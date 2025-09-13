Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve all heard the expression “there’s an app for that.”

It seems we can also add the phrase “there’s a hotel concierge for that” to the lexicon.

Properties across the U.S. and beyond are increasingly catering to niche interests and desires often with hyper-specific concierge services.

Here we reveal 15 of the most fascinating (and useful).

There’s the butler for a specific American whiskey, a concierge in Jamaica whose job is to make a hotel stay out of this world in more ways than one, and another member of staff who teaches guests all about one of the world’s most adorable sea creatures.

We also reveal a concierge in Florida for one of the most-loved beach activities and a butler in Mexico for couples going through a difficult patch.

There’s even a concierge for one of the world’s most prized types of food.

1. Bourbon Butler, The Trail Hotel, Bardstown, Kentucky

open image in gallery The Trail Hotel is in Bardstown, the 'Bourbon Capital of the World' ( The Trail Hotel )

The Trail Hotel in Bardstown, Kentucky, has a concierge who whiskey-loving guests will want to raise a glass to: Bourbon Butler Norma Smith.

She told The Independent: "From arranging distillery tours, exclusive tastings and all-day VIP experiences to offering personalized recommendations, my role is connecting guests to the spirit, history, and hospitality that make Bardstown the Bourbon Capital of the World."

Norma, who was born in Louisville, can also arrange activities such as horse farm tours and skeet shooting, but revealed that "the most popular activities are hands down our bourbon tours.”

What attracted her to the role?

She said: "My deep love for this community and for Kentucky itself. As a native, I'm constantly struck by the beauty of our rolling hills, historic farms, and, of course, bourbon country.

"It still amazes me that people choose Kentucky for their hard-earned vacation time, and I feel a personal responsibility to make sure every guest not only experiences our famous southern hospitality but also leaves with a true sense of how special and beautiful this state is."

Read more: Insider secrets to enjoying Las Vegas on a budget

2. Stargazing Concierge, Sandals Dunn's River, Jamaica; Sandals Regency La Toc, Saint Lucia

open image in gallery The Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suite at Sandals Dunn River in Jamaica comes with a 'Stargazing Concierge' ( Sandals )

If only an out-of-this-world hotel stay will cut it, book into the Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suite at Sandals Dunn River in Jamaica — because you’ll be met by your very own Stargazing Concierge.

The suite features a private open-air rooftop complete with telescopes for studying the Caribbean night sky. However, the stargazing butler can elevate the experience with moonlit cocktail hours, wine and cheese nights and guidance on identifying constellations and meteor activity, turning the terrace into a private observatory.

Guests also receive a personalized star map of their stargazing courtesy of custom constellation map-makers The Night Sky.

The stargazing concierge service is also available for guests who book to stay in the new Rondoval Butler Sky Villa with Private Pool at Sandals Regency La Toc in Saint Lucia.

Read more: Delta is launching nonstop flights to these European destinations — these are the best things to do when you get there

3. Art Concierge, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, New Mexico

open image in gallery There are almost 100 pieces of artwork on display at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, which offers guests the services of Art Concierge Mike McKosky ( Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe )

There are more than 250 galleries within a two-mile radius in the New Mexico state capital of Santa Fe.

But those staying at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe have an advantage, because on hand at the property is Art Concierge Mike McKosky, who can coordinate artist meet-and-greets, private showings and after-hours experiences at some of the city’s top galleries.

Mike, a “lifelong art advocate”, told The Independent: “Santa Fe is steeped in rich history and diverse cultural influences, creating a unique artistic climate unlike any other in the United States.

“It is the third largest art market behind New York and Los Angeles and many exciting things are happening in emerging studios throughout the city.

“The Art Concierge program demystifies the art culture of Santa Fe, creating a defining experience for guests of Four Seasons to better understand the region’s heritage, while previewing art found only in Santa Fe.”

He added: “Even if someone only steps on the property, they can get a taste of the art available in the destination. I have personally worked to bring to the Four Seasons curated pieces that reflect the destination as well as complement the spaces on the property. We currently have close to 100 pieces of artwork, including sculpture.”

Read more: Luxury hotels with the best service: The world’s most impressive stays loved by billionaires

4. Endurance Concierge, Mohonk Mountain House, Hudson Valley, New York State

open image in gallery Mohonk Mountain House ‘Endurance Concierge’ Alex Sherwood in action on the resort's new Via Ferrata climb ( Mohonk Mountain House )

Mohonk Mountain House is an 1869 Victorian castle resort nestled in 40,000 acres of pristine Hudson Valley forest.

It’s perfect territory for birdwatching, gentle strolls and also for the hotel’s “Endurance Concierge” Alex Sherwood and guests who want, in his words, “to test their mettle.”

Alex, a former competitive runner and Olympic hopeful, champions nature-forward adventures and activities for guests that range from exploratory hikes to thrilling ascents of the resort’s cliff-face Via Ferrata, with views of the Shawangunk Mountains the reward for the toil.

Alex, who is officially the Director of Hotel Operations, told The Independent: “It’s a soulful place with an impact. Mohonk is a house not a hotel — a special place on planet Earth.”

Book now

Read more: 10 of the best under-the-radar beaches in the US for crowd-free coastal escapes

5. Turtle Concierge, Jamaica Inn, Jamaica

open image in gallery Jamaica Inn guests can watch baby turtles making their way to the sea ( Jamaica Inn )

The beach in front of Jamaica Inn serves as a land base for nesting Hawksbill turtles, with hatchlings emerging annually between July and November.

Guests can watch the mother turtles come ashore and lay their eggs, and witness the heartwarming sight of baby turtles making their way to the sea.

On hand to educate guests about the gentle creatures is Turtle Concierge Ovan Coombs.

Ovan and his team also help ensure that guests don’t miss turtle sightings.

They keep track of the nest locations and produce an online calendar of expected hatching dates — and will even offer to wake guests up in the event of nighttime turtle activity.

Ovan told The Independent: “It is deeply moving to witness the emotions of our guests, who are often brought to tears of joy by the turtle release experience.

“It is something we know leaves a lasting imprint, a memory inked in their minds that will never be erased.”

Book now

Read more: Meet the luxury travel ‘fixer’ whose calls with demanding mega-rich clients have made her a social media star

6. Croquet Concierge, The Claremont Hotel, Southwest Harbor, Maine

open image in gallery Croquet takes center stage at The Claremont Hotel in Maine, which offers guests the services of a Croquet Concierge ( The Claremont Hotel )

Croquet was popularized in Victorian England and today is mostly associated with scenes in period drama movies and TV shows.

But the game takes center stage at The Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor, which has a croquet lawn with sweeping waterfront views and a personal Croquet Concierge who invites guests to try their hand at this elegant sport, which involves hitting balls through a series of hoops with a wooden mallet.

The expert is on hand to help with a wide range of croquet-related activities, from learning the basics to mastering the “all-round break”, when a player hits their ball through all 12 hoops in one turn.

If you find you’re a natural, you might like to sign up for the Claremont Classic croquet tournament, which has been running for more than four decades.

Book now

Read more: Nine of the US’s most epic beaches revealed, from flour-soft sand in Florida to castaway havens in California

7. Cowboy Concierge at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas — Las Colinas

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton Dallas — Las Colinas offers guests cowboy-related activities courtesy of Cowboy Concierge Louis Dorfman ( The Ritz-Carlton Dallas — Las Colinas )

There's a definite yee-hah vibe at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas — Las Colinas, thanks to the property's Cowboy Concierge, Louis Dorfman, who offers guests activities that include horseback riding, cowboy hat fittings, chuckwagon dinners and tours of pro bull rodeos.

As for Louis' credentials, there's no question that he fits the role like a leather roping glove.

He told The Independent: "My family has been raising, showing and training cutting horses [a horse bred for a competition in which a single cow is separated from a herd] since 1958. To date, we have three world champion horses and one in the Hall of Fame."

Louis also pointed out that he's the Cowboy Concierge for the prestigious Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, adding: "My native Texas roots, coupled with my experiences, almost certify my 'cowboy' background."

Read more: 22 free things to do and see in New York City, from beaches to secret gardens

8. Coffee Concierge, Hotel Three Sixty, Costa Rica

open image in gallery The Coffee Concierge at Hotel Three Sixty gives tastings and tours of local coffee farms ( Hotel Three Sixty )

Wake up and smell the extremely high-quality Arabica coffee at Hotel Three Sixty in Costa Rica.

The country is renowned for its flavorful brews and the property’s Coffee Concierge offers a guided tasting of various local brands.

He’ll explain flavor profiles, the story behind the brand and different preparation methods, such as the French press [using a cafetière or coffee plunger] and the renowned local method, café chorreado [using a cloth filter held over the cup].

The concierge is also able to coordinate a tour to family run coffee farm Café Don Emilio, where guests will be shown the farming, shelling and roasting process from sprout to cup.

And when it’s time for some R&R, the Coffee Concierge can book an exfoliating 60-minute Coffee Scrub treatment at the hotel’s Jungle Spa.

Read more: 12 of the best hotel pools in the USA (including one the size of 30 football fields)

9. Golf Concierge, Eden Roc Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

open image in gallery Eden Roc Cap Cana has an 18-hole golf course, pictured, and a resident Golf Butler ( Eden Roc Cap Cana )

It doesn't take long for golfing guests to get into the swing of things at Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Not only does the resort feature a premium Jack Nicklaus signature course, the intricate Punta Espada, but they can also take advantage of the services offered by the property's Golf Butler.

They're on hand around the clock to schedule tee times at the hotel's course or one of the island's championship fairways, arrange door-to-door golf equipment transfers, organize transportation, book private classes with the resort's golf pro, and even reserve dining experiences.

Book now

Read more: Eight American cities that are surprisingly great for cycling

10. Connection Concierge, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, Mexico

open image in gallery The Connection Concierge at the Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos offers tequila tastings as part of a package to help couples strengthen their relationships ( Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos )

Couples at the Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos who feel like they've drifted apart can put reconnecting in the hands of a professional — the hotel's Connection Concierge.

According to the hotel, they help couples "realign and strengthen their relationship.”

As part of this personalized service, guests enjoy a four-night program of chakra/mantra meditation, morning yoga, in-suite aromatherapy, health consultations, wellness treatments at the hotel's spa, tequila tastings and a guided stargazing session with a professional astronomer.

Read more: A vacation in a flowerpot... and a Chinook? 10 incredible US homes that make Airbnb’s ‘most wishlisted’ ranking

11. Sandcastle Concierge, The Ritz-Carlton — Amelia Island, Florida

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton — Amelia Island has its very own Sandcastle Concierge ( The Ritz-Carlton — Amelia Island )

Emily Wheat has two jobs at The Ritz-Carlton — Amelia Island.

First and foremost, she is a marine biologist who educates guests on the extraordinary eco-system of the resort's dune-lined barrier island.

Her second job will interest anyone who's experienced the frustration of their sandcastle collapsing prematurely, for she is the hotel's Sandcastle Concierge.

The tools of her trade? A collection of pails, molds, shovels, beach-friendly cake decorating utensils, funnels for the perfect tower turrets and smooth wood blocks to pack the sand foundation.

She leads families to spots on the beach where the sand has an ideal wet/dry consistency and adds in the tide factor.

Emily revealed that the rest "happens very naturally with every age group adding their creative flair.”

She added: "I love the energy as the family builds their creation, the inevitable funny moments and the happiness reflected in the family photo."

The experience is complimentary with an advanced reservation.

Read more: Twelve of America’s most surprisingly walkable cities

12. Truffle Concierge, Casa di Langa, Piedmont, Italy

open image in gallery At Casa di Langa a dedicated Truffle Concierge takes guests on truffle hunts on its own estate ( Casa di Langa )

A smorgasbord of mouthwatering experiences awaits guests at luxury retreat Casa di Langa.

It lies on the doorstep of Le Langhe, a Unesco World Heritage site that’s home to some of the highest quality white truffles in the world, with guests introduced to this prized culinary treasure through a dedicated Truffle Concierge.

Acting as a personal guide, the concierge helps guests connect with local vendors and navigate the celebrated Alba White Truffle Festival, held each year from October to December.

For eight weeks, Alba and the surrounding Langhe, Roero, and Monferrato hills transform into a stage for Italy’s most prized ingredient, drawing food lovers from around the world.

For those seeking something more hands-on, Casa di Langa offers truffle hunting on its own estate.

Accompanied by expert Trifolao [truffle searchers] and their Lagotto Romagnolo dogs, guests follow hidden trails through the forest in search of these elusive delicacies.

When a truffle is unearthed, the hotel explained, the experience continues under the care of the Truffle Concierge — whether through certified shipping, a wine-paired tasting, or a bespoke truffle-focused menu at the property’s Faula Ristorante.

Read more: We’re travel experts — these are our top tips for getting around the six busiest airports in the US

13. Sun Catcher Concierge, Riva Marina, Hvar island, Croatia

open image in gallery Guests at the Riva Marina hotel are directed to the best spots on Hvar to enjoy its legendary quantities of sunshine by a Sun Catcher Concierge ( Riva Marina )

There's no shortage of sunshine in Hvar — it has the reputation of being the sunniest island in Croatia.

But finding somewhere to enjoy it away from the crowds is another matter.

Step forward Ana Stambuk, the Sun Catcher Concierge at the island's Riva Marina hotel, who gives guests there the upper hand over other tourists by directing them to the destination's most secluded sun traps.

Born and raised on the island, Ana claims to know the locations of all the best places to catch a few rays without any hustle and bustle, from uncrowded beaches to beautiful shepherd's paths.

Read more: The family-friendly holiday spot loved by the Beckhams – with warm seas and delicious food

14. ‘N/A-pa Concierge’, Bardessono Hotel & Spa, Napa Valley, California

open image in gallery Bardessono Hotel & Spa urges sober-curious guests to check in and meet its N/A-pa Concierge, who can craft itineraries that spotlight Napa Valley's offerings for the sober traveler ( Bardessono Hotel & Spa )

Napa Valley is renowned for its wine. But what if you don't drink? Should you cross the region off your to-do list?

The Bardessono Hotel & Spa urges sober-curious guests to check in and meet its unique N/A-pa Concierge, who can craft bespoke itineraries that spotlight Napa Valley's many offerings for the sober traveler.

The hotel said: "This new concierge helps guests plan journeys through the Valley’s beauty, incorporating wellness activities like yoga classes and spa treatments, outdoor activities such as hiking and hot air balloon rides and culinary delights without the ABV."

To consult with Bardessono’s N/A-pa Concierge, email sobercurious@bardessono.com.

Read more: Eight of America’s weirdest museums revealed, from video games to potatoes

15. Music Concierge, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester

open image in gallery The Music Concierge at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester ensures guests have vinyl in their rooms that reflects their tastes ( Jody Hartley )

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on Oxford Road in Manchester, England, aims to help guests tap into the spirit of the city's rich musical heritage (it's the home of groups including Oasis and Elbow) via its Music Concierge service.

Those staying at the hotel can indicate their preferred genres of music and the concierge will ensure their room is kitted out with a record player and a selection of vinyl records that match their taste.

The noteworthy service is delivered in partnership with independent vinyl record shop Clampdown Records.

Read more: European towns and villages that look like a Disney movie