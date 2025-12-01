The world’s top Christmas destination for 2025 isn’t Santa’s hometown — it’s this city in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget the official home of Santa Claus, and the "Capital of Christmas" – the ultimate Christmas destination for 2025 is New York City.

That's according to hospitality trade publication Travel and Tour World, which honors the Big Apple with first place in its Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations of 2025 ranking.

Rovaniemi in Finland, considered Saint Nick's hometown and from where you can send letters with an Arctic Circle Postmark, only manages 10th place in the list, while "Capital of Christmas" Strasbourg is pushed into fourth place.

Travel and Tour World justifies New York City's standing by arguing that it "transforms into a holiday wonderland with the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree, dazzling window displays along Fifth Avenue, ice-skating rinks, and festive markets."

open image in gallery New York City has been honored with first place in Travel and Tour World’s Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations of 2025 ranking ( BCFC - stock.adobe.com )

It adds: "The city offers an unforgettable Christmas experience filled with energy, tradition, and magic for visitors of all ages."

Second on the list is Budapest, Hungary, which offers "a warm, traditional European Christmas ambiance rich in culture, music, and holiday cheer". Event highlights include the Vörösmarty Square markets, where stalls offer seasonal treats and handcrafted gifts, and the Advent Basilica light show.

London comes third thanks to its "Winter Wonderland" amusement fair in Hyde Park, "dazzling displays on Oxford Street, festive markets… [and] holiday concerts."

Fourth-place Strasbourg is lauded for its world-famous Christmas market featuring 300 festive chalets, illuminated medieval streets and "cultural performances."

In fifth place is Nuremberg, Germany, which has a Christmas market set in the medieval Old Town.

New York-headquartered Travel and Tour World says: "Wooden stalls offer Lebkuchen, handcrafted ornaments, and mulled wine, while festive music and decorations create a warm atmosphere, delivering an authentic German Christmas experience steeped in history and seasonal traditions."

open image in gallery Strasbourg, known as the 'Capital of Christmas', comes fourth in the festive ranking ( Alfredo - stock.adobe.com )

open image in gallery Rovaniemi in Finland, considered Saint Nick's hometown and from where you can send letters with an Arctic Circle Postmark, only manages 10th place in the list ( pwmotion - stock.adobe.com )

Rounding out the top 10 are Vienna, Austria (sixth); Amsterdam, Netherlands (seventh); Hamburg, Germany (eighth); Edinburgh, UK (ninth), with 10th-place Rovaniemi noted for being the "quintessential winter wonderland, combining festive charm, family activities, and authentic Lapland traditions in a snowy Christmas paradise."

Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World, commented: "Christmas travel is not just a seasonal trend — it's a global cultural phenomenon that unites people through tradition, joy, and celebration. Each destination on this list delivers a distinctive holiday story, from centuries-old European markets to sun-soaked tropical festivities."

The Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations for 2025