The best things to do in London this August bank holiday, from the Independent’s travel experts
The carnival, museums and walking routes to catch in the capital this weekend
The last bank holiday until the coveted Christmas period is this weekend – reason enough to make the most of every minute.
Yes, bank holidays have become known for snaking traffic jams all the way to England’s south coast, but for city dwellers staying put, or those planning a city break in the capital, there’s plenty to love about a long weekend in London.
Although the August bank holiday should be a BBQ-eating, suncream-required, pints at the pub affair – and the forecast is looking fairly promising – there’s a host of activities to discover beyond the back garden.
From 23 to 25 August, there are three office-free days of fun in the capital, from festivals to lidos and museums.
As Notting Hill Carnival makes its annual dance and Whitechapel commuter crowds thin, here are our top picks of things to do in London this August bank holiday.
Read more: How to visit each of the seven wonders of the world
Stroll in solitude
Bank holiday Monday is the ideal time for an early morning walk across the capital. With none of the usual hyperactivity, you can wander from Whitechapel through the City of London as far as the Aldwych. Take a sharp left over Waterloo Bridge for the best view in the capital, then find your way to Leake Street Tunnel – which runs beneath Waterloo station and is the hub for London’s graffiti artists. You emerge into Lower Marsh, lined with cafes eager to serve you breakfast. – Simon Calder, travel correspondent
Read more: After 20 years, I thought I knew London – then I walked the Capital Ring
Make the most of museums
I am planning to spend my bank holiday weekend on a museum crawl around London. Most museums will be open on the bank holiday, although may be busier than usual. Yet for those who don't have spare time during the week, the next best thing is to join the crowds and see some of the UK's most spectacular artworks and artefacts. To avoid the masses at the British Museum and the Tate Modern, I am planning to head to some smaller museums, including the Museum of the Home and the Fashion and Textile Museum over the weekend, then to the Postal Museum on the Monday. – Amelia Neath, travel writer
Read more: 20 best museums in London for 2025
Take a dip
For me, the August bank holiday in London typically means attending a music festival, specifically, All Points East in Victoria Park or South Facing in Crystal Palace. This year, I'll be having a more low-key bank holiday weekend, probably involving a visit to Beckenham Place Park for a swim in the lake, followed by pizza at Homestead Café while my daughter enjoys the play park. – Emilee Tombs, assistant travel editor
Read more: Where can I swim in London? The best pools, from lidos to hotel rooftops
Head to Notting Hill Carnival
London’s biggest street party makes its annual appearance in west London during the August bank holiday – and Notting Hill Carnival’s iconic celebration of Caribbean culture is not to be missed. Think three days of live stages with a lineup of steel and mas bands, elaborate floats and dozens of sound systems, with post-carnival parties going well into the night. – Natalie Wilson, senior travel writer
Read more: Notting Hill Carnival 2025 guide
I’ll be heading to the Leigh Bowery exhibition before it leaves the Tate Modern at the end of the month, then heading to Forza Wine, which has taken over the (hopefully sun-drenched) outdoor terrace at the National Theatre. And although I’ve lived in London for nearly a decade, I’ve never visited Hackney City Farm, so on Saturday I’ll be taking a trip to visit their adorable new piglets. – Sophie Dickinson, deputy travel editor
Read more: The museums you should visit in the UK
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments