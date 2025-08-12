Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thought you’d left it late to book a Labor Day getaway?

Here’s a helping hand — we’ve rounded up 10 beautiful destinations where you can find a place to stay away from the crowds, and that still have accommodation available.

Making the list is a storybook town in Connecticut that overlooks a stunning archipelago; a Rocky Mountain spot where visitors are unable to resist repeat returns; one of the USA’s dreamiest islands off the coast of Cape Cod; a Pennsylvania area with a Unesco Heritage Site and picture-postcard towns; and a Tuscan dupe wine country valley a tank of gas away for residents of Los Angeles and San Diego.

We also reveal quiet but highly Instagrammable Florida beaches and a historic Nevada town that offers some respite from the dazzle of Las Vegas and lies just moments from one of America’s most impressive engineering feats.

These are spots with beauty without the bustle and we’ve included recommendations for great places to stay, too.

Scroll down and pick your favorite to book.

1. Branford, Connecticut

open image in gallery The Thimble Islands archipelago lies just off the coast of Branford ( Courtesy of the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism )

With its gingerbread house-style cottages, Branford has a storybook vibe, yet is just 75 miles from NYC.

The number one draw of this town is the stunning Thimble Islands archipelago, located just off the coast. Take a sightseeing cruise aboard the Sea Mist, explore the islands in a kayak, or paddle around on a stand up paddle board.

While there, catch a play at the historic Legacy Theatre and enjoy fine fare at Home Restaurant and Dockside Restaurant, located in the marina. At the end of the day, relax on the soft sands of Stony Creek Beach and trouble yourself with nothing more than watching the boats drift by.

Where to stay

The Holiday Inn Express Branford-New Haven by IHG is well located just moments from Branford harbor, and for those who find the coastal waters a bit too chilly, there’s an indoor pool.

2. Steamboat Springs, Yampa Valley, Colorado

open image in gallery Steamboat Springs is said to be cursed, because visitors can’t resist returning time and time again. Pictured is nearby Strawberry Park Hot Springs ( Shutterstock )

Steamboat Springs and its Rocky Mountain surrounds are said to be cursed.

But don’t let that put you off. Because this hex, known by locals as the “Yampa Valley Curse”, is the destination’s ability to hold visitors spellbound all year round and compel them to return time and time again.

“Come for the winters, stay for the summers,” say the locals. And no wonder. The town is a spellbinding ski resort in the colder months, and there’s plenty to enchant once the snow has melted.

Discover the history and heritage of Steamboat Springs at the fascinating Tread of Pioneers Museum; sate your hunger and thirst at one of the town’s 130 restaurants, bars, breweries and cafes; and relax in one of the hot springs that gave the town its name.

Nearby Strawberry Park Hot Springs is one of the most popular, with five pools and a clothing-optional policy after dark.

Once you’ve dried off, exploring the mountains is a must.

Take a gondola ride up Mt Werner to see the town from above, hike to the stunning waterfall at Fish Creek or ride a bike to Emerald Mountain and enjoy a picnic lunch with unforgettable views.

Where to stay

Steamboat Grand has all the fabulous features you’d expect from a big upscale property, from multiple pools to penthouse residences.

3. Nantucket island, Massachusetts

open image in gallery Nantucket, off the coast of Cape Cod, has 82 miles of coastline to explore. Pictured is Brant Point Light ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It's not the cheapest of destinations, but Nantucket, 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, is one of the dreamiest islands in the US.

And on Labor Day weekend, with temperatures waning, there is more space for visitors to enjoy its delights.

Ferries from the mainland dock at the Town of Nantucket, and when you disembark you'll feel like you've arrived in a bygone era.

The entire town, a former whaling port, is a National Historic Landmark, graced with cobbled streets and beautifully preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings, including magnificent whaling-era mansions.

Stroll the thoroughfares, explore the haunting whaling museum, then hit the beach.

The island has 82 miles of coastline to explore (easily reached by bike, as nowhere is further than eight miles from the town), but don't overlook serene Children's Beach right in the port. The waters are shallow and there's even a playground.

For surfing, head to Surfside Beach, two miles to the south, and for hypnotic sunsets, make a beeline for Madaket Beach.

Where to stay

White Elephant Hotel has an on-site spa, rooms with scenic waterfront views and is just moments away from the treasures of Nantucket Town.

4. Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

open image in gallery Lehigh Valley is home to several historic towns, including Bethlehem ( Discover Lehigh Valley )

Tracts of countryside laced with parks and waterways, picture-postcard towns and vibrant summer events await just 90 minutes from Philadelphia and less than two hours from New York City.

Welcome to LeHigh Valley, Pennsylvania, which makes for an invigorating Labor Day escape from the East Coast’s jam-packed beaches and cities.

Highlights include family friendly Dorney Park & Wildwater, home to more than 60 rides and one of the northeast's largest waterparks; The Great Allentown Fair, a classic fair that offers a mixture of midway rides, farm exhibits and big-name concerts; and the Lehigh Valley Zoo & Trexler Nature Preserve, home to more than 300 animals and surrounded by scenic hiking and biking trails.

There are also richly historic towns such as Emmaus, Nazareth, Hellertown and Bangor to explore, as well as Bethlehem, home to Moravian Church settlements that in 2024 were designated a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Where to stay

Affordable yet luxurious Hyatt Place Bethlehem has a gym, indoor pool and courtesy shuttle transports to and from Lehigh Valley International Airport. Plus, it’s just two blocks from the Historic District.

5. Catskill Mountains, New York State

open image in gallery The Catskills, where the air is crisp, the rivers wind, and the hills roll. Pictured is North-South Lake ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One hundred and fifty miles north-west of bustling Manhattan lie the bucolic Catskill Mountains — a scenic Shangri-La where the air is crisp, the rivers wind and the hills roll.

Top tips for your itinerary include exploring Catskill Park and its 700,000 acres of protected forest, rummaging in the antique shops of Tannersville and gazing at the incredible 260ft-high Kaaterskill Falls.

Hungry for dining experiences, too? Try the Phoenicia Diner for top-tier pancakes or Deer Mountain Inn in the hills above Tannersville for house-cured charcuterie and New York State cheeses. Little Goat should also not be missed — an all-day cafe, bakery and pantry in a restored 18th-century townhouse in Rhinebeck serving farm-driven Mediterranean fare with hyper-local sourcing.

Where to stay

It's five-star luxury with a summer camp vibe. Urban Cowboy Lodge is set amid 68 verdant acres, with guests offered activities from morning hikes to fireside bingo and relaxation in rooms boasting standalone copper-lined tubs.

6. Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida

open image in gallery Greater Fort Lauderdale offers sensational shorelines. Above is the historic Hillsboro Lighthouse ( Visit Lauderdale )

Forget Miami and Miami Beach. Instead, head 30 miles north to the “Venice of America” — Greater Fort Lauderdale.

There are 300 miles of waterways explorable by kayak and water taxi and several beaches that have beauty without the bustle.

Head to Dania Beach for wide white sands and nature trails; Gentle Lauderdale-By-The-Sea for snorkel-friendly reefs; and Hillsboro Beach for a historic lighthouse and the highest density of sea turtles per mile on the east coast of Florida.

Another under-the-radar escape is Deerfield Beach, which boasts a 976-foot-long fishing pier and the palm tree-encircled outdoor Misner Park shopping area.

And there’s more to make your mouth water, including a booming culinary scene and cultural attractions such as the Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Where to stay

The Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach, Curio Collection By Hilton has a long name and a lengthy list of plus points to match, from an outdoor swimming pool to incredible views.

7. Temecula Valley, California

open image in gallery Tuscan dupe Temecula Valley, California, is a tank of gas away for people living in Los Angeles and San Diego ( California Ranch Company )

Finding a spot on the beach in Los Angeles and San Diego on Labor Day weekend will be quite a task.

So don’t try. Instead, head inland to tantalizing Temecula Valley, a wine country Tuscan dupe that’s a one-tank trip for the 22 million people who live in LA, San Diego and Palm Springs.

In late summer, the weather is cool in the mornings and evenings and warm during the day — and there are 50 wineries to discover, many with restaurants and most accepting walk-in visitors.

Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of harvest season, so visitors can participate in grape stomps and raise a glass to the season’s crop.

Non-drinker? Step back in time to the pioneer days of the late 1800s with a stroll through historic Old Town Temecula, where storefronts look like they’ve been warped in from the Wild West.

Where to stay

Clean and comfortable suites with kitchenettes can be booked at Home2 Suites By Hilton Temecula, which is just 17 minutes away by foot from Old Town Temecula.

8. Santa Fe, New Mexico

open image in gallery Santa Fe has plenty to offer the Labor Day low-crowd traveler ( Getty Images )

At 7,200 feet above sea level, Santa Fe is the highest capital city in the US — and offers a dizzying array of attractions for Labor Day travelers on the lookout for low-crowd distractions.

There are more than 400 restaurants, 250 art galleries and 19 museums within easy walking distance of each other.

Leave the city limits, and you're in pristine national forest, a beguiling world of cottonwood groves and rose gardens.

The perfect day in Santa Fe might include a visit to Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen to try one of the 100 margaritas on offer, an exploration of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts and a trip to the Santa Fe Opera, located in an amazing open-air venue seven miles north of the city.

And don’t forget to squeeze in a bike or jeep tour of the cinematic surrounding landscape.

Where to stay

The 58-room Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, located in the historic district opposite the New Mexico History Museum, has a reputation as Santa Fe's number one place to stay. Inside are hand-carved doors, sandstone walls and rooms with balcony chaise lounges.

9. Boulder City, Nevada

open image in gallery The Hoover Dam is the big-ticket attraction at Boulder City ( Travel Nevada )

If you don’t fancy gambling with your blood pressure with a Labor Day visit to jam-packed Las Vegas, drive to charming Boulder City, which lies just 26 miles away but feels a world apart.

Cascata Golf Club, with its meticulously maintained 72-par course and breathtaking views, is one draw for visitors. But nearby Hoover Dam is the big-ticket attraction — the engineering marvel forms a 726-foot-tall wall to Lake Mead, which it created upon completion in 1935.

Today, spanning 247 square miles, Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the US and a mecca for outdoors enthusiasts.

The area features scenic trails, campsites and some of the country’s best sports fishing, as well as opportunities for water skiing and canoeing.

Where to stay

Pick the Boulder Dam Hotel if you have a weak spot for historical properties that ooze charm. Built in 1933 to house visitors during the construction of the dam, which is just seven miles away, the 21-room hotel has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

10. Montgomery, Alabama

open image in gallery Thought-provoking Montgomery is just two hours from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ( Experience Montgomery )

Those looking for uncrowded and thought-provoking experiences should consider Montgomery, located just over two hours from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This pivotal civil rights destination is where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus and where, on the steps of the State Capitol building, Dr Martin Luther King Jr gave his "How Long, Not Long" speech.

Learn more at the Legacy Museum, National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park.

Afterwards, recharge at the 120-acre Montgomery Whitewater Park. The park is anchored by an Olympic-standard whitewater course and an ever-expanding collection of land-based adventures, including hiking and mountain biking, aerial ropes courses and ziplining.

Where to stay

The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center has a rooftop pool and a spa, and is within walking distance of Riverwalk Stadium. What's more, it's noted for its friendly and helpful staff.

