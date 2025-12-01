The world’s top Christmas destination for 2025 isn’t Santa’s hometown — it’s this city in the US
The US destination tops a 30-strong list of Christmas destinations thanks to transforming ‘into a holiday wonderland’ over the festive period
Forget the official home of Santa Claus, and the "Capital of Christmas" – the ultimate Christmas destination for 2025 is New York City.
That's according to hospitality trade publication Travel and Tour World, which honors the Big Apple with first place in its Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations of 2025 ranking.
Rovaniemi in Finland, considered Saint Nick's hometown and from where you can send letters with an Arctic Circle Postmark, only manages 10th place in the list, while "Capital of Christmas" Strasbourg is pushed into fourth place.
Travel and Tour World justifies New York City's standing by arguing that it "transforms into a holiday wonderland with the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree, dazzling window displays along Fifth Avenue, ice-skating rinks, and festive markets."
It adds: "The city offers an unforgettable Christmas experience filled with energy, tradition, and magic for visitors of all ages."
Second on the list is Budapest, Hungary, which offers "a warm, traditional European Christmas ambiance rich in culture, music, and holiday cheer". Event highlights include the Vörösmarty Square markets, where stalls offer seasonal treats and handcrafted gifts, and the Advent Basilica light show.
London comes third thanks to its "Winter Wonderland" amusement fair in Hyde Park, "dazzling displays on Oxford Street, festive markets… [and] holiday concerts."
Fourth-place Strasbourg is lauded for its world-famous Christmas market featuring 300 festive chalets, illuminated medieval streets and "cultural performances."
In fifth place is Nuremberg, Germany, which has a Christmas market set in the medieval Old Town.
New York-headquartered Travel and Tour World says: "Wooden stalls offer Lebkuchen, handcrafted ornaments, and mulled wine, while festive music and decorations create a warm atmosphere, delivering an authentic German Christmas experience steeped in history and seasonal traditions."
Rounding out the top 10 are Vienna, Austria (sixth); Amsterdam, Netherlands (seventh); Hamburg, Germany (eighth); Edinburgh, UK (ninth), with 10th-place Rovaniemi noted for being the "quintessential winter wonderland, combining festive charm, family activities, and authentic Lapland traditions in a snowy Christmas paradise."
Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World, commented: "Christmas travel is not just a seasonal trend — it's a global cultural phenomenon that unites people through tradition, joy, and celebration. Each destination on this list delivers a distinctive holiday story, from centuries-old European markets to sun-soaked tropical festivities."
The Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations for 2025
- New York City, USA (North America)
- Budapest, Hungary (Europe)
- London, United Kingdom (Europe)
- Strasbourg, France (Europe)
- Nuremberg, Germany (Europe)
- Vienna, Austria (Europe)
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (Europe)
- Hamburg, Germany (Europe)
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom (Europe)
- Rovaniemi, Finland (Europe)
- Tokyo, Japan (Asia)
- Rome, Italy (Europe)
- Prague, Czech Republic (Europe)
- Salzburg, Austria (Europe)
- Copenhagen, Denmark (Europe)
- Barcelona, Spain (Europe)
- Cancún, Mexico (North America)
- Cape Town, South Africa (Africa)
- Buenos Aires, Argentina (South America)
- Stowe, USA (North America)
- Jackson Hole, USA (North America)
- Saint Lucia (Caribbean)
- Wānaka, New Zealand (Oceania)
- Basel, Switzerland (Europe)
- Bruges, Belgium (Europe)
- Quebec City, Canada (North America)
- Florida Keys, USA (North America)
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (South America)
- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA (North America)
- Dubai, UAE (Middle East/Asia)
