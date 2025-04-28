New Delta lounge the size of a soccer field opens at world’s busiest airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta has opened a new lounge the size of a soccer field at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest aviation hub.

The latest Delta Sky Club is the eighth in the carrier’s lounge portfolio at Atlanta - which serves 100 million customers a year - and the second largest.

It has space to seat 506 guests, a 16-seat bar, a theatre-style media wall, soundproofed telephone booths for "focused work” and “panoramic airfield views”.

Passengers can also take advantage of a large food buffet and two beverage stations in the new lounge, which is located at Concourse D-Center Point.

The club covers 24,500 square feet – equivalent to a third of the White House floor space – and takes inspiration from Atlanta’s famed Southern hospitality, with design touches that include a brick entryway, shutter screens and coffered ceilings.

open image in gallery The new lounge is home to a 16-seat bar and boasts panoramic airfield views ( Chris Rank )

Elsewhere, a mural by local artist Ryan Coleman features magnolias and dogwoods, a reference to Atlanta’s lush green spaces and nickname, “City in a Forest”, while “funky light fixtures and gleaming metallics embody the city’s sophistication and style”.

The opening signals Delta’s continuing investment in its hometown hub, where nearly 1,000 peak-day departures operate to 215 global destinations.

The airline said: “This state-of-the-art club is part of [our] ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our customers traveling through Atlanta. This investment includes the expansion of Concourse D, adding more gates and enlarging the concourse's overall footprint to accommodate larger aircraft, improve passenger flow, and further elevate Delta in Atlanta. In addition to the D expansion, the Delta Sky Clubs on Concourses A and C will also receive refreshes.”

Claude Roussel, vice-president of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “As the heart of our operation, Atlanta is more than just a hub – it's our home.

open image in gallery The space is equipped with a large food buffet and two beverage stations ( Chris Rank )

“This new space is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests travelling through Atlanta feel the Southern hospitality of the city we know and love.

“The opening of our newest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta, during what happens to be both Delta and ATL’s Centennial year, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this city and the customers we serve here.”

The news comes weeks after Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian said recent aviation disasters and the public’s subsequent fear of flying are driving down ticket sales.

Mr Bastian said incidents in Washington DC and Toronto had “caused a lot of shock among consumers”, which has affected the company’s revenue.