Credited with bringing nights under starry skies to people who swore they would never camp, glamping has become a popular holiday choice in the UK. There are many ways to do it. You could snuggle up under blankets in an old-fashioned bell tent or stay in an architect-designed cabin or treehouse that comes with a sauna and hot tub with views. All across the UK, there are glamping sites to suit every type of traveller, from families looking for access to the countryside in comfort, to walkers needing a warm bed and couples seeking a romantic stay in natural surroundings.

Here we recommend ten of the best glamping sites in the UK for different types of breaks, in the countryside and by the seaside. For the best campsites for families in the UK, see our guide.

Best glamping sites in the UK 2025

At a glance

Seaside glamping

1. FForest Coast

Ceredigion

open image in gallery Find solid wood floors and wood-burning stoves in Fforest’s coast domes ( Leia Morrison )

It’s less than a 15-minute walk to golden, cliff-backed Penbryn beach from this seaside camp on a former dairy farm. Fforest are rustic living specialists who also run the bigger Fforest Farm site in the countryside beside Cardigan. Fforest Coast has a cedar barrel sauna and you can choose to stay in either cabins or in one of the new sunset domes, which have solid wood floors, showers behind stable doors and sunken outdoor tubs. The domes sleep up to four people, with mattresses for kids and have log burners, plus kitchen huts outside. The cabins have two or three bedrooms, wooden walls, woollen blankets and proper beds. A stay allows you to switch off, as there’s no phone signal or TV.

Address: Sarnau, Manorafon SA44 6QH

Highlight: Best for seaside escapes

Price: From £420 for four nights

Book now

Countryside glamping

2. Nature's Spectacular

Somerset

open image in gallery Spend a long weekend at The Showman lodge ( Pip Rush, Nature's Spectacular )

With an outstanding view high above Chew Valley Lake, this site is a mix of summertime bell tents and longer-season, repurposed trucks and cabins from the team behind Arcadia at Glastonbury Festival. Each is a lovingly restored wonder, coming with decking, a hot tub and bags of privacy in the folds of the Mendip Hills. The standout option is The Showman, a lodge once used by a touring ringmaster. There's a communal campfire as darkness falls and two excellent places to eat nearby. Salt + Malt, a posh fish n’ chip restaurant on the edge of the lake and The Pony, which has kitchen gardens, valley views and finely crafted dishes of local produce from chef Josh Eggleton.

Address: Chew Stoke, Woodford Ln BS40 8XR

Highlight: Best for foodies

Price: From £144 a night

Book now

3. Campwell Woods

Wiltshire

open image in gallery Rustic cabins and bell tents can be found in Campwell Woods ( Campwell Woods )

Gather your friends and aim to recreate the ewok homestead, strung between trees in Star Wars, Return of the Jedi. Campwell Woods is a handcrafted forest hamlet, set in countryside outside Bath, though the same owners also offer Campwell Farm nearby, set on rural land. Both offer opportunities for yurt yoga, lake swimming, paddleboarding and woodland saunas. The sociable spaces include camp kitchens where you can share food and talk. Campwell Woods has rustic cabins tucked among trees. The farm site, meanwhile, is dotted with bell tents, and is a good option for big groups.

Address: Cherry Wood, Oakford Ln SN14 8FE

Highlight: Best for friends

Price: From £234 a night

Book now

4. Inverlonan

Oban

open image in gallery Cosy up in Inverlonan’s bothies on the shore of Loch Nell ( Inverlonan )

Leave the world behind and lose yourself in a secluded wilderness on the shore of Loch Nell. Not far from Oban but reached by a remarkable drive, three design-led bothies have rustic-chic interiors and are set beside ancient oaks. With decking outside, kayaks and paddleboards, the idea is to slow down and take pleasure in simple things. A couple of hours in the lochside sauna, amid wildflowers, helps. Cook for yourself on a stove or pizza oven and heat your own outdoor shower, which comes with an impressive view. Those in need of spoiling can arrange for a private dining experience with a chef in a secret location.

Address: Inverlonan, Oban, PA34 4QE

Price: From £200 a night

Book now

Highlight: Best remote

5. Home Farm

Hertfordshire

open image in gallery From festivals to wellbeing retreats, there’s something for everyone at Home Farm ( Home Farm )

A short hop from London, this retreat suits those who want to breathe in some country air for a few days while dabbling in a workshop or enjoying the wellbeing retreats, music and feasting festivals happening during the warmer months. The bohemian bell tents and yurts sleep up to four or five and are set among woodland and historic parkland that includes a lake. Sign up for a watercolour, flower-arranging or a writing class, or a massage, facial or for yoga inside a yurt. Gourmet breakfast and BBQ food boxes can be ordered if all that leaves you peckish.

Address: Home Farm Glamping, Aldenham Road, Elstree, Hertfordshire, WD6 3AZ

Highlight: Best for activities

Price: From £90 a night

Book now

6. Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat

Dorset

open image in gallery Stay closer to nature by booking an award-winning tree house at Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat ( Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat )

The striking tree houses at this well-established wooded glamping site on the Dorset/Devon border incorporate gnarled tree trunks into their design and have won, or been shortlisted for, architectural awards from RIBA. Making an otherworldly impression but crafted from natural materials, these indulgent suites feature private hot tubs on wraparound decking beneath the canopy. The Woodsman’s Treehouse has an open-air shower and a sauna, plus a copper bath that looks onto the branches. Other luxuries include bathrobes, toiletries, log burners, kitchens and Nespresso machines. This is a child-free wood and guests are encouraged to turn phones off.

Address: Woodland Workshop Yonder Hill, Holditch TA20 4NL

Highlight: Best luxury glamping

Price: From £790 for two nights

Book now

7. Aller Dorset

Dorset

open image in gallery You won’t find a glamping hut as chic as those at Aller Dorset, complete with open-air bathtubs ( Aller Dorset )

Set above a lake and with festoon lights strung above private, outdoor bathtubs, these four immaculately dressed shepherds’ huts are perfect for an intimate break for two. The interiors are made cosy with log burners and feature pretty, busy patterns on fabric headboards and cushions, which are designed by the owner. Couples can try yoga and reflexology by the lake or they can swim. Hampers come with champagne or guests can cook their own fireside supper, featuring lobster tails, steaks and burrata. The two newer huts have fancy tiles wrapped around their open-air bathtubs and two crittal doors that let the outdoors in.

Address: Aller Farm, Aller Lane, Lower Ansty, Dorchester, Dorset. DT2 7PX.

Highlight: Best for romantic getaways

Price: From £185 a night, Allerdorset.com

Book now

Family glamping

8. Cornish Tipis

Port Isaac

open image in gallery Cornish Tipi Holidays site is perched on a river in Cornwall, perfect for boat trips ( Cornish Tipi Holidays )

The private plots in woodland clearings above a flooded quarry are a real treat at this much-loved, low-impact campsite. The tipis have wooden poles, stoves, firepits and cool boxes and are carpeted with Turkish rugs, sleeping up to six in two sizes. Cars are kept in a separate meadow and the peaceful spot is busy with wildlife, contributing to the feeling of being in a magical, faraway place. The spring-fed lake is a picturesque spot where you can swim or take a rowing boat out. If you can bear to leave, Port Isaac is just minutes away.

Address: Quarry, Trelill, Tregildrans PL30 3HZ

Highlight: Best for tipis

Price: Tipis from £150 for two nights

Book now

9. Penhein Glamping

Chepstow

open image in gallery Sleep looking out at the stars at Penhein Glamping’s Persian tents ( Penhein Glamping )

Set on a sprawling farm, with views across rolling, South Welsh countryside, Penhein is ideal for families. Accommodation is in spacious and prettily decorated Persian tents, which are similar to yurts and sleep up to five, with a central opening above the properly dressed double beds for watching the stars at night. Sheep and cattle dot the fields and in lambing season, the farm comes into its own. During Spring Lambing Live, guests can enjoy a hands-on experience in the lambing sheds, including helping with births, feeding and turning out etc. This runs from around the end of March through April, with dates confirmed in advance.

Address: Penhein Glamping, Llanvair-Discoed, Chepstow NP16 6RB

Highlights: Best for animals

Price: From £295 for two nights

Book now

10. Apple Camping

Pembrokeshire

open image in gallery Family glamping is elevated by staying in a UFO at Apple Camping ( Apple Camping )

The fields of the Pembrokeshire countryside are a sight to behold at Apple Camping, where wacky, yet comfortable, digs have been carefully sourced and converted. Kids young and old are thrilled to spend the night inside a private jet, peering out through porthole windows from the lounge and pretending to fly – with or without the help of a stack of Xbox flying games – in the cockpit. There is also a UFO to sleep in, an igloo with underfloor heating, a submarine, train carriage and a speedboat. Tenby is less than five miles away as is the beach at Saundersfoot.

Address: Norchard Farmhouse, Redberth, Tenby SA70 8RX

Highlight: Best for quirky breaks

Price: Bell tent from £149 for two nights

Book now

Budget glamping

11. The Quiet Site

Lake District

open image in gallery For a sustainable stay in the countryside, choose The Quiet Side in the Lake District ( The Quiet Site )

This eco-friendly campsite is located among fells overlooking Ullswater, so is in a handy position for lacing up the walking boots and tackling the Ullswater Way, a 21-mile circumnavigation. Best of all, views of the mist-covered valley and the site’s post-hike pizzeria, pub and games room are brought to you as sustainably as possible. There is a zero-waste shop too. The wide ranging accommodation is purse-friendly and includes snug, basic pods, Glamping Burrows dug into the hillside, and new, carbon-neutral Gingerbread Houses. These have a kitchenette and covered outdoor picnic table but don’t have beds, rather a raised mat which families (two adults and four children) can sleep on. For more luxury, the Glamping Cabins have double beds.

Address: Ullswater, Penrith CA11 0LS

Price: Camping pods from £40 a night

Book now

Highlight: Best for walkers

FAQs

How does glamping compare to camping?

Glamping allows you to stay close to nature and escape to an off-grid location without giving up home comforts and luxury amenities. Most glamping sites will come with a bed, some with private bathrooms and kitchen spaces, as well as added luxuries such as hot tubs, wood-burning fires and outdoor baths. Heating or air conditioning can often be found at glamping sites, as well as electricity. Meanwhile, with camping, you usually forgo a lot of these amenities, but this can mean the experience is cheaper overall.

What do you need to bring glamping?

A lot of the items you might need to bring camping, such as a tent, sleeping bags and portable stoves, you will not necessarily need when glamping. If you are staying in a kitted-out glamping spot, pack as if you were going to stay in a hotel, and maybe bring some waterproofs and good-quality walking boots if you plan on hiking out in the nature that surrounds you. Travelling to the site in a car may also be preferable, especially if you are staying in a remote location. Check with your glamping site before you visit if they recommend bringing certain items, such as your own pet supplies, toiletries and towels.

What facilities are included when you go glamping?

While glamping spots vary, many will include beds with bedding, private bathrooms with running water, heating, electricity, Wi-Fi and a space for you to cook. Other facilities on site may include wellness activities, communal spaces, eateries and small shops.