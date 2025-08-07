Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Now that the summer holidays are upon us and – dare we say it – warm weather too, an easy-to-reach family break in the UK looks more tempting than ever. Thankfully, you can find hotels in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that treat children as mini VIPs, not a huge hassle – meaning parents can carve out some much-deserved time to relax properly.

Whether you’re looking for a city break with plenty of museums and attractions to keep the kids entertained, a rural adventure in the countryside, or a seaside escape with scope for rockpooling and water sports, we’ve scoured the country to find the perfect place for you and your clan. You can even stay in a luxury treehouse – surely a dream come true for many kids.

We’ve covered all kinds of locations, too, from Scotland to Cornwall. Here are the UK’s best family-friendly hotels to make time away with your loved ones extra special.

These are the best family-friendly hotels in the UK:

Best hotel for lakeside living: Another Place

Location: Cumbria

open image in gallery Enjoy a pool with a serious view at Another Place ( ©Anna Blackwell )

The sight of Ullswater’s dramatic lakescape through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the swimming pool here got everyone’s attention when Another Place – a contemporary country hotel – opened in 2017.

Joyously, it’s not just spa bunnies who will enjoy this shoreside retreat. The hotel piles on fun for families, and its relaxed, non-chintzy atmosphere makes it a firm favourite for modern-day Swallows and Amazons.

Days can be spent wild swimming, paddleboarding or kayaking on Ullswater. The Ofsted-registered Kids Zone offers free childcare each day and there’s babysitting available too. Even the tiny but gorgeous shepherd huts, out in the grounds, have bunks for younger children.

The hotel has also recently added The Brackenrigg Inn, a refurbished country pub down the road, where guests can also dine if they wish.

Price: Doubles from £245

Best for the mountains: Plas Weunydd

Location: Eryri National Park (Snowdonia)

open image in gallery PlasWeunydd hotel is perfectly placed to explore Eryri National Park in Wales ( Plas Weunydd )

Set in an area of slate mines that now hosts adventurous activities, Plas Weunydd has views from its terrace of distant ridges in the Eryri National Park. The hotel has recently been refurbished and, while basic, is modern and great value, with family suites that offer plenty of space. Bedrooms are decorated with bold splashes of colour, there’s a log burner for warming up beside and a simple restaurant. Families with teens will want to tackle Snowdon’s slopes, but there is fresh-air fun to be had closer to the hotel, too. The Zip World Slate Caverns lie on the doorstep for whizzing through dramatic valleys and colourfully lit caves. There are also biking trails close by, while the Ffestiniog Railway’s ‘Quarryman’ service can trundle train-mad families from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog, through landscapes shaped by industrial history.

Best hotel for seaside and spa: Fowey Hall

Location: Cornwall

open image in gallery There’s a kids club for under-eights, with up to two hours of free childcare provided daily ( Fowey Hall )

Situated above Fowey estuary, the lawn of this Victorian hotel looks across rooftops that spill down to the harbour. Fowey Hall has recently completed a multi-million-pound expansion and refurbishment, including new spa suites and an outdoor pool, providing panoramic views of the ocean. Children are allowed in the spa, which has an indoor pool and offers health treatments. Most of the spacious bedrooms take extra beds for little ones, too.

While parents read or sip cocktails on the terrace, kids can burn off energy in the Wind in the Willows-themed play area. The Four Bears Den is a kids’ club for under-eights, with up to two hours of free childcare provided daily. If you fancy going further afield, grab a picnic and discover the idyllic coves nearby – one of which is less than 10 minutes away.

Best boutique hotel: The Victoria

Location: Norfolk

open image in gallery Kids can run free in the glorious parkland and nearby dunes ( Holkham Estate )

Set between glorious parkland where kids can run freely and the undulating dunes of Holkham’s beach, “The Vic” has an appealing setting for families.

The two period buildings (housing 20 bedrooms) are attractive, with creeper-clad brickwork and the air of a welcoming inn. The rooms are simply dressed, with some featuring wooden beams, and include large family suites.

The fabulous restaurant is a boon, serving seasonal food made from quality produce, such as local seafood and vegetables from the Holkham Estate’s walled garden. Children can expect a dedicated menu for both lunch and dinner.

Best hotel in the capital: The Resident Kensington

Location: Kensington

open image in gallery Kids will be made up with the bunk beds at The Resident Kensington ( Resident Hotels )

If what you want from a London hotel is good looks, a convenient location, a kitchenette – should you need one – and super value, The Resident in Kensington ticks all those boxes.

Taking over a white Edwardian townhouse on a leafy mews, just four minutes’ walk from Earls Court tube, the handsome rooms are design-conscious, with Paul Smith Anglepoise lamps and furniture made locally in West London. In-room amenities include coffee machines and interactive TVs. Kids are sure to appreciate the Luxury Bunk rooms, which come with bunk beds, of course, and private bathrooms.

The hotel’s just a 15-minute walk to the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the V&A.

Best for history: No. 1 York by GuestHouse

Location: York

open image in gallery Rooms for families at York Guesthouse are furnished with a tipi play tent, card games, a Yoto audio player and a Polaroid camera ( No. 1 by GuestHouse York )

Set amid York’s city walls, this ravishing boutique hotel has pleasing Georgian proportions and is well-placed for visits to the Jorvik Viking Centre, York Minster, Harry Potter filming locations and The National Railway Museum. GuestHouse is a small chain of smart, great-quality hotels, and the services designed especially for children are top-notch. Bedrooms that join up with parents’ rooms are furnished before arrival with a tipi play tent, card games, a Yoto audio player and a Polaroid camera so kids can take family snaps while out and about. The restaurant Pearly Cow also has a fun children’s menu, called Pearly Calves.

Best hotel for rockpooling: Cary Arms & Spa

Location: Devon

open image in gallery Seaview cottages come with working fires, gardens and dining terraces ( The Cary Arms )

This traditional seaside hotel caters for families in the old-fashioned way, by providing ample buckets, spades and fishing nets for guests to borrow, followed by dinner (with a kids’ menu) in a stone-walled inn afterwards.

Over the years, The Cary Arms has renovated a range of family-friendly accommodation beside its original hotel, which has a small spa. Alongside the two-bedroom suites in the main property are seven seaside cottages of various sizes, with their own working fires, gardens, dining terraces and barbecues.

Families can walk the South West Coast Path together or ride the clifftop railway. Kids will lose track of time pottering between rocks in Babbacombe’s bays.

Best hotel for active thrills: Crieff Hydro

Location: Scotland

open image in gallery Action Glen adventure park at Crieff Hydro ( Julie Howden )

Wrapped in the Perthshire countryside, this grand Victorian hotel is perfect for adventurous families who want to let off steam. With on-site activities including alpaca trekking, archery tag, treetop ziplines, an adventure park, swimming pool, a three-storey soft play and a den of retro games, children won’t have time to be bored. You can even take them off-site to paddleboard on nearby Loch Earn.

Stay either in the main house or in self-catering lodges amid trees in the grounds. Grown-ups can escape to the adults-only Victorian baths and spa.

Price: Doubles from £102

Best hotel for water sports: Watergate Bay Hotel

Location: Cornwall

open image in gallery Watergate Bay, in front of its namesake hotel ( Holly Donnelly )

While parents watch waves crash over Watergate Bay’s two-mile beach from a hot tub, older children can sample a range of water sports at the hotel’s popular surf school. Surfing lessons are offered from beginner level, or kids can try paddleboarding too. A partnership with Land Rover teaches children and teens about the coastal environment with hands-on beach school sessions.

Expansive sea views and boho-styled furniture combine to make the hotel’s luxurious Loft Suites particularly tempting for families. The Family Suites are more traditional, coming with a bunk room.

A supervised games room and play space takes care of bad-weather days for older kids, while children from 6 months to 8 years are taken care of by qualified early years supervisors in the toddler and kids’ areas – you can also drop them off here for an early 5pm tea and a play while you head to dinner solo. Babysitting services and baby monitors are also available to borrow. There are three restaurants to choose from, satisfying even the pickiest of eaters (parents included).

Price: Doubles from £280

Best hotel for wildlife: Bovey Castle

Location: Dartmoor

open image in gallery Kids will love exploring nature trails and spotting deer in the hotel’s grounds ( Bovey Castle )

Set within 275 acres of countryside in the Dartmoor National Park, Bovey is an imposing house with plenty for active families to get stuck into. Children will love exploring nature trails through ancient woodland, spotting deer in the grounds and the many organised activities, such as archery, bushcraft, falconry and meeting ferrets.

For adults, there’s the Elan Spa to retreat to, with an Art Deco pool that has views across the hills. Alternatively, enjoy an afternoon tea or just the sound of silence when wild swimming in the lake.

Family rooms are available or, for more space, luxurious granite lodges have kitchens and are a short walk away. Hot meals can be delivered if you want a night off from cooking.

Best country house hotel: Woolley Grange

Location: Wiltshire

open image in gallery Kids will love Woolley Grange’s heated outdoor pool ( Woolley Grange )

Part of the Luxury Family Hotels group, Woolley Grange is a shabby-chic manor house that’s a 10-minute train ride from Bath and half an hour’s drive from Longleat Safari Park.

Set above the charming wool town of Bradford-on-Avon, the hotel has a creche with free childcare and a children’s den, plus gardens filled with games, a fairy garden and a heated outdoor pool.

A luxurious tented camp is set up for glampers in the summer, when staff lay on all manner of activities – from football championships to scavenger hunts.

Children eat early, so adults can enjoy their dinner alone, thanks to a sleep-monitoring service. The spa even offers mini-me treatments alongside those for parents.

Best hotel for luxury treehouses: Chewton Glen Hotel

Location: Hampshire

open image in gallery The Beehive kids’ club at Chewton Glen ( Chewton Glen )

For five-star family fun, Chewton Glen in the New Forest is hard to beat. Children stay for free during the school holidays, and budding chefs, aged eight and above, will rave about the hotel’s state-of-the-art cookery school. The children’s club is supervised, while outdoor activities include tennis, mountain biking, falconry, Bear Grylls Survival academy and horseback riding.

For larger family groups – or for those wanting to seriously splash out – the treehouse suites sleep up to 14 people and have beautiful features, such as wrap-around wooden balconies between the branches and special hatches for food hampers to be delivered.

Best for safari: The Bath Arms

Location: Wiltshire

open image in gallery Longleat Safari Park is just a short drive from The Bath Arms ( The Bath Arms Inn )

This traditional, ivy-covered inn occupies a corner of the Longleat Estate, meaning 9,000 acres of towering forest and parkland are right on your doorstep (plus a less grand but handy sand pit in the garden), as is Longleat Safari Park. Use this pub-with-rooms as a base for visits to the nearby lions and hippos, and you’ll find a relaxed atmosphere that is ideal for families.

The restaurant is inventive in its use of strictly local, seasonal produce, and offers a kids’ menu. Large, stylish rooms accommodate an extra child’s bed or cot (both are available on request).

Price: Doubles from £121

Best hotel for bike rides: The Ickworth Hotel

Location: Suffolk

open image in gallery Opportunities for walking and cycling stand out during a stay at the Ickworth Hotel ( The Ickworth Hotel )

Little ones are especially well catered for at this hotel, which takes over the wing of a National Trust-owned manor house in Suffolk. As with other hotels in the Luxury Family Hotels group, two hours of free childcare per night is included in the stay. Children rule the pool (though parents can nip to the spa) and there is an Ofsted-registered creche.

What stands out are the opportunities for walking and cycling through woodland, past roe deer, a magnificent Rotunda and the Italianate gardens. The National Trust has bikes for hire – including balance bikes for toddlers – and you can even borrow all-terrain pushchairs from the hotel.

Children eat early, so parents can dine in peace, with a complimentary baby-monitoring device.

