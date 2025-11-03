Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexico trounces the US when it comes to world’s best hotels, new ranking finds

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list features just two US entries, while Mexico boasts four

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Monday 03 November 2025 13:03 EST
Comments
Mexico is flying the flag for North America in a global luxury hotel ranking
Mexico is flying the flag for North America in a global luxury hotel ranking

The United States has more than 50,000 hotels and prides itself on top-flight customer service — but when it comes to the best hotels in the world, Mexico has its contentious neighbor to the north beat, a new ranking finds.

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list features just two U.S. entries — LA's Hotel Bel-Air at No.42 and New York's The Mark at No.43 — while Mexico boasts four, including one in the coveted top 10.

Chablé Yucatán in Chocholá comes eighth, followed by Maroma, A Belmond Hotel in Riviera Maya (No.33), One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit (No.39) and Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos (No.44).

According to CEO & Co-Founder at Costa Rican Vacations, Casey Halloran, who has spent 25 years in Central America planning upscale vacations, America’s poor results are because its luxury hotels are “five-star, but have no character”.

He added: “Mexico and much of Latin America are building properties that tell a story... where the architecture has a strong sense of place, and the service feels like friendship, not protocol.”

Chablé Yucatán (No.8) in Mexico is the highest-ranked North American hotel in this year's World's Best Hotels list
Chablé Yucatán (No.8) in Mexico is the highest-ranked North American hotel in this year's World's Best Hotels list
Despite Mexico’s soulful hotels, it’s Asia that leads the way globally, with an impressive 20 properties on the list, including the overall winner — Rosewood Hong Kong, which towers over Victoria Harbour on the Kowloon waterfront.

Opened in 2019, the 65-story, 413-room property boasts extraordinary views of the Hong Kong skyline and is home to eleven restaurants and bars, an impressive harbour-view infinity pool and the renowned multi-level Asaya wellness facility.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, commented: "We are delighted to celebrate Rosewood Hong Kong's No.1 spot — a property that has featured in the top three since the inception of the awards in 2023.

"This exceptional hotel offers world-class service and sensational guest experiences in the heart of one of the world's most bustling and dynamic destinations. Rosewood Hong Kong's positioning as No.1 further consolidates Asia as a leading luxury travel destination for both business and leisure travellers."

LA's Hotel Bel-Air is the highest-ranked US hotel, in at No.42 in the 50-strong ranking
LA's Hotel Bel-Air is the highest-ranked US hotel, in at No.42 in the 50-strong ranking
New York City's The Mark is No.43 on the list
New York City's The Mark is No.43 on the list

The No.2 spot goes to Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, a 299-room urban riverside retreat in the heart of the city's creative district. Elsewhere in the Thai capital, last year's No.1, Capella Bangkok, surrounded by lush gardens and also on the Chao Phraya River, takes the No.3 spot.

Further underscoring Asia's dominance is Raffles Singapore (No.5), which has climbed one place, and Desa Potato Head in Bali, No.18 and the recipient of the Eco Hotel Award. 

Three hotels in the list are located in Dubai: Atlantis The Royal (No.6) – the winner of the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 — Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (No.20) and The Lana (No.35).

Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, in Riviera Maya, Mexico, comes 33rd
Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, in Riviera Maya, Mexico, comes 33rd
One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, comes 39th
One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, comes 39th

Europe, meanwhile, boasts 17 of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025, with five inclusions in the UK, and France and Italy each having four properties featured on the list.

The UK's winning properties are Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.29), Raffles London at The OWO (No.31) and The Emory (No.32) — all in London — plus Estelle Manor (No.47 in Oxfordshire.

Across the Channel, Le Bristol in Paris (No.19) climbs 21 places, while Cheval Blanc Paris (No.21) and Hôtel de Crillon (No.23) also feature, along with new entry Hôtel du Couvent (No.27) in Nice.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico, comes 44th
Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico, comes 44th
The overall winner is Rosewood Hong Kong, described as a hotel that offers 'sensational guest experiences'
The overall winner is Rosewood Hong Kong, described as a hotel that offers 'sensational guest experiences'

Italy's entries are Passalacqua in Lake Como (No.4), Four Seasons Firenze in Florence (No.9), Bulgari Roma in Rome (No.22), and Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole (No.26).

The ranking is compiled by an international panel of hoteliers, travel journalists, hospitality educators, business travellers and travel aficionados.

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025

  1. Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China
  2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River — Bangkok, Thailand
  3. Capella Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand
  4. Passalacqua — Lake Como, Italy
  5. Raffles Singapore — Singapore
  6. Atlantis The Royal — Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand
  8. Chablé Yucatán — Chocholá, Mexico
  9. Four Seasons Firenze — Florence, Italy
  10. The Upper House — Hong Kong, China
  11. Copacabana Palace — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  12. Capella Sydney — Sydney, Australia
  13. Royal Mansour — Marrakech, Morocco
  14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen — Beijing, China
  15. Bulgari Tokyo — Tokyo, Japan
  16. Claridge's — London, United Kingdom
  17. Four Seasons Astir Palace — Athens, Greece
  18. Desa Potato Head — Bali, Indonesia
  19. Le Bristol — Paris, France
  20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab — Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  21. Cheval Blanc Paris — Paris, France
  22. Bulgari Roma — Rome, Italy
  23. Hôtel de Crillon — Paris, France
  24. Rosewood São Paulo — São Paulo, Brazil
  25. Aman Tokyo — Tokyo, Japan
  26. Hotel Il Pellicano — Porto Ercole, Italy
  27. Hôtel du Couvent — Nice, France
  28. Soneva Fushi — Baa Atoll, Maldives
  29. The Connaught — London, United Kingdom
  30. La Mamounia — Marrakech, Morocco
  31. Raffles London at The OWO — London, United Kingdom
  32. The Emory — London, United Kingdom
  33. Maroma, A Belmond Hotel — Riviera Maya, Mexico
  34. The Calile — Brisbane, Australia
  35. The Lana — Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  36. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo — Monte Carlo, Monaco
  37. Janu Tokyo — Tokyo, Japan
  38. The Taj Mahal Palace — Mumbai, India
  39. One&Only Mandarina — Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
  40. Singita, Kruger National Park — South Africa
  41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China
  42. Hotel Bel-Air — Los Angeles, United States
  43. The Mark — New York, United States
  44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso — Los Cabos, Mexico
  45. The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon — Tokyo, Japan
  46. Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan
  47. Estelle Manor — Witney, United Kingdom
  48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj — Rovinj, Croatia
  49. Hotel Sacher Vienna — Vienna, Austria
  50. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Bali, Indonesia

