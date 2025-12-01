This is the world’s top Christmas destination
- New York City has been named the top Christmas holiday destination for 2025 by hospitality trade publication Travel and Tour World.
- The Big Apple earned its first-place ranking for transforming into a "holiday wonderland" with its iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree, dazzling window displays, ice-skating rinks, and festive markets.
- Budapest, Hungary, secured second place, offering a traditional European Christmas atmosphere, while London came third, noted for its Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Oxford Street displays.
- Strasbourg, often called the "Capital of Christmas," was ranked fourth for its famous market, and Rovaniemi, Finland, Santa's official hometown, placed tenth.
- Travel and Tour World's founder, Anup Kumar Keshan, stated that Christmas travel is a "global cultural phenomenon" uniting people through tradition and joy.