place ooze tasteful, understated elegance thanks to the hotel’s calming, considered interiors. Weddings are always entirely bespoke, ranging from intimate ceremonies in the restored Glasshouse to grand receptions that spill across the gardens and require a takeover of the estate.

Room rates from £650

South West

4. Cowley Manor Experimental

Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Cowley Manor Experimental in the Cotswolds is one of the UK's most fabulous wedding venues, with an exceptional bar and spa offering ( ©mr-tripper )

Set deep within Cotswolds country, this polished Palladian escape is framed by 55 acres of perfectly pruned gardens. Ceremonies take place at the quaint church sitting within the hotel grounds followed by joyous marquee celebrations on the lawn. Draw from a menu of cocktails and canapes curated by celebrated chef Jackson Boxer, and cap off the evening with a boogie at the hotel’s Experimental Cocktail Club.

5. Whatley Manor

Wiltshire

open image in gallery Whatley Manor in the Cotswolds has a stunning walled garden where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne at your wedding ( Whatley Manor )

It doesn’t get more picturesque than this honey-coloured mansion set deep within the Cotswolds’ rolling hills, and framed by 12 acres of landscaped English gardens. With beautifully appointed rooms and whimsical outdoor terraces, Whatley Manor’s foliage-framed backdrop works for celebrations of every style, from smaller ceremonies to canapé receptions on the terrace.

Wedding packages: The Intimate Wedding Package is available Monday to Friday for up to 30 guests, including a ceremony in one of the licensed outdoor spaces or private Garden Room, a drinks and canapé reception in the Fountain Terrace or Reception Hall and wedding breakfast, plus a luxurious suite the night before or evening of the wedding. The package also includes personalised touches such as individual handwritten place cards, seasonal floral arrangements, and a dedicated wedding coordinator to assist every step of the way. Prices start from £3,850 for the wedding and a £2,150 minimum food and beverage spend.

6. The Lakes by Yoo

Gloucestershire

open image in gallery The rooms at Lakes by Yoo have a gorgeous outlook across the water – perfect for pictures with your bridesmaids as you get ready for your wedding day ( Lakes by Yoo )

For celebrations on a grand scale, The Lakes by Yoo’s 850-acre Cotswolds estate – encompassing meadows, woodlands, and glittering lakes – is sure to wow. Outdoor ceremonies by the water’s edge are followed up by lavish feasts for hundreds of guests. Meanwhile, the onsite spa – offering treatments created in collaboration with Dr. Barbara Sturm and Wildsmith Skin – is ideal for any pre-wedding pampering.

7. Carbis Bay

Cornwall

open image in gallery The stunning beachside setting of Carbis Bay in Cornwall makes this one of the best UK hotels to get married in ( Carbis Bay )

For stylish seaside nuptials, this beachfront estate on Cornwall’s dazzling coast offers windswept ceremonies that take place barefoot on the golden sands, in secluded garden pavilions, or inside the elegant event spaces of the main house. In the winter months, the hotel’s charming coastal inn offers a cosier setting with an ocean-view backdrop.

Wedding packages start from £1,250 for 10 people in the Spa Garden and Pavillion and go up to £16,000 in the Ocean Venue for 200 people.

8. Ellenborough Park

Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Ellenborough Park boasts 90 acres of grounds in the Cotswolds – the main house would make a stately setting for a UK wedding ( Ellenborough Park )

This honey-hued manor on the edge of the Cotswolds delivers grandeur in spades. There are endless spaces to celebrate across the estate: say your vows in the original chapel before dining in stately wood-panelled halls – there’s even a restored neo-Gothic gazebo set among the landscaped gardens that’s ideal for romantic outdoor ceremonies.

9. Babington House

Somerset

open image in gallery Babington House is a beautiful setting for a UK wedding ( Benjamin Wheeler )

Deep within the Somerset countryside, this Soho House outpost encompasses a handsome Georgian mansion set amid beautifully pruned gardens. Intimate ceremonies at the charming onsite chapel are followed by feasting in the Orangery or walled gardens, with celebrations often rolling over into the next day: think barbecues on the lawn and lively pool parties.

Room rates from £415

10. Lucknam Park

Wiltshire

open image in gallery Stay at the Grand Master Suite Coral at Lucknam Park, Wiltshire after your wedding ( Lucknam Park, Wiltshire )

A grand Georgian mansion set at the end of a mile-long drive, Lucknam Park has plenty of range, offering everything from intimate ceremonies in the walled garden to exclusive buy-outs. Weddings here aren’t done by halves: guests can arrive by helicopter and feast on candlelit wedding breakfasts, while the team will happily organise midnight snack runs or romantic horse-rides around the estate, For every couple, the hotel plants a tree in the grounds, with a dedicated plaque that you can come back and visit.

11. London

Raffles London at The OWO

Whitehall

open image in gallery The grand staircase at Raffles London at The OWO ( Raffles London at The OWO )

For all-out luxury in the capital, Raffles London at The OWO oozes unmatched grandeur in a storied setting just moments from Whitehall. The hotel’s super-sized ballroom is perfectly suited for glittering soirées, with every element of a celebration here - from the immaculate service to the awe-inspiring, period interiors – sure to wow.

12. The Savoy

Westminster

open image in gallery The Lancaster Ballroom at The Savoy Hotel makes for a stunning setting for a London wedding ( Jack Hardy )

Perched proudly along the Strand, this landmark hotel exudes timeless glamour, with a glittering collection of event spaces accommodating everything from intimate receptions to spectacular banquets. Whipsmart service and an unrivalled location near the city’s landmarks have given The Savoy its well-earned reputation as one of London’s most coveted wedding destinations.

13. Claridge’s

Mayfair

open image in gallery The Drawing Room at Claridge's hotel in Mayfair is as grand a wedding venue as there could possibly be ( Claridge's )

It doesn’t get more classic than a Claridge’s wedding: the ultimate go-to hotel for an elegant city celebration. This Mayfair mainstay offers glitzy Art Deco interiors and glamorous event spaces to take over – including a ballroom large enough to seat 240 guests. Every detail (impeccable service, exquisite menus, and flawless florals) ensures each wedding hosted here is far from ordinary.

14. Town Hall Hotel

Shoreditch

open image in gallery Make an impressive entrance at your marriage ceremony at the Townhall Hotel in Shoreditch ( The Townhall Hotel in Shoreditch )

Housed in a beautifully restored Edwardian town hall, this East London gem blends historic charm with avant-garde design. Each space has personality of its own, from the former council chamber (where civil ceremonies often take place) to the breathtaking De Montfort Suite, which is ideal for hosting large receptions thanks to its soaring ceilings and multi-level layout.

15. The Ned

The City

open image in gallery Have your wedding at The Ned hotel in London ( Emily Hamilton )

For stylish city celebrations offering all of the bells and whistles, The Ned oozes old-world glamour in the heart of the city. There’s an entire floor devoted to event spaces here, from Grade I-listed panelled rooms perfect for civil ceremonies to expansive ballrooms for dancing: best of all is that there are more than 250 bedrooms for guests to sleep over at the end of the night.

16. NoMad London

Covent Garden

open image in gallery The dining room of the NoMad hotel in London makes for a stunning wedding breakfast venue ( Mark Anthony Fox )

Occupying the building that once was Bow Street Magistrates’ Court, NoMad London offers plenty of theatricality and style in the heart of Covent Garden. The hotel’s standout event space, The Magistrates’ Ballroom, dazzles with its six crystal chandeliers, a sweeping Claire Basler mural, and lofty views of neighbouring Royal Opera House. Guests enter through a discreet Bow Street entrance (separate from the main hotel entrance), meaning that you’re guaranteed total privacy.

17. Midlands

Hampton Manor

West Midlands

open image in gallery Hampton Manor in the Midlands has a number of stunning venues to host your wedding in ( Anna Bukowska Photography )

Weddings take a gourmet turn at Hampton Manor, a historic country pile once home to Sir Robert Peel where the food always takes centre stage. Elegant rooms and beautifully manicured gardens provide the backdrop for wedding breakfasts and canapé receptions, with the skilled culinary team crafting bespoke, seasonally-informed menus for each couple.

Room rates from £200

18. Wildhive Callow Hall

Derbyshire

open image in gallery The Gaden Room at Wildhive Callow Hall Hotel befits a nature-themed wedding ( Wildhive Callow Hall Hotel )

Take over the whole hotel at this Peak District retreat, where light-filled spaces are ideal for receptions for up to 80 guests. Seasonal feasting menus utilise local produce sourced from the hotel’s kitchen garden; at the end of the evening, guests will sleep over in the hotel’s cosy woodland treehouses.

Exclusive rates for their exclusive hire wedding package start from £20,000. The hotel can be exclusively hired for up to 60 guests and for the civil ceremony and reception, up to 150 guests.

North East

19. Middleton Lodge

North Yorkshire

open image in gallery Ensure your wedding gets off to a calm start with a morning dip in the outdoor tub at Middleton Lodge in Yorkshire ( Middleton Lodge )

Nestled within a sprawling 200-acre estate, North Yorkshire’s Middleton Lodge has earned itself a reputation as one of the most stylish wedding venues in the north of England. Ceremonies and receptions take place in the historic Georgian manor, which sits at the centre of the estate, or inside the Fig House, set within the beautiful walled gardens - or are sometimes even spread between the two locations.

Room rates from £275

Scotland

20. The Fife Arms

Aberdeenshire

open image in gallery The Fife Arms in Braemer offers a traditional setting for a wedding in Scotland ( The Fife Arms )

Tucked deep within the Scottish Highlands, this art-lover’s paradise is ideal for celebrations that defy convention. With over 16,000 curated artworks filling every corner and crevice of the hotel, eccentric charm shines through its multiple event spaces, with the muralled Clunie Dining Room perfect for grand banquets and traditional ceilidhs. Immersive Scottish experiences are also woven into wedding weekends, from whisky tastings to helicopter tours over the Cairngorms.

Room rates from £525

21. The Balmoral

Edinburgh

open image in gallery The Holyrood Suite Ceremony is a classically beautiful setting for a wedding at Balmoral hotel in Edinburgh ( Holyrood Suite Ceremony at Balmoral hotel in Edinburgh )

If you’re tying the knot in the Scottish capital, Rocco Forte Hotels’ chic Edinburgh townhouse is home to a clutch of stylish ballrooms, ideal for seated dinners and canapé receptions. You’ll be right in the thick of it all, with the city’s iconic landmarks and rich heritage spanning out at your doorstep, and providing a storied backdrop.

22. Pencuik Estate

Midlothian

open image in gallery Penicuik House in Scotland is ideal for weddings ( Penicuik House )

Located just 30 minutes outside of Edinburgh, this sprawling Scottish estate is made for unforgettable countryside nuptials. At the heart of the estate sits Pencuik House, where elegant spaces and a formal dining area are ideal for stylish indoor receptions. Alternatively, celebrate across the expansive grounds: ceremonies can take place on the banks of the estate’s shimmering pond, or in front of the original Palladian mansion. Exclusive hire includes a takeover of the self-catered cottages and luxurious Spa House.

23. Glenmorangie House

Ross-shire

open image in gallery Have an outdoor wedding ceremony at Glenmorangie hotel in Scotland ( Glenmorangie hotel in Scotland )

Nestled among vast barley fields and backdropped by the ocean, this quirky, colourful country house is ideal for smaller celebrations. Tie the knot in the mustard-hued Morning Room, followed by wedding breakfasts or outdoor receptions in the hotel’s secret gardens. With nine bedrooms and three cottages available for exclusive takeovers, this maximalist hideaway is perfect for intimate weddings where all guests can stay overnight.

Exclusive use of the House is £10,000 per night for up to 18 guests inclusive of dinner, accommodation and breakfast. Minimum hire term is 2 nights. Additional numbers for the event can be catered for up to a maximum group of 35.

24. Gleneagles

Perthshire

open image in gallery Imagine wedding photographs staged outside of the grand Gleneagles in Scotland ( Gleneagles, Scotland )

Go all out at Gleneagles, a storied Scottish estate wrapped by 850 acres of Perthshire wildland. Weddings range from candlelit gatherings to glamorous banquets in the magnificent ballroom, with time-honoured local traditions (think piper-led processions and ceilidhs) adding a Scottish spin on things. The hotel’s spectacular Royal Lochnagar Suite is a showstopping sleepover for newlyweds on their wedding night.

Wales

25. The Grove of Narbeth

Pembrokeshire

open image in gallery The Grove of Narbeth in Pembrokeshire, Wales has a stunning dining room that's ideal for wedding evening celebrations ( The Grove of Narbeth )

This graceful manor house set within Pembrokeshire’s rolling hills is ideal for relaxed weddings at any time of year. Surrounded by lush gardens and sprawling woodland, celebrations change with the seasons (think sunkissed ceremonies in the lavender fields or cosy, firelit dinners in the winter months). Guests are sure to eat well, with bespoke menus for each wedding party whipped up by the hotel’s award-winning culinary team.

FAQs

Which UK wedding hotels are popular with celebrities?

Babbington House has hosted the likes of Professor Green, Amanda Holden, Eddie Redmayne, James Corden, and KT Tunstall. In London, The Ned is a popular spot with celebrities, although the hotel will not disclose its famous guest list.

How far in advance should you book a UK wedding hotel?

Wedding venues in the UK should be booked 12-18 months in advance, or more for popular venues and weddings during peak times of the year.

Can guests get a discount to stay at a UK wedding hotel?

Occasionally, hotels in the UK might offer a block booking discount on rooms when guests book their wedding, but it is always recommended to contact the hotel directly about discounts at the beginning of your search.

Can a hotel be exclusive to the wedding party only?

Yes, exclusive-use or buy-out options are available for wedding hotels in the UK, but this often comes at a cost. Contact the hotel directly to discuss options.

