The best bonus perks your entry ticket covers at 6 top US theme parks (including Disney and Universal)

America’s theme parks have a reputation for being expensive days out. And for good reason.

Disney has increased its single-day, single-park passes to over $200 per person for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026, and visits can easily hit four figures four a family, especially if you indulge in extras.

Add-ons can also strain spending limits for visitors at other major parks, like Universal and Six Flags.

But the budget-conscious needn’t be put off. Here we reveal incredible attractions and experiences included with the price of admission at six of the biggest and best theme parks in the country, including Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Orlando.

Dazzling firework displays, Broadway-caliber shows, pulsating parades and more can all be enjoyed without having to pay extra.

1. Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida

open image in gallery Festival of the Lion King (Animal Kingdom) is one of the many shows at Walt Disney World Resort that doesn’t require a separate ticket ( Ryan Wendler )

A trip to Walt Disney World is always a thrill, but can easily cost hundreds of dollars per person per day if you indulge in extras. The vast resort is made up of four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park — and two water parks.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: From around $119 per person (Disney uses dynamic pricing that changes by day and season) per day for one of the parks. A Park Hopper Ticket, granting access to all the parks, is an additional $65-$85. And if you want to visit the water parks and play mini golf, you’ll need a Park Hopper Plus ticket, which is $20–$25 more.

Paid extras: Skip-the-line passes (Genie+ and Lightning Lane) range from $15 to $45 per person per day. The Memory Maker unlimited digital photo service starts at around $185 per trip. After-hours events, such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, require separate tickets costing $109 to $199 per person. Experiences like Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers and backstage tours add more magic, but for an extra $59-$229.

What's included?

The good news: from rope drop to nighttime fireworks, your general admission ticket includes plenty to keep you happily entertained.

Rides: Access to standard wait-in-line queues for rides across all four parks are included (though they can be heartbreakingly long).

Themed shows and spectaculars: There's a dizzying array of shows and displays to watch that don't require separate tickets, from Festival of the Lion King (Animal Kingdom) to A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration (Hollywood Studios), and from Happily Ever After (Magic Kingdom Fireworks) to Luminous The Symphony of Us (Epcot Fireworks).

Parades: Disney World parades in the Magic Kingdom are legendary and they're all included in your entry ticket. The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade is the daily keynote procession and features beloved characters from the likes of Tangled and Peter Pan. Other showstoppers include the Disney Starlight – Dream the Night Away nighttime parade featuring illuminated floats, and the nightly Electrical Water Pageant, starring barges of glowing sea creatures.

Walks: There are several themed walking paths at Disney World, with the Maharajah Jungle Trek (Animal Kingdom) taking visitors through the ruins of an ancient palace and past exotic creatures such as tigers and Komodo dragons (at a safe distance), while there are gardens to admire and street performers to be mesmerized by on the 1.2-mile Epcot World Showcase Promenade, which loops around the World Showcase Lagoon.

Selfie-worthy views of Cinderella Castle and the Seven Seas Lagoon are there for the taking on the Magic Kingdom Resort Loop, which connects the Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village resorts to the Magic Kingdom entrance.

Where to stay

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando at Flamingo Crossings is budget-friendly, clean and comfortable, and there’s an outdoor pool. It’s just one mile from the western entrance to Walt Disney World Resort.

2. Universal Studios Orlando

open image in gallery The Bourne Stuntacular is one of the must-see bonus shows at Universal Studios Orlando ( Universal Orlando )

Universal Studios is world-class, but standard entry is steep and the skip-the-line passes can be a sting in the tail, topping $300 at peak times. The complex is made up of four parks — Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and Universal Epic Universe.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: A basic one-day entry ticket for one of the parks starts at around $119. If you want to visit more than one park, you'll need a Park-to-Park upgrade, which costs an extra $50–$60.

Paid extras: Skip-the-line cards — Universal Pass and Express Pass Unlimited — cost between $119 and $319 per person per day, on top of park admission. And if you factor in VIP Tours — around $259 per person, plus tax — along with themed attractions such as Halloween haunted houses, and the $30 per vehicle parking ticket, costs can pile up quickly.

What's included?

A day out at Universal Studios is pricey, but there are ways to keep costs down once you’re in the park.

Rides: All rides are included with general admission if you're prepared to wait in the regular "standby" line.

Themed shows and spectaculars: Once you’ve paid to get in, no more money exchanges hands for Universal's eye-opening live shows, from The Bourne Stuntacular to Universal Orlando's Horror Make-Up Show (Universal Studios Florida), and there's a cauldron-load of Wizarding World street performances to enjoy, from The Tales of Beedle the Bard (Diagon Alley) to The Frog Choir (Hogsmeade).

Two seasonal events are also included in general admission. Mardi Gras in the Spring sees parkgoers entertained by larger-than-life balloons, vibrant holiday floats and appearances by characters from the Minions, Shrek and Madagascar. Past line-ups have even featured Kelly Clarkson and Diana Ross. And from November 21 through this 4 January 2026, meet the ultimate Christmas meany at The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular — a live retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic.

Walks: Amble along the pathways that wind around the rolling hills of Central Park (Universal Studios Florida), seek solace at the Toon Lagoon Waterway (Islands of Adventure), where walkways trace the edge of the main lagoon, and wander the quiet paths and bridges of The Lost Continent past waterfalls and rock formations.

Where to stay

The Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North has a tiki bar and an outdoor pool, plus it offers a complimentary shuttle to Universal Studios Orlando.

3. Six Flags Over Georgia, Atlanta

open image in gallery Character meet-and-greets are included with the entry ticket at Six Flags Over Georgia ( Six Flags Over Georgia )

The theme park that flies the flag(s) for Georgia boasts adrenalin-pumping thrill rides, such as the hybrid wood-and-steel Twisted Cyclone, towering hypercoaster Goliath and the new-for-2025 Georgia Gold Rusher.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: Starts from around $39–$69.99 per person, depending on which promotion is active at the time of booking.

Paid extras: The Flash Pass, which allows riders to skip regular lines and queue virtually, costs between $25 and $60 per person per day. There are also all-day dining deals that cost around $44.99. Additionally, access to Haunted Mazes during Fright Fest requires a separate ticket that costs between $20 and $65. Parking is around $35 per vehicle.

What's included?

With a reasonable admission price, Six Flags Over Georgia can be a bargain day out if you take advantage of the bonus extras.

Rides: The general admission ticket grants you access to the standard queues for all rides and coasters.

Shows and entertainment: The 1,000-seat Crystal Pistol Music Hall is where you can enjoy Broadway-caliber stage shows, with seasonal specials — the darkly humorous Dr. Fright's Dead Man's Party Fright stage show is rightly popular. As is the family friendly Skelebration Dance Party at the Boo Fest Fun Zone.

Meet and greets: Entry includes fun encounters with beloved characters from the Looney Tunes world, like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, and icons from the DC Universe, such as The Joker and Batman.

Visit during Fright Fest and you'll also come face to face with "zombies" that are unleashed without mercy.

Where to stay

Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Vinings/Galleria is only a 20-minute drive away from Six Flags Over Georgia and features an indoor swimming pool and an electric vehicle charging station.

4. Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

open image in gallery The Red Garter Saloon at Cedar Point hosts live music performances that are included in the price of admission ( Courtesy of Cedar Point )

The Lake Erie theme park is known for its (literally) breathtaking coasters, from the 93mph Millennium Force giga-coaster to the colossal Steel Vengeance.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: A general admission ticket costs a not-unreasonable $45.

Paid extras: If you want to be propelled to the front of the queues before being propelled around the coaster tracks, you'll need to cough up between $85 and $300 for Fast Lane or Fast Lane Plus passes. Cabana rentals for the water park or the beach ($99) and parking ($25 to $45) can further diminish your budget. And if you want to indulge in a Halloweekends Screamium VIP Tour, you'll need to fork out $599 (for two), though it does include a private guide to plan your day, front-of-the-line ride access, premium all-day dining, front-door haunted maze access and entry to a new immersive haunted house experience.

What's included?

Cedar Point has a rich variety of bonus attractions.

Rides: The admission ticket covers all coasters and thrill rides.

Shows and entertainment: The park regularly hosts rock, country and pop bands at venues including the Farmhouse, Red Garter Saloon and the Sand Bar on the beach.

In addition, you can catch top-tier shows at Lusty Lil's Palace Theatre, the Jack Aldrich Theatre and the outdoor Celebration Showplace plaza.

During warmer months, crowds gather to be wowed by stunt performers and high-dive acts on the new Boardwalk & Beach area.

And in Frontier Town, it's possible to watch a glassblowing demonstration without paying more.

Walks: Frontier Town is also a lovely place for a stroll — wander the paved paths past relocated pioneer cabins and a working blacksmith shop. Likewise, the Boardwalk & Beach area is an enticing spot for a stroll, especially as it offers a stunning view of the famous coaster skyline. Pro tip — go at sunset for the most magical photo opportunities.

Where to stay

Tru by Hilton Sandusky is just 17 minutes from Cedar Point by car and features an indoor swimming pool and free wifi.

5. Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California

open image in gallery Dazzling nighttime water-and-light extravaganzas such as Fantasmic! are included in the base entry price at Disneyland Resort ( Disneyland Resort )

Disneyland Resort is a complex made up of Disneyland Park, built in 1955, and Disney California Adventure Park, which was constructed in 2001. The former is the original Disney theme park, the only one built under the direction of Walt Disney himself.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: You’ll need to pay between $104 and $199 to gain entry to one of the parks. A Park Hopper Ticket grants access to both, and costs between $70 and $100 in addition to the base ticket.

Paid extras: Queue-busting passes (Genie+ and Lightning Lane) typically cost between $25 and $50 per person per day. Other fund-drainers include after-hours events (such as the Oogie Boogie Bash), which can cost up to $199 per person. And if you want to build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop in Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll need to splash out around $219.

What’s included?

Rides: All the rides, from Matterhorn Bobsleds to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, are included, but you’ll need to queue in the regular “standby” line.

Themed shows and spectaculars: Jaw-dropping shows and displays are included with park admission, from dazzling nighttime water-and-light extravaganzas such as Fantasmic! (Disneyland Park) and World of Color (Disney California Adventure Park) to spellbinding adaptations of classic tales (think Beauty and the Beast or Tangled) at the Royal Theatre in Fantasyland.

Parades: Main Street, USA — modeled on Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri — is where you can watch vibrant parades and character cavalcades.

Street performances: You don’t need to spend anything extra to admire street performers like the Dapper Dans barbershop quartet on Main Street or enjoy dueling pianists at the Golden Horseshoe Showdown.

Character meet and greets: You’ll bump into a host of beloved characters here, and you can say hello and pose for a selfie with them without breaking out a credit card.

Walks: There are rewarding adventures to be had on foot, if you know where to look. One of the best areas for exploration is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where you can imagine you’ve been transported to a galaxy far, far away as you wander through the Black Spire Outpost. The New Orleans Square, with its elevated walkways and quirky side streets, also lends itself to pulse-lowering strolls.

Where to stay

Anaheim Desert Inn & Suites is located directly across the street from the Disneyland Resort Main Gate Entrance and features an indoor pool and a rooftop viewing deck where guests can enjoy Disneyland's firework shows for free, all year round.

6. Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

open image in gallery At Dollywood, watching artisans showcasing traditional crafts, such as glassblowing, is covered by the general admission ticket ( Dollywood )

Dollywood sits in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, where Dolly Parton grew up. The park pays homage to the singer through interactive exhibits chronicling her life — including a replica of her childhood cabin from nearby Sevierville — and live country acts. Thrill-seekers are well served too, thanks to rides like Lightning Rod, a 73mph hybrid wooden coaster, and Wild Eagle, America's first "wing coaster," where riders' legs dangle below.

What costs?

Standard entry ticket price: It's around $92 per person for a one-day pass.

Paid extras: TimeSaver Passes that whisk you to the front of rides and show queues start at around $60 per person, and parking is roughly $25 per vehicle.

What's included?

Rides: All the thrill rides are included with the entry ticket.

Dolly Parton experiences: All the Dolly Parton attractions inside the park are covered by the basic ticket, from the Dolly Parton Experience — you'll be mesmerized by exhibits that span Dolly's iconic career, including the curated selection of her signature outfits — to the log cabin walk-through.

Shows: Top-quality shows featuring foot-tapping country and gospel numbers are bonus perks.

Craftsman demonstrations: The pace relaxes in the Village area, where artisans showcase traditional Appalachian crafts, such as glassblowing and blacksmithing.

Walks: Views of the dramatic surrounding mountains beckon from the pathways that run through Craftsman's Valley and around the Dollywood Express steam train station.

Where to stay

Comfort Inn & Suites at Dollywood Lane is just one mile from the theme park and features an inviting indoor pool.

