I try United Airlines’ business class suite — here’s what I love about it (and what I don’t)

Nowhere on the planet is airline business-class competition hotter than between London and New York.

This transatlantic highway in the sky generates over a billion dollars of revenue a year for carriers, with a huge portion of that coming from premium fares.

So no airline can afford to rest on its lie-flat laurels.

open image in gallery The United Polaris cabin is arranged in a 1-1-1 configuration on the Boeing 767 ( United Airlines )

US behemoth United is clearly aware of this, having invested heavily in upgraded business-class seats that convert into double beds, launching later this year with the Dreamliner.

But what are they an upgrade from?

I found out, putting United's current Polaris business-class seat to the test on a flight from London Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport for New York.

At up to $11,000 a seat there is plenty of bang for this huge pile of bucks, but also a few niggles to take note of.

Checking in/security

Terminal 2 is joyously tranquil when I arrive for my 9.30am departure, one of seven daily United Airlines services to Newark from Heathrow.

There are so few people around, I half wonder if it's shut.

I check in using a touch-screen terminal, which is a breeze. And there are cheery and helpful United staff members lingering to help with any hiccups.

My Polaris business-class ticket allows me to use the fast-lane security – an almost pleasant experience, with a vanishingly small queue and friendly staff.

United Club lounge

open image in gallery The United Club lounge in Heathrow Terminal 2 is mass market, but a pleasant place to bide time, says Ted ( Ted Thornhill )

The ease of the airport journey so far means I'm in a buoyant mood as I emerge into the cavernous and shiny Terminal 2 departures hall, which, like the check-in zone, is sparsely populated - artists’-impression crowd levels.

I'd happily hang out here, but I'm keen to check out the United Club lounge, opposite gate 46, about a 10-minute walk from the security lane exit and opposite the gate my flight is leaving from.

It's not the most exclusive club — you don't even need a business-class ticket to get in, access can be granted through credit-card perks — but for a mass-market offering, it's perfectly pleasant, with plentiful food and beverage options, a huge variety of seats, nice bathrooms, and more charging points than you can shake a USB cable at.

The seat – in a cabin arranged in a 1-1-1 configuration

open image in gallery Upon boarding, Ted's seat is piled high with extras - bedding and a blanket by Saks Fifth Avenue and an amenity kit by Therabody ( Ted Thornhill )

The cabin looks quite handsome, with its silver and blue hues, and my pristine-looking window seat, 6L, is an inviting prospect.

But an issue presents itself straight away — there is a mound of luxury bedding on the seat and it's a struggle to find anywhere to stow it.

For a business-class seat, Polaris is lacking in square footage and I spend the first few minutes stuffing the Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and pillow into the footwell.

Then I become mildly flustered finding homes for my wallet, notebook and camera – storage is limited (though slightly more generous in the middle seats).

open image in gallery Ted in his 'extremely comfortable and supportive' Polaris seat ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery In lie-flat mode the seat measures a 'generous' 6ft 4in. 'That means six inches of wiggle room for my 5ft 10in frame,' writes Ted ( Ted Thornhill )

There's a slim cubby hole beneath the TV screen, another tiny one to my left (big enough for a hamster and not much else) and a little cupboard with a vanity mirror and a bottle of water.

After embarrassingly trying to pry open a shelf that's stuck down, mistaking it for a compartment lid, I turn my attention to the positives, which are numerous.

Firstly, the seat itself is extremely comfortable and supportive, with no complaints in the size department. It's 20.6 inches in width (versus 18.5 inches for premium economy/economy) and in lie-flat mode measures a generous 6ft 4in. That means six inches of wiggle room for my 5ft 10in frame.

The bedding is pleasantly plush. There's a cuddle-worthy pillow, a beautifully soft blanket and I quickly become a devotee of the bonus foam pillow that I place in the small of my back.

I'm also an admirer of the ergonomics. My elbows happily rest on armrests to the left and right and the nifty jog wheel that maneuvers the seat can be operated without budging an inch and with a micro-movement of the thumb.

open image in gallery Ted is a 'big fan' of the jog wheel that controls the seat ( Ted Thornhill )

Only a slight forward stretch is needed to reach the thoughtfully positioned USB port underneath the screen (there's also a plug socket by the cupboard behind me), and my phone and camera can be charged using this while resting in the adjacent slot, which has a tiny lip to stop them sliding out.

In terms of room for manoeuvre, Polaris isn't one of the business-class stars – and there's no privacy door. But the walls of the suite curve around to create a cozy cocoon.

Once we're cruising along, I slide out the tray table to examine the gray amenity kit, which is by wellness brand Therabody and has a heart-shaped case, though Therabody would tell you it's actually fashioned after their popular massage gun device.

Anyway, the case is usefully reuseable — perhaps to transport travel plugs and cables — and is stuffed with lotions and potions. The inventory comprises eye serum, hydrating mist, hand cream and lip balm, plus a wipe, socks, an eye mask, ear plugs, a dental kit and a pen.

The entertainment

open image in gallery The 16-inch entertainment screen is 'crisp, clear and responsive' ( Ted Thornhill )

The touch-screen measures a perfectly fine 16 inches (versus 13 inches for premium economy) and is crisp, clear and responsive, with the complimentary, brandless over-ear headphones offering pretty good audio.

The set-up is good enough for movie immersion, but is far from best-in-class.

For example, American Airlines offers stunning Bang and Olufsen headphones for those at the pointy end.

However, watch this space, because stunning upgrades in the entertainment department are on the way, with 19 and 27-inch 4K screens and Meridian headphones arriving with the upgraded seats.

The food

open image in gallery Ted's 'satisfying' buffalo mozzarella and baby greens salad ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery For mains, Ted enjoys pan-roasted salmon with couscous risotto ( Ted Thornhill )

Nothing really stands out with the food, but nothing is a let-down, either. The dishes are tasty and comforting, but won't have seared themselves into my long-term memory banks.

My buffalo mozzarella with pickled asparagus salad and roasted garlic vinaigrette is pleasing, the baby greens salad satisfying, and the pan-roasted salmon with couscous risotto, roasted broccolini and artichoke salsa feels eminently healthy. The ice-cream sundae with hot fudge for dessert is deliciously naughty. As it should be.

The service

The customer service is frustratingly inconsistent. Those on the left side have the extremely jovial flight attendant, while my zone is patroled by an indifferent one. Not rude, but someone who's just going through the motions and not making anyone feel particularly "business class".

She's giving off distinct "get through the shift" vibes.

On the return flight, by contrast, it's the royal treatment through every time zone. "Can I prevail upon you to focus momentarily on the appetizers, Mr Thornhill?" I'm asked at one point, without a trace of sarcasm. United should watch out, because that crew is likely to be snapped up by Buckingham Palace.

Verdict

open image in gallery A United Airlines' Boeing 767 ( United Airlines )

Despite limited storage space, inconsistent service and no privacy door, I'd happily circle the globe in United's Polaris business-class seat. It's impressively comfortable, with the Saks Fifth Avenue bedding adding a lovely layer of luxury, the food is good and the entertainment system is solid. And with one-way Heathrow-Newark fares from around $1,700 and return fares from $4,686, Polaris is a tantalizing treat.

Rating: 4/5.

For more information visit united.com.