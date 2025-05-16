Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feeling stressed?

Then let your cares float away at one of these showstopping pools.

Here we present 12 of the best hotel pools in the USA. These are water features so photogenic you might not even want to dive in to disturb them.

The portfolio includes a Florida resort lagoon the size of 30 football fields on Disney’s doorstep that you can swim across – or navigate with a kayak – and a Four Seasons pool in Philadelphia with views from 57 storeys up.

Also making the cut is a gem that claims to be North America's longest oceanfront infinity pool, as well as a pool that’s shaped exactly like the state of Texas, and a Disney water world in Hawaii where you can say aloha to an interactive splash zone for kids.

Read on for pools guaranteed to make a splash.

The water world at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Hawaii

open image in gallery The Waikolohe Valley pool area at Disney's Aulani resort in Hawaii boasts an infinity pool, splash zone, a lagoon where you can swim with fish ( Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa )

Disney's Aulani resort in Hawaii doesn't so much have a pool as a veritable water world.

It's called the Waikolohe Valley pool area — and here you can say aloha to an interactive splash zone for kids, an infinity pool overlooking Ko Olina Beach, a lagoon where you can swim with fish and a tunnel body slide called the Volcano Vertical (don't worry, it's not actually vertical).

Need more options? There is also a tubing ride and four whirlpool spas.

And when you're worn out from the tunnels and tubes there are plentiful cabanas to loll in with a flamboyant cocktail.

Pool views at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

open image in gallery This Four Seasons pool is on the 57th floor of the Comcast Technology Center ( Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center )

This Four Seasons property offers stunning views from the rooms and a 30,000-gallon pool.

The hotel occupies the top 12 floors of the Comcast Technology Center, which rises to a cloud-poking 1,201 feet (366 meters).

The pool is on the 57th floor, with vast windows offering guests the chance to gaze across the city to the distant horizon.

The petal-shaped pool at Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington

open image in gallery The flower-shaped pool at the Omni Shoreham Hotel is a hit with Tripadvisor reviewers ( Omni Shoreham Hotel )

The Omni Shoreham Hotel's pool overlooks the property's 11-acre landscaped gardens and has an eye-catching petal shape to add to the floral sensibilities.

It's certainly an amenity that helps to seed positive reviews on Tripadvisor, with many users picking out the pool as one of the Washington DC hotel's most appealing features.

The state—shaped pool at the Marriott Marquis Houston

open image in gallery Look at the state of this: The Texas-shaped pool at the Marriott Marquis Houston ( Marriott Marquis Houston )

The Marriott Marquis Houston bills its Texas-shaped lazy river pool as "one of the most iconic pool experiences in the U.S".

Hyperbole? Surely few would disagree.

The state-shaped pool is supplemented by private cabanas, firepits and "sweeping city views".

The pool zone at The Phoenician, Arizona

open image in gallery The Phoenician's multi-tiered pool offering, which includes an adult-only pool and a slide ( The Phoenician )

This Arizona property seemingly has a pool for every mood and family member.

The hotel's multi-tiered offering includes an upper level for "aquatic recreation", a lower-level "Mother of Pearl" pool and an adult-only center pool.

There's also an adrenaline kick in the shape of a 197-foot-long winding slide.

The rooftop pool at the TWA Hotel, JFK Airport

open image in gallery Plane amazing: The TWA Hotel pool offers views of JFK's Runway 4 Left/22 Right and taxiing aircraft ( TWA Hotel )

It's plane-ly unique.

The rooftop infinity pool at JFK Airport's TWA hotel offers those splashing around a view of the ever-busy Runway 4 Left/22 Right and Jamaica Bay beyond.

Not fussed about plane-spotting? You'll surely admire the TWA logo mosaic on the bottom of the pool.

And revel in the hotel's throwback 1960s atmosphere — its architecture and décor borrow heavily from the style of the ex-TWA Flight Center terminal it's housed in.

Rooms from $282. twahotel.com

The water park at the Omni Homestead Resort, Virginia

open image in gallery The Omni Homestead Resort's pool, which is fed by natural spring water ( The Omni Homestead Resort )

The Omni Homestead Resort, a member of the historic hotels of America portfolio, has welcomed 24 U.S presidents since it opened in 1766.

And the hotel's water park, fed by natural spring water, is undoubtedly worthy of the presidential seal of approval.

It features two 100ft water slides, a 400ft lazy river and a family pool.

The rooftop pool at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

open image in gallery A view of one of the world's most iconic skylines is available from the pool at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge ( Ashley Sears )

Stunning views of the iconic Manhattan skyline are available from many parts of the 195-room 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which is located on the waterfront of Brooklyn Bridge Park.

But surely the best spot for drinking in views of the Big Apple's lofty buildings is the rooftop pool — an enticing spot for a swim and/or a cocktail.

It's the "perfect place to unwind", declares the hotel.

The firepit pool at Aman New York

open image in gallery Aman New York's sensational 20-metre (65ft) indoor pool with firepits ( Aman New York )

The Aman New York is one of the city's most expensive hotels, with rooms starting at $1,916.

But some say you get what you pay for — and here that includes a sensational 20-metre (65ft) indoor swimming pool with firepits and lounging areas.

The ultimate haven from the bustle of New York? It's a contender.

Aman New York

Coliseum Pool at The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, California

open image in gallery The striking Coliseum Pool is lined with 1.1 million hand-cut glass mosaic tiles ( The Resort at Pelican Hill )

Dive into the Roman era at Pelican Hill, which has a pool fashioned after Rome's famed landmark.

The striking Coliseum Pool is a work of art, the hotel claims, as the bottom is lined with 1.1 million hand-cut glass mosaic tiles.

On the pool's upper level, guests can recline in private cabanas fitted out with Bose music systems and 30-inch flat-screen TVs, which would undoubtedly get the thumbs up from Rome's emperors.

The lagoon at Evermore Orlando resort

open image in gallery Evermore Orlando's lagoon is the size of 30 football fields ( Evermore Orlando )

Behold the showstopping lagoon at the new Evermore Orlando resort.

It covers 350,000 square feet — the size of 30 football fields — and boasts 20 acres of beaches.

Features include private cabanas, an "epic" rope swing and the chance to paddle across the water in a kayak.

Guests at the resort, which is on Disney's doorstep, can choose to stay in houses, flats, villas or a luxury Conrad hotel.

The infinity pool at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu

open image in gallery Views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head are available at Sheraton Waikiki's infinity pool ( Sheraton Waikiki )

At 130 feet in length, this is North America's longest oceanfront infinity pool.

So claims the Sheraton Waikiki, which insists that here "your cares will float away" as you drink in "unparalleled views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head".

The hotel adds: "The pool seems to merge into the ocean, creating a breathtakingly beautiful effect."