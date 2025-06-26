Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers flying out from Chicago O'Hare on Friday, July 18, will need to brace themselves.

Because that day is expected to be the busiest day for flight departures in the US in 2025 – and Chicago O'Hare is scheduled to see the highest number of planes taking off, followed by Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles.

The data comes from aviation analytics firm Cirium, which also reveals that there are scheduled to be over 28,314 departures from airports in the US on July 18 – equating to over 3.8 million seats. The average number of daily departures from US airports this year is 25,176, according to Cirium.

So how can passengers best negotiate Chicago O'Hare?

open image in gallery Of all US airports on July 18, Chicago O'Hare is scheduled to see the highest number of planes taking off ( Getty/iStock )

Georgia Fowkes, a travel advisor for Altezza Travel, has some tips for getting around an airport she describes as a "layover marathon".

She tells The Independent: "The terminals are numbered 1, 2, 3, and 5. Yes, there's no 4. There was a temporary terminal 4, but it was shut down after terminal 5 was built, and this terminal was not renumbered to avoid breaking airport systems.

"Terminals 1 through 3 are connected, so that part is easy.

"A whole different game is T5, for international flights.

"To get there, you'll need to leave security, hop on the ATS train, and hope you've got time."

Claire Baker, Head of Customer Experience at luxury travel concierge company Winged Boots, says it's "worth reserving a fast lane pass in Terminal 5 to speed through security and avoid the long queues".

And she recommends decompressing in the yoga room on the mezzanine level of Terminal 3's rotunda.

She says: "Here, travelers can take guided yoga sessions, perfect for unwinding and escaping the airport rush ahead of flying."

There are also "Mother’s Rooms" and "Mamava pods" throughout the terminals that provide calming environments for nursing parents, the airport itself points out. These spaces include comfortable seating, changing tables, sinks, electrical outlets, and soft lighting.

The airport continues: "Travelers who appreciate good views while they wait should explore the breezeway seating across from the American Airlines Flagship Lounge in Terminal 3, or stop by the bridge between Concourses G and H to watch aircraft taxi and take off from the American Airlines ramp.

open image in gallery Travel influencer Georgia Fowkes describes Chicago O'Hare as a 'layover marathon' ( Getty/iStock )

"Another excellent vantage point can be found at Gate E1 in Terminal 2, right by the family lounge, which offers a sweeping view of the United Airlines fleet and runway operations."

The airport also has some tips for dining, telling The Independent that the L Stinger — consisting of the eight gates at the far end of Concourse L —is home to the Burger Federation, "which offers top-ranked burgers".

The airport continues: "For those who prefer to slow down with a sit-down meal before a flight, O'Hare has a few reliable go-to spots. Berghoff Café in Concourse C, Tuscany in Concourse B, and Romano's Macaroni Grill near the H and K gates are all popular with frequent travelers, and all offer full-service dining in comfortable settings. Terminal 5 travelers can also enjoy well-regarded local restaurants like Bar Siena and The Hampton Social."

Also note that meals can be ordered ahead of time using the Grab app and the Farmer's Fridge app.

When it comes to navigating Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia, from Pittsburgh, notes that "navigation is straightforward, with the terminals all lined up", and adds that the Plane Train "connects them fast". But she warns that it's "always packed".

"I've got a love-hate thing with it," she tells The Independent. "I only use it if I have a heavy bag or I'm late.

"Otherwise, I walk the tunnels. They're quiet, with soft lights and art installations. Honestly, it feels like airport therapy.”

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is a behemoth measuring 27 square miles – that's larger than the land area of Manhattan and five-and-a-half times as big as London Heathrow, Europe's busiest hub.

open image in gallery Georgia says that the Skylink train at Dallas-Fort Worth is a 'lifesaver' ( Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport )

So pay close attention to Georgia's tips for navigating it.

She tells The Independent: "DFW is a literal city. One of the largest airports in the US by area, with five terminals [A, B, C, D, and E] arranged like flower petals.

"It's easy to get lost if you're not paying attention.

"Skylink is the internal lifeline — a train that loops inside security. It's fast and honestly a lifesaver.

"Terminal Link is its less helpful cousin — the outside bus. It's for folks who haven't cleared security or who've exited already. It's slow, confusing, and I avoid it."

And you'll need your wits about you at Denver International Airport (DIA), which is the biggest airport in the US at 54 square miles. Or three-fourths as big as Washington, DC.

Denver-based frequent flyer Angela Berardino from The Brouhaha Collective travel PR firm flies out of DIA about 30 times a year, and points out that the airport has been undergoing a major renovation for the past two years, "with more to come".

The result? Navigation is even trickier for the uninitiated.

She says: "If you are an infrequent flyer, plan ahead because signage and construction is confusing."

open image in gallery Denver International Airport is described as 'beautiful' but difficult to navigate ( Photograph provided courtesy of Denver International Airport )

Georgia agrees, saying: "It's beautiful, but chaotic. From the outside, you've got those iconic mountain-peak roofs. Inside — a confusing experience. Navigation isn't intuitive."

Your first step? Check DIA's website for security wait times, advises Angela, who adds that they're shown in real time. "I check every time," she says.

Then, ensure you arrive at the correct part of the airport for the security lane you'll be using.

The airport's explanation for how it works is here - flydenver.com/security.

And what about Los Angeles?

Georgia remarks that "Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and 'stress-free' don't belong in the same sentence".

"But I've got a few moves," she says. "It's old, bloated, always under construction. Nine terminals shaped like a horseshoe, with constant detours and endless people.

“But the biggest pain is not inside. It's outside. Getting in and out is the real quest.

"LAX-it — the Uber/Lyft pickup zone — is in a completely separate area. You have to take a shuttle. Don't try to walk there with luggage, even if it seems close. Trust me, it turns into a sweaty, three-stage odyssey real fast."

So, how best to move between terminals?

Georgia says: "If I need to move between terminals, I use the free Route A shuttle. But if you exit security, you'll have to go through TSA again.

"That's why I always check which terminals are connected inside the secure zone. It saves both time and sanity. For example, Terminals 4 and 5 have an internal walkway — no need to exit. Small thing, huge difference."

The busiest day for departures from the US in 2024 was July 12.

On this day, there were 27,211 scheduled departures from airports in the US — equating to over 3.7million seats.