Will the look takeoff? Delta unveils new uniforms inspired by staff feedback — but fashion expert says they’re ‘gloomy’

Delta Air Lines has unveiled a new uniform range, based on feedback from 65,000 employees across its airport, in-flight and technical operations teams. However, the looks have been dubbed “gloomy” by one fashion expert.

The ensemble, called “Distinctly Delta,” has been produced by the American lifestyle brand Lands’ End, with accessories designed by Italian fashion house Missoni. According to the airline, employee feedback informed “every detail” — from pocket placement to fabrics.

The result is a range “designed for comfort and performance” that revives Delta’s signature navy, burgundy and red hues, reintroduced with aviation-inspired names — Navigator Navy, Boarding Burgundy and Runway Red.

The line also includes a new Powerful Pink tone, to be worn every October in support of the airline’s 20-year Breast Cancer Research Foundation partnership.

The new wardrobe also reimagines “iconic pieces” from past collections, said Delta. For example, the wrap dress, first introduced in 2000 and described as “an employee and customer favorite” returns with “Distinctly Delta updates.”

open image in gallery Delta's new ensembles feature accessories by Italian fashion house Missoni ( Delta )

“Delta crews were iconic walking the concourse in the wrap dress. It was very Delta,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Managing Director of Uniform and Onboard Brand Experience. “Our people said ‘bring it back,’ so we did — without hesitation.”

An “Elite Collection,” meanwhile, will distinguish employees in leadership and premium service roles, such as Sky Club ambassadors and chief flight attendants.

Delta revealed that the design of the new lineup involved surveys, focus groups and designers shadowing employees during shifts. During this process, staff priorities emerged as breathable fabrics, better fit across body types and a return to the red and navy palette.

“This isn’t fast fashion,” added Thomas Vasseur, Delta Design Lead. “We’re not just recoloring a dress. We’re engineering a collection for all teams.

open image in gallery Delta revealed that the design of the new lineup involved surveys, focus groups and designers shadowing employees during shifts ( Delta )

“We spent hours in the color room. Every shade had to be tested under aircraft lighting, airport lighting and natural light. Burgundy isn’t just burgundy — it must hold its tone across jackets, sweaters and scarves.

“Even the blazer lining is perforated for breathability you feel but don’t see. Every decision was made with frontline wearability in mind.”

Each item has to cope with physically demanding jobs that involve lifting and moving, so the result is a uniform that’s part fashion and part performance wear, said Delta.

open image in gallery Staff priorities emerged as breathable fabrics, better fit across body types and a return to the red and navy palette ( Delta )

The decision to use staff feedback as inspiration was the right one, said fashion expert Cheryl Ann Wadlington from Evoluer Image Consultants, but she wasn’t so impressed with the color scheme.

She told The Independent: “Delta got it right this time by designing a uniform inspired by the voices of thousands of airport customer service employees. And using Lands’ End, known for selling quality merchandise, is a plus in Delta’s corner.

“It is great to see that each garment was designed for comfort instead of a cookie-cutter style approach, as in past years. From the styles shown in pictures, there is something for everybody's shape and size.

“However, certain styles look a bit dated. And the burgundy and navy color choice screams gloom.”

Serving Delta flight attendant Sherry, 52, from Boston, who runs the AtlasandWild.com travel site, also had mixed feelings about the new range.

She told The Independent: “I do believe that it is a clear improvement, but that the uniform team played it safe rather than being innovative.

“While I believe they did listen to us more than in the past, there is definitely still room for improvement. More styles for men is great, but they need to add more warming options for women, more longer, breathable sleeves for those with tattoos they can't show, and honestly, more burgundy than blue. This new uniform looks too much like the other airlines.”

A wear-test program will launch in 2026 before the range is rolled out above and below the wing in 2027.

Dimbiloglu added: “When customers see our people in this uniform, we want them to feel something different – something special. Welcoming. Elevated. Caring. That’s Distinctly Delta.”