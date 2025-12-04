JetBlue to launch five new US routes to Puerto Rico with fares from $99 — here’s what to do on the island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue has announced it will launch brand-new nonstop flights from five U.S. cities to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico from 2026, with fares starting from $99 one-way.

The carrier is establishing fresh links to San Juan, the island’s capital, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Buffalo, New York, from next March.

The Philadelphia flights will be daily, while the Jacksonville and Buffalo services will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; the Norfolk flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; and the Richmond services will be three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The move significantly expands travel options for Americans heading to Puerto Rico, who can also fly nonstop to the island with six other U.S. carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest, Frontier and Spirit.

open image in gallery JetBlue has announced it will launch brand-new nonstop flights from five U.S. cities to Puerto Rico from 2026 ( JetBlue )

However, the new JetBlue routes cement the New York-based carrier as the island’s largest airline and will bring the number of destinations it serves nonstop from San Juan to 22, with more than 40 daily departures next spring.

“Puerto Rico has shaped JetBlue’s identity for more than two decades,” said Marty St. George, JetBlue’s president, in a statement.

“Our newest routes only deepen our commitment to the island and the communities that have been part of JetBlue’s story since 2002. We’re proud to continue investing in Puerto Rico and creating more travel opportunities for customers across our growing network.”

Puerto Rico boasts famously flour-soft stretches of sand, with Flamenco Beach in Culebra one of the contenders for the title of best beach on the island. Here, turquoise water laps onto powdery white grains that arc around a horseshoe bay.

Luquillo Beach, with the El Yunque rainforest as a backdrop, and Playa Crash Boat, which offers sensational snorkeling in gin-clear waters are also well worth a $99 airfare.

open image in gallery Pictured is Old San Juan, which is lined with pastel-colored buildings ( dbvirago - stock.adobe.com )

An otherworldly swim in the bioluminescent waters of Mosquito Bay also comes highly recommended, and so too does a wander around the evocative, ancient streets of Old San Juan, which thread past postcard-worthy pastel-colored facades, wrought-iron balconies and storied forts steeped in Spanish-Caribbean history.

The routes announcement follows the news that JetBlue has updated most of its 6,000 A320 passenger jets to fix a flight-control software glitch caused by intense solar radiation.

The problem is suspected of contributing to a sudden drop in altitude of a JetBlue plane from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, on October 30 that injured at least 15 passengers, some of them transported to hospitals for medical care.