How flight reductions at Newark Airport are impacting prices at nearby airports

Despite Newark Liberty International Airport reducing the number of flights coming in and out, airlines operating at nearby airports do not yet appear to be drastically raising their prices as travelers seek alternative hubs to fly out of – although there are signs of some changes.

Examining flights from three major airlines flying out of Newark Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, most domestic flights appeared to cost less on May 21 than they did on April 23.

It’s good news for travelers who may be seeking other airports to fly out of after Newark reduced the number of flights coming in and out.

Facing technological and communication outages, a shortage in air traffic controllers and runway construction, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it would cap the number of departures and arrivals at 56 total.

open image in gallery Newark Airport is reducing the number of flights coming in and out to relieve some stress on workers and its system ( AFP via Getty Images )

That was after air traffic controllers and officials sounded the alarm over safety concerns due to outdated technology, causing widespread outages that briefly shut down air tower communications and radars with pilots.

Outages of that sort have occurred four times within the last month, traumatizing workers, alarming officials and worrying passengers.

But passengers seeking to travel can still travel out of Newark – or opt for more flight options at nearby facilities.

According to Google Travel price tracker, a flight from LaGuardia Airport to Miami International Airport between June 20 and June 23 costs $39 less, on average, than it did before the first outage at Newark was reported.

The same flight from Philadelphia Airport to Miami costs, on average, $11 less, though major airlines’ prices have individually increased. At JFK Airport, prices have increased, on average, $31.

While each airline operates differently and prices depend on the day, the findings indicate that local flight prices are not drastically impacted by the issues at Newark Airport.

“In terms of pricing, I haven’t really noticed so much of a trend,” John Skorin, a travel agent with Carlisle Travel, told The Independent.

“But in terms of airports, there has been a certain tendency to try and avoid Newark if at all possible unless it’s a nonstop to Newark,” Skorin said.

open image in gallery LaGuardia Airport, located in Queens, New York, is another option for local travelers ( Getty Images )

Newark Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, and its recent challenges have led to massive flight delays and cancellations.

Jerry Saxe, the president of Carlisle Travel, told The Independent that a friend of his was stuck in Chicago for two days because her flight into Newark was cancelled and a flight to LaGuardia was sold out.

“So what’s happening in Newark is affecting the whole area,” Saxe said.

Like many other air traffic control towers, Newark Airport has operated with a shortage of controllers for years. But those staffing shortages took another hit on April 28 when radio communications went out for 30 seconds and radars blacked out for 90 seconds.

The event left air traffic controllers scrambling and fearing for the lives of those flying in the sky. At least five staffers had to take a 45-day trauma leave due to the impact.

Officials have attributed the technological and communications issues to an overwhelmed system.

open image in gallery Flight cancellations at Newark have left travelers scrambling for alternative options ( Getty Images )

Last year, Newark moved its air traffic control facility hub from Long Island to Philadelphia, which some have alleged was ill-equipped to handle the traffic. The system, which is believed to be outdated, has had at least four outages over the last month as a result.

The FAA and the Department of Transportation said they are working on a solution to update systems.

Christopher Rocheleau, the FAA Administrator, said on Tuesday that they hope the temporary reduction in arrivals and departures at Newark Airport “relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System.”