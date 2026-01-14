Which US airlines offer free Wi-Fi — and how fast is it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disconnecting from the digital realm used to be standard with any flight. But not anymore.

U.S. carriers are increasingly competing on Wi-Fi as an in-flight perk (which works with flight mode enabled, of course).

Here, we examine how onboard Wi-Fi compares across America’s major airlines, looking at how it’s accessed, what it costs and what sort of online experience you’ll get.

While airlines talk up their connectivity, one in particular has been the trailblazer for speed, and only one offers free Wi-Fi for all without a catch.

JetBlue

open image in gallery JetBlue's Wi-Fi isn't the fastest, but it's free, gate to gate ( JetBlue )

Access and cost: JetBlue’s “Fly-Fi” Wi-Fi is free for all passengers and is available gate to gate. There is no need to sign up to a loyalty program.

Speed and experience: The carrier’s Viasat-powered Wi-Fi hooks up to a traditional satellite system, offering average speeds in the region of 23 Mbps, which is unexceptional, but enough for light browsing and streaming.

Delta Air Lines

Access and cost: Free for those who’ve signed up to Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program. You can enroll in-flight.

Speed and experience: Delta uses a capable traditional satellite system with reported speeds of around 54 Mbps, which will allow for light streaming and browsing. So, you can watch online videos and listen to music, but online games and 4K movies may buffer.

United Airlines

open image in gallery United's Starlink is ultra-fast, with speeds of between 100 and 250 Mbps ( United Airlines )

Access and cost: United is fitting its planes with SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi system, which is free for members of the carrier’s MileagePlus members program. If you don't sign up, then you won't have access to any Wi-Fi, as the old system is removed during the Starlink install.

On planes with non-Starlink systems, the Wi-Fi is charged per-flight, at around $8 for MileagePlus members and $10 for non-members.

Speed and experience: Starlink is ultra-fast, with speeds of between 100 and 250 Mbps. This enables online gaming, and movies and TV shows, to be streamed on multiple devices without buffering, lag or the need to download in advance. Expect around 50 to 60 Mbps on non-Starlink airplanes.

American Airlines

open image in gallery Paid-for Wi-Fi is being phased out on American Airlines, but there's a catch with the free version ( American Airlines )

Access and cost: American Airlines has begun rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi, foreshadowing the end of $10 to $30 fees to browse the internet at 35,000 feet. But, passengers will need to be enrolled in the carrier's “AAdvantage” loyalty program to log on at no extra charge.

Speed and experience: The Wi-Fi (whether paid for or not), delivered via telecom firm AT&T, offers roughly 60 Mbps. That makes light streaming and browsing perfectly feasible.

Southwest Airlines

Access and cost: Passengers used to pay $8 per device per flight, but Southwest introduced fleetwide free Wi-Fi in 2025 for members of its Rapid Rewards loyalty scheme.

Speed and experience: Variable, with reports of speeds as low as 20 Mbps and, very rarely, as high as 150. In short, don’t expect consistently buffer-free movie-watching, but browsing and messaging should be trouble-free.

Alaska Airlines

open image in gallery The satellite system used by Alaska means robust download speeds ( Alaska Airlines )

Access and cost: Passengers typically pay around $8-25 per flight for Wi-Fi, with T-Mobile customers able to browse for free if they have the right plan. Alaska also offers $49.95 per month or $599 per year subscription plans for unlimited access. Texting is available for free on all flights.

Speed and experience: The legacy satellite system used by Alaska means speeds of around 60 Mbps. The carrier has announced it will install Starlink systems in 2026.

Spirit Airlines

Access and cost: Available for $5.99-$7.99, depending on the speed/package.

Speed and experience: Reports range from 50 to 79 Mbps.

Breeze Airways

Access and cost: Expect to pay around $8 per flight for Wi-Fi. Complimentary access is included as a perk with some purchases, including upgraded fare bundles, and if you hold a Breeze credit card.

Speed and experience: Breeze uses a Viasat system, which generally delivers solid speeds in the tens of Mbps.

Quick takeaways

Free Wi-Fi: JetBlue is the only U.S. carrier currently offering free Wi-Fi for all without a catch.

Fastest Wi-Fi: United Airlines is blazing the trail with ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi.