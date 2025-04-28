New Delta lounge the size of a soccer field opens at world’s busiest airport
The new space is equivalent to about a third of the floor space of the White House
Delta has opened a new lounge the size of a soccer field at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest aviation hub.
The latest Delta Sky Club is the eighth in the carrier’s lounge portfolio at Atlanta - which serves 100 million customers a year - and the second largest.
It has space to seat 506 guests, a 16-seat bar, a theatre-style media wall, soundproofed telephone booths for "focused work” and “panoramic airfield views”.
Passengers can also take advantage of a large food buffet and two beverage stations in the new lounge, which is located at Concourse D-Center Point.
The club covers 24,500 square feet – equivalent to a third of the White House floor space – and takes inspiration from Atlanta’s famed Southern hospitality, with design touches that include a brick entryway, shutter screens and coffered ceilings.
Elsewhere, a mural by local artist Ryan Coleman features magnolias and dogwoods, a reference to Atlanta’s lush green spaces and nickname, “City in a Forest”, while “funky light fixtures and gleaming metallics embody the city’s sophistication and style”.
The opening signals Delta’s continuing investment in its hometown hub, where nearly 1,000 peak-day departures operate to 215 global destinations.
The airline said: “This state-of-the-art club is part of [our] ongoing commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our customers traveling through Atlanta. This investment includes the expansion of Concourse D, adding more gates and enlarging the concourse's overall footprint to accommodate larger aircraft, improve passenger flow, and further elevate Delta in Atlanta. In addition to the D expansion, the Delta Sky Clubs on Concourses A and C will also receive refreshes.”
Claude Roussel, vice-president of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “As the heart of our operation, Atlanta is more than just a hub – it's our home.
“This new space is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests travelling through Atlanta feel the Southern hospitality of the city we know and love.
“The opening of our newest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta, during what happens to be both Delta and ATL’s Centennial year, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this city and the customers we serve here.”
The news comes weeks after Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian said recent aviation disasters and the public’s subsequent fear of flying are driving down ticket sales.
Mr Bastian said incidents in Washington DC and Toronto had “caused a lot of shock among consumers”, which has affected the company’s revenue.
