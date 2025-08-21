Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It looks like a starship that’s warped in from a galaxy far, far away.

But it’s actually a $1 billion passion project museum in Los Angeles, envisioned by Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson.

First announced in 2014, photos show not only that it’s finally nearing completion, but that it’s likely to become one of the city’s most jaw-dropping attractions.

The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park, due to open in 2026, has been designed to “float” above the ground, according to Mad Architects, the studio behind the design. And there’s not a right angle in sight.

The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways, and will house what’s claimed to be “one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art”, curated by 81-year-old Lucas himself.

open image in gallery The 300,000-square-foot building sits in a landscape consisting of trees, gardens and walkways ( JAKS Productions/Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie )

The five-storey museum will house more than 10,000 pieces from his personal collection, including comics, illustrations, paintings, photographs, moving images, sculptures, and film memorabilia.

On display will be works by illustrators such as Norman Rockwell, N. C. Wyeth, Maxfield Parrish, and Kadir Nelson; comic artists such as Winsor McCay, Frank Frazetta, Jack Kirby, and Robert Crumb; muralists such as Judith F. Baca and Diego Rivera; photographers including Dorothea Lange and Carrie Mae Weems; chroniclers of African American life including Jacob Lawrence and Charles White; and seminal works by artists including Frida Kahlo, Artemisia Gentileschi, and Robert Colescott.

The collection also includes cinematic archives, including the Separate Cinema Archive and the entire Historic Lucasfilm Archive (1971–2012).

open image in gallery The museum will house what’s claimed to be 'one of the world’s most significant collections of narrative art', curated by George Lucas himself ( JAKS Productions/Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie )

open image in gallery This image shows the museum's lobby, where glass lifts will take visitors to the upper levels ( Lucas Museum of Narrative Art/Jenny Miyasaki )

open image in gallery The five-storey museum will house more than 10,000 pieces from George Lucas's personal collection ( Lucas Museum of Narrative Art/Jenny Miyasaki )

The interior will comprise gallery spaces, 299-seat cinema theaters, glass elevators, a library, a cafe and restaurants, and visitors will be able to ascend to a rooftop terrace for panoramic city views.

The museum said in a statement: "The design was conceptualized to reflect Los Angeles’s vibrant pioneering spirit and embrace of its diverse inhabitants, representing a celebration of dialogue, understanding, and inclusivity.

“It stands as a testament to the city's vibrancy, history of innovation, and rich cultural tapestry.

"For an institution dedicated to the art of visual storytelling, the design of the campus invites the visitor on a journey long before stepping into the museum’s galleries."