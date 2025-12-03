Holiday RV travel surges as winter road-trip boom takes off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a messy year for U.S. aviation, Americans are ready to hit the road this winter, with 28 million of them choosing RVing as their holiday travel choice, a 33 percent increase from last year.

That’s according to a recent survey by the RV Industry Association, which said that RVing “gives travelers back control over their holiday plans” at a time when travel logistics have been increasingly “unpredictable.”

This year has seen months of rolling, systemic flight disruptions — from tech failures to staff shortages and runway shutdowns — and the poll suggests that road-tripping is gaining traction as the preferred alternative to flying.

The RV Industry Association added: “[The survey] confirmed the appeal of RVing as the cost-effective and controlled travel solution, allowing families to bypass expensive flights and congested airports, with the added benefit of bringing pets, packing their own gear, and enjoying a flexible schedule.”

open image in gallery The number of Americans RVing this winter is up by 33 percent ( Larry D Crain - stock.adobe.com )

Extrapolating from the poll, the RV Industry Association said that seven million Americans will go RVing this Christmas and that nearly four-in-10 leisure travelers (39 percent) plan to take an RV trip in the coming year — a “significant” increase from last year — while purchase interest remains steady at 26 percent.

Nearly half of RV owners (48 percent) plan to stay in their vehicle for Christmas, according to the poll, while four in 10 plan to use their RV as guest quarters for guests or while visiting friends/family to reduce “holiday crowding.”

The study, which polled 1,200 people, also found that younger generations are driving the RV boom, with Gen Z at 35 percent and Millennials at 32 percent showing the highest RV purchase consideration for 2026. These younger travelers view RVing as a tech-friendly, flexible, and affordable way to explore, according to the research.

open image in gallery Seven million Americans will go RVing this Christmas, according to a study ( Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com )

"In a season when travel can feel unpredictable and overwhelming, RVing puts travelers back in the driver's seat," said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association spokesperson.

"Whether you're parked at the base of a ski slope in Colorado, visiting family along the coast, or chasing sunshine with your pets in tow, RVing delivers the comfort of home and the freedom to roam without the cancellations, delays, or stress that often come with other forms of travel.

“Twenty-eight million Americans know that just because it's winter, doesn't mean you have to hang up your keys."